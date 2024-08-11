Bountiful plays Skyline in a 5A volleyball state tournament quarterfinal game at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

The 2024 high school girls volleyball season gets underway next week for teams in Class 5A and throughout the state. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every school was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new girls volleyball coaches in 5A this year: Dan Peters (Bonneville), Hailey Kissner (Northridge), Tammy McKean (Roy), Rudy Faifili (East), William Clawson (Spanish Fork) and Annie Briggs Cooper (Timpview).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 4

1. Hunter Wolverines

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Maafu Suliafu (5th year).

2023 record: 13-4 (tied for first in Region 4 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Alta, 45353, in the 6A Second Round.

Additional info not provided.

2. West Jordan Jaguars

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Owen Sosi (2nd year).

2023 record: 18-6 (tied for first in Region 4 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Northridge, 3-0, in the 6A Second Round.

Additional info not provided.

3. Cyprus Pirates

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Centennial Toleafoa (2nd year).

2023 record: 13-11 (third in Region 4 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills, 3-0, in the 5A Second Round.

Additional info not provided.

4. Kearns Cougars

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Bridgett Talia (2nd year).

2023 record: 5-11 (fourth in Region 4 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Cyprus, 3-1, in the 5A First Round.

Additional info not provided.

5. Taylorsville Warriors

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jacob Beach (2nd year).

2023 record: 3-18 (fifth in Region 4 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost in the 5A.

Additional info not provided.

6. Granger Lancers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Howard Gravelle III (5th year).

2023 record: 3-16 (sixth in Region 4 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 3-0, in the 5A First Round.

Additional info not provided.

Region 5

1. Bountiful Redhawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kelsie White (2nd year).

2023 record: 23-8 (first in Region 5 with a 14-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 3-1, in the 6A Championship.

Returning contributors:

Taylor Harvey OH Sr.

Abby Orme MB Sr.

Hannah White S Sr.

Elsie Brienholt, Mitchell DS Sr.

Milika Satuala OH Jr.

Adelaide Stevenson lib Jr.

Rachel Erickson ds Sr.

Coach comment: “I am so excited for this season. We have a ton of talent and high work ethic in the gym that I know will lead us to a successful season.”

2. Woods Cross Wildcats

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Josey Hilton (3rd year).

2023 record: 24-8 (second in Region 5 with a 12-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 3-0, in the 6A Semifinals.

Returning contributors:

Avery Poulton OH, Jr.

Zamari Christensen S So.

Alisi Tapa M So.

Brylee Howard OH So.

Ella Hinton OH/L So.

Nesi Pututau RS/M, Sr.

Sarah Robison RS So.

Key newcomers:

Adia Cook OH/RS/S/DS, Jr.

Alexis Ormsby OH, Jr.

Madison Schaerrer L, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a young and athletic team this year that is extremely driven and focused. Our goal is to be playing on Nov. 9, with the hope of making it to the finals.”

3. Viewmont Vikings

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Karl Lippa (2nd year).

2023 record: 14-13 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 8-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 3-0, in the 5A Quarterfinals.

Coach comment: “Viewmont has continued to grow each year over the past few years, and I am looking forward to that excitement for the program. Making it to the state quarterfinals last year showed the hardworking kids in the program. Our region is strong, and I am excited for these young ladies to play top tier teams. We have a nice balance of offense and defense returning from last year’s team, and I am looking forward to the growth of the program again this year.”

4. Clearfield Falcons

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Brooke Pehrson (4th year).

2023 record: 12-16 (sixth in Region 5 with a 4-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to East, 3-1, in the 5A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Madison Yeager, setter, Sr.

Olivia Ena, opposite, Sr.

Ali Henne, outside, Sr.

Savannah Boatwright, middle/opposite, Sr.

Mckinlee Philpott, middle, Jr.

5. Northridge Knights

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Hailey Kissner (1st year).

2023 record: 10-10 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 8-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Alta, 3-1, in the 5A Quarterfinals.

Returning contributors:

Miranda Brown, Libero, Sr.

Elena Ady, Middle, Sr.

Isabel Kap, Pin, Sr.

Karlee Mayfield, Pin, Sr.

Elise Williams, Pin, Jr.

Victoria Hunter, Middle, Jr.

Lia Brown, Pin, So.

Sophie Smith, Setter, So.

Key newcomers:

Chandra Vaitaki, Setter, Sr.

Shelby Hansen, Right Side, Sr.

Coach comment: “This season, our team will be led by a group of talented returners who have made significant strides during the off season. Their dedication and improvement have been impressive, and we are optimistic that their enhanced skills and experience will have a positive impact on our performance as a team. We are eager to showcase the progress these athletes have made and the team’s potential as the season unfolds.”

6. Box Elder Bees

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kristine Harding (17th year).

2023 record: 14-16 (fifth in Region 5 with a 7-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Springville, 45353, in the 5A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Taya Valenzuela, S/OH, Sr.

Kylie Palmer, L, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jocelyn Vranes, RS, Sr.

Julia Reeder, MB, Sr.

Lucy Braegger, OH, Jr.

Coach comment: “This group is gritty. Will thrive on our defensive efforts and smart offense.”

7. Bonneville Lakers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Dan Peters (1st year).

2023 record: 4-24 (seventh in Region 5 with a 2-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

Additional info not provided.

8. Roy Royals

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Tammy McKean (1st year).

2023 record: 8-15 (eighth in Region 5 with a 1-13 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Northridge, 3-0, in the 5A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Reese Burnett, Jr., S

Brinkley West, Sr., OH

Birkley Thompson, Sr., OH

Samantha Funk, Sr., OH

Elizabeth Glommen, Sr., D

Grace Read, Sr., D

Key newcomers:

Baylin Blanco, Jr., Pin

Holly Burnett, Fr., Pin

Melanie Busch, Jr. Middle

Coach comment: “We have an amazing group of athletes this year — excellent senior leadership & a talented group of up and coming Royals, an entirely new look from solid hitters and defense, and an amazing returning junior setter — Reese Burnett.”

Region 6

1. Skyline Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Mondo Begay (8th year).

2023 record: 24-10 (tied for first in Region 6 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 3-1, in the 6A Quarterfinals.

Returning contributors:

Nua Alofipo, Pin/setter, Soph

Grace Fredrick, Setter, Senior BYU Commit

Addi Bookstaber, Pin/Mh, Senior, Cal Poly Humboldt Commit

Maya Grant, Libero , Junior

Bailey Rosander, MH, Junior

Key newcomers:

Isa Taylor, Pin, Jr

Liana Latu, Mh/Pin, Soph

Feina Allofioo, Pin, Soph

Brooke Bennet, Pin, Soph

Bailey Bennet, Pin, Soph

Macy Luker, DS, Senior

Coach comment: “Excited for the season. Have some talent and youth.”

2. Brighton Bengals

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jenna Markey (3rd year).

2023 record: 15-9 (tied for first in Region 6 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 45353, in the 6A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Brooklyn Easton, Right Side, Sr.

Avery Marshall, Setter, Jr.

Eliza Rosevear, Middle, Sr.

Jane Spangler, Middle, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Rosemary Scott, Libero, So.

Poppy Pauga, Outside, So.

3. Alta Hawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Sarah Kane (2nd year).

2023 record: 19-15 (third in Region 6 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 3-0, in the 5A Semifinals.

Additional info not provided.

4. East Leopards

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Rudy Faifili (1st year).

2023 record: 12-14 (fourth in Region 6 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 3-0, in the 5A Second Round.

Additional info not provided.

5. Olympus Titans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Mike Guthrie (2nd year).

2023 record: 7-22 (fifth in Region 6 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 3-1, in the 5A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Scarlett Wilkinson, OH, Sr.

Ava Gosdis, OH, Sr.

Mia Potter, L/DS, Sr.

Jo Park, L/DS, Sr.

Elsa Barratt, Middle Hitter, Jr.

Olivia Pratt, OH, So.

Sunny Benson, Setter/DS, So.

Key newcomers:

Meg Fredrick, RS Hitter, Jr.

Molly Hoon, Setter/RS, Jr.

Kimari Matsuura, L/DS, Jr.

Olivia Johnson, OH, So.

Abi Smith, Middle Hitter, So.

Hailey DeMill, OH/MH, Freshman

Coach comment: “Olympus continues to rebuild this season with some very good experienced players and some very good younger players who will make a difference for our team.”

6. Highland Rams

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Desmond Vest (3rd year).

2023 record: 2-19 (tied for sixth in Region 6 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify

Additional info not provided.

7. West Panthers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Konefesi Masaniai (2nd year).

2023 record: 4-19 (tied for sixth in Region 6 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

Returning contributors:

Fina Tuha, Middle, Sr.

Lizet Cortez, Setter, Sr.

Moana Afeaki, Libero, Sr.

Megan Robinson, DS, Sr.

Marisia Hansen, Setter, Jr.

Etilliana Fa, Middle, Jr.

Silesi Pikula, Middle/RS, Jr.

Shaye Shockley, Right Side, Jr.

Sela Afeaki, Outside, Jr.

Konefesi Toiaivao, Outside, So.

Ituau Aiono, Outside, So.

Eden Skipps, Middle/RS, So.

Key newcomers:

Sofia Malm, Outside, Sr.

Maia Rudd, Libero, Sr.

Coach comment: “This is our second season altogether and we are excited to get after it this year. The grit we’ve built from this past season has helped us to be more focused and lock in this past off season. We have many returning girls hungry for a better season and some new faces that are ready to contribute in any way they can. We have some tough teams in our region and our girls are determined to compete. I’m excited overall and looking forward to a new season with my girls.”

Region 7

1. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Adam Longmore (4th year).

2023 record: 26-6 (first in Region 7 with a 12-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Beat Bountiful, 3-1, in the 6A Championship.

Returning contributors:

Coco Denison, Sr., starting libero from last year

Key newcomers:

Hailey Clark, MB, Sr.

Tenley Smithson, RS, Sr.

Emily Van Ginkel, OH, Sr.

Coach comment: “We lost a lot of talented players from last year. Everyone knows that. What they may not know is that our JV only lost two matches the entire season. Many will not see us as the favorite this year but we are going to surprise everyone.”

2. Timpview Thunderbirds

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Annie Briggs Cooper (1st year).

2023 record: 17-16 (third in Region 7 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 3-1, in the 5A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Maddie Van Brederode, L

Samara Hopoate, S

Livia Eyre, OH

Key newcomers:

Teray Tela, MB, Sr.

Coach comment: “Excited for another year.”

3. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Treanor (2nd year).

2023 record: 20-10 (second in Region 7 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 45353, in the 6A Quarterfinals.

Additional info not provided.

4. Cedar Valley Aviators

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Brooklyn Fairbanks (6th year).

2023 record: 15-18 (fourth in Region 7 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 3-0, in the 5A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Autumn Espersen: MB, Sr.

Abigail Monahan: Lib/OH, Sr.

Bailey Smith: DS/Lib, Sr.

Ashley Gagnier: Lib, Jr.

Calista Peterson: OH, Sr.

Alexis Strickland: MB/OH, Sr.

Marissa Whiting: MB/RS, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Emerson Davis: Lib, Jr.

Delaney Hall: Setter, Jr.

Brighton Lamb: Setter, Jr.

Brinlee McCarther: OH, Sr.

Coach comment: “Competitive, I believe we will do fairly well. Have a lot of seniors coming back.”

5. Wasatch Wasps

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Suzanne Robison (2nd year).

2023 record: 10-18 (tied for sixth in Region 7 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Cedar Valley, 45353, in the 5A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Rayner Wofinger, OH, Sr. returning from an ACL tear last season

Elise Zollinger, OH, Sr.

Juliette Zollinger, S, Sr.

Fili Liava’a, L, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Annie Cronauer, MB, Freshmen

Landry Davis, MB, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are in our second year under a new coach. The program is growing and getting better each match we play. We are looking forward to this season and excited to see what we can accomplish. We have several returning players in key positions and a few new additions.”

6. Spanish Fork Dons

2024 Schedule

Head coach: William Clawson (1st year).

2023 record: 8-20 (fifth in Region 7 with a 3-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Alta, 3-1, in the 5A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Eva Prior, Jr.

Taryn Benson, Jr.

Macall Condie, So.

Taylee Reid, So.

Addi Jensen, So.

Coach comment: “Can’t wait to see the hard work our players have put into the offseason pay off in fall. This team is fun, kind and hardworking. Their competitive spirit brings a great dimension to our workouts and of course, we are all so stoked about competing in our new gym.”

7. Springville Red Devils

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Sammy Cannon (2nd year).

2023 record: 12-20 (tied for sixth in Region 7 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 3-0, in the 5A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Brooke Bergeson OH/L Sr.

Brynlee Johnson MB Sr.

Natalie Florence S Sr.

Key newcomers:

Bella Esplin L Jr.

Livia Fischio L Sr.

Sami DeLlamas OH/RS Jr.

Kamry Clement OH/RS Sr.

Brenna Smyth RS Sr.

Scarlet Fullmer MB Sr.

Oakley Johnson OH/RS So.

Coach comment: “Our goal is to be competitive while establishing a culture of unity and kindness.”