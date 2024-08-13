Parowan players and coaches celebrate after they defeated Kanab for the 2A Volleyball championship at UVU on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Parowan won 3-1.

The 2024 high school girls volleyball season gets underway next week for teams in Class 2A and throughout the state. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 2A. Every school was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are nine new girls volleyball coaches in 2A this year: Al Jole (Duchesne), Adam Richards (APA West Valley), Cody Cait Nelson, Kevin Allred (Salt Lake Academy), Nicole Davies (Utah Military Hill Field), Kelsie Mendenhall (American Heritage), Kent Jensen (American Leadership), Bekka Patton (Kanab), KJ Stevens (Millard).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 15

1. North Summit Braves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Samantha Stephens (20th year).

2023 record: 27-7 (first in Region 15 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Parowan, 3-0, in the 2A Semifinals.

Returning contributors:

Hartlyn Richins, Outside, Senior great Leader and competitor, will not be outworked.

Ellie Stephens, Outside, Sophomore had highest hitting % for us last year as a freshman .324% with 296 kills for the season.

Hazelyn Murdock, senior 4 year starter for us, our best blocker and great middle!

Jaidyn Kinnear, Libero, senior will be returning for her 3rd year playing varsity, excellent defensive player and passer.

Kate Smith, Soph., Setter, played 3 rotations for us last year and will set all the way around for us this season.

Addie Pace, Sr., played some right side for us last season working hard to earn the other middle position.

Sydney Kinnear, Sr., set three rotations last season will be a DS for us this season, she has a great serve and a couple years experience that will benefit us this season.

Key newcomers:

Quinci Vernon, So. middle/opposite, will help contribute this session.

Lydia West, Jr., outside/right side really consistent player will also contribute.

Coach comment: “We are going to be very competitive again this year. Five returning starters and contributors for our team. Both outside hitters are returning, senior Hartlyn Richins who will be a leader for our team and sophomore Ellie Stephens who had the best hitting % for our team last season. We also have Hazelyn Murdock back in the middle our best blocker and a great level headed player and leader. We have our returning libero back Jaidyn Kinnear and our sophomore setter Kate Smith who is going to set all the way around for us this season. We played well this summer, we are working hard to get to where we need to be to be state contenders.”

2. North Sevier Wolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Michelle Roberts (3rd year).

2023 record: 25-8 (second in Region 15 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 3-0, in the 2A Semifinals.

Returning contributors:

Cale Torgerson, OH, Sr.

Trey Torgerson, OH, Sr.

Swayzee Mason, Setter, Sr.

Daynna Anderson, MB, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Addi Mason, MB, So.

Coach comment: “With seven returning seniors with varsity experience, we should do well this season.”

3. Duchesne Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Al Jole (1st year).

2023 record: 9-17 (fourth in Region 15 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 3-0, in the 2A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Chezney Farnsworth, Outside Hitter, Sr.

Brittlyn Ewell, Middle Blocker, Sr.

Ashlyn Ivie, Outside Hitter, Sr.

Kira Grant, Setter/Opposite, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Harley Roll, Setter, So.

Amryka Lindsay, Middle Blocker, Jr.

Presli Young, Outside Hitter, Jr.

Prezley Farnsworth, Opposite Hitter, So.

Coach comment: “We are a small team, in numbers and size, but we are looking forward to competing with anyone we play.”

4. San Juan Broncos

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Shelby Eldredge (2nd year).

2023 record: 16-13 (third in Region 15 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Parowan, 3-0, in the 2A Quarterfinals.

Returning contributors:

Keezie Fannery, Setter, Jr.

Morgann McPherson, OH, Jr.

Averie Gilson, Libero, Jr.

Lizzie Palmer, MB, Jr.

Madden Perkins, MB, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Miley Harrison, OH, Jr.

Madi Adams, Front Row, Jr.

Keegan Palmer, DS, Jr.

Coach comment: “We may be young, but don’t count us out of being a top contender.”

5. Grand Red Devils

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Sophie Miller (2nd year).

2023 record: 6-18 (tied for fifth in Region 15 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Beaver, 3-0, in the 2A First Round.

Coach comment: “Excited to get back on the court. We have some strong underclassmen coming up to join our returning seniors and juniors.”

6. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Janna Jensen (3rd year).

2023 record: 4-15 (tied for fifth in Region 15 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to San Juan, 3-0, in the 2A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Nakiah Payne, Sr., OH

Rebekah Stewart, Sr., OH

Coach comment: “We are excited to get back in the gym with our athletes after a good off season of hard work and lots of volleyball to see what improvements will be made this fall.”

Region 16

1. Intermountain Christian Lions

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Chloe Couch (2nd year).

2023 record: 16-11 (first in Region 16 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to St. Joseph, 3-0, in the 2A Second Round.

Additional info not provided.

2. Salt Lake Academy Griffins

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kevin Allred (1st year).

2023 record: 7-9 (third in Region 16 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to ALA, 3-0, in the 2A First Round.

Additional info not provided.

3. Freedom Prep Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Brooklyn Taylor (3rd year).

2023 record: 8-8 (fourth in Region 16 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wasatch Academy, 3-0, in the 2A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Melanie Palafox, setter, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’re gonna have a great season with many returning players, upcoming freshman, and foreign exchange students.”

4. Wasatch Academy Tigers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Shelby Eliason ( year).

2023 record: 10-5 (second in Region 16 with a 9-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Parowan, 3-0, in the 2A Second Round.

Additional info not provided.

5. Rockwell Marshals

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Marjorie Clifford (3rd year).

2023 record: 5-11 (sixth in Region 16 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Millard, 3-0, in the 2A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Anna Aaron Clifford, OH, Sr.

Jocelyn Thun, Setter, Sr.

Kyra Lundgreen, OH, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Madison Huesby, Middle, So.

Bree Escalante, Libero, Sr.

Coach comment: “I am looking forward to a great season and I am feeling really good about our chances of increasing our games won. There are some great returning players and new players that are really going to impact our game.”

6. Utah Military Hill Field Thunderbirds

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Nicole Davies (1st year).

2023 record: 5-6 (fifth in Region 16 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 3-0, in the 2A First Round.

Additional info not provided.

7. Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders

2024 Schedule

Head coach: TBD (1st year).

2023 record: 4-9 (seventh in Region 16 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to North Sevier, 3-0, in the 2A First Round.

Additional info not provided.

8. Merit Academy Knights

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Cody Cait Nelson (1st year).

2023 record: 1-13 (ninth in Region 16 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 3-0, in the 2A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Carlee Wooten, DS/RS, Sr.

Clara Bills, MH/RS/DS, So.

Emma Burris, L/DS, Sr.

Grecia Martinez, DS/RS, So.

Lizbeth Diaz, OH, Sr.

Sarah Kidder, S/RS, Sr.

Esi Razak, OH, Jr.

Marissa Monroy, S/RS, So.

Key newcomers:

Alli Reynolds, S/RS, Fr.

Hailey Williams, DS, So.

Marie Castrillo, DS, Fr.

Kya Snyder, MH, Fr.

Eliza Kidder, DS/RS, Fr.

Tia Jenkins, RS, Jr.

Coach comment: “I’m very excited for this upcoming season! This team is stacked with players who have focused and trained on the things they can control, worked hard to fortify their mindsets and rediscovered a passion for the game that is contagious. I’m excited to watch the Lady Knights push past barriers, exceed expectations and continue to demonstrate their determination and resiliency. This team will be great to watch this season not only for the wins, but also to witness why volleyball is a great game to be played.”

9. APA West Valley Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Adam Richards (1st year).

2023 record: 1-18 (eighth in Region 16 with a 1-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to St. Joseph, 3-0, in the 2A First Round.

Additional info not provided.

Region 17

1. Draper APA Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Lorenzo Gasper (3rd year).

2023 record: 21-5 (first in Region 17 with a 12-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to North Sevier, 3-1, in the 2A Quarterfinals.

Returning contributors:

Marley Olive, So., S

Yeleny Gomez, Jr., OH /middle

Katy Smith, Sr., OPP / OH

Paisley To, Jr., libero

Adelyn Goudge, So., OH/MB

Key newcomers:

Kuuipo Denny, So., OPP/OH

Eliana Muhr, Fr., MB

Coach comment: “We are a very young program, we graduated eight seniors from last season. We have 3 seniors returning and our starting setter from last season.”

2. St. Joseph Jayhawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Cindy White (10th year).

2023 record: 15-6 (second in Region 17 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 3-1, in the 2A Quarterfinals.

Returning contributors:

Lizzie Randall, Setter/RS, Sr.

Juliana Netherton, Setter, Sr.

Mimi Dewitte, Middle, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ally MacAulay, OH, Sr.

Kenzie Hernandez, Libero, Sr.

Mya Rogers, OH/DS, So.

Coach comment: “We have a senior-heavy team this year, bringing a wealth of experience from last season. Our goal is to compete at the highest level within 2A, and we are confident in our ability to challenge the top teams. We are also excited to integrate new players into the rotation and see what this team can accomplish together.”

3. Rowland Hall Winged Lions

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kendric Tomsic (4th year).

2023 record: 10-9 (fifth in Region 17 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to San Juan, 3-1, in the 2A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Lulu Murphy, Libero, Sr.

Shaler Anderson, MB, So.

Meredith Maloy, OH, So.

Chloe Vezina, Setter, So.

Greta Filippone, Setter/RS, Jr.

Eva Aguilo, DS, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a solid, talented group of returning players and look forward to a successful season.”

4. Waterford Ravens

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Taran Hall (6th year).

2023 record: 15-12 (third in Region 17 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Duchesne, 3-1, in the 2A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Maya Smith, Libero, Sr.

Ellen Kennedy, OH, Sr.

Rose Harris, OH, Sr.

Kenley Carter, OPP, So.

Key newcomers:

Annie Spanos, MB, Freshman

Priya Nielsen, MB, Jr.

Emma Molnar, Setter, So.

Katherine Schmidt, Setter, So.

Coach comment: “It’s going to be a fun building year for us. We have a very young team and I’m excited to see what kind of things we will be able to do.”

5. Maeser Prep Lions

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Mas Watabe (11th year).

2023 record: 3-15 (sixth in Region 17 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to South Sevier, 3-0, in the 2A First Round.

Additional info not provided.

6. American Leadership Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kent Jensen (1st year).

2023 record: 11-14 (fourth in Region 17 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Draper APA, 3-0, in the 2A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Charlemagne Wilson, MB, So.

Lexy Vigo, OH, So.

Elizabeth Huntsman, S, So.

Chanel Carpenter, S, So.

Rebecca Huntsman, MB, So.

Bailey Dishman, S/L, So.

Daphne Gamble, MB, Jr.

Natalee Oliver, OH, Jr.

Gina Pearson, L/DS, Jr.

Ivana Gonzalez Pena, OH/DS, Jr.

Preslie Deschenes, MB, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Astoria Peck, L/DS, Fr.

Ana Hernandez, OH, Sr.

Oaklie Johnson, OH, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are young and rebuilding this year. We are excited to see tremendous growth in our athletes that will lead to ongoing success as we develop and connect to each other.”

7. American Heritage Patriots

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kelsie Mendenhall (1st year).

2023 record: 0-13 (seventh in Region 17 with a 0-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Rowland Hall, 3-0, in the 2A First Round.

Additional info not provided.

Region 18

1. Parowan Rams

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Macey Yardley (5th year).

2023 record: 29-0 (first in Region 18 with a 12-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Beat Kanab, 3-1, in the 2A Championship.

Returning contributors:

Paige Felder, OH, Sr.

Taylen Yardley, OH, Sr.

Natalie Anderson, RS/MB, Sr.

Sadie Adams, L, So.

Key newcomers:

Ella Lemke, MB, So.

Avia Anderson, MB, Jr.

McKell Webster, S, So.

Erika Kelly, OH/RS, So.

Taytem Allen, DS/S, Jr.

Ryann Robinson, DS/S, Fr.

Coach comment: “As the season approaches, our team is full of optimism and potential. We are fortunate to have a blend of seasoned players and promising newcomers who, through their hard work and dedication over the summer, have already demonstrated remarkable chemistry on the court. Their efforts have set the stage for an exciting season ahead. Our primary goal is to focus on continuous improvement with each practice and game, striving to build a team characterized by resilience and strength. We are enthusiastic about the progress we anticipate and look forward to a season marked by growth and determination.”

2. Enterprise Wolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Brian Phelps (33rd year).

2023 record: 16-18 (third in Region 18 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 3-0, in the 2A Quarterfinals.

Returning contributors:

Ruby Peterson Setter, Sr.,

Bentlee Rogers OH, Jr.

Kenidie Fowler OH, Jr.

Jaycee Barlow MB, Jr.

Eliza Balajadia MB, Jr.

Kynlee Reber Opp, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to a great season. We have a lot of really good players returning. We are excited for the opportunity to compete.”

3. Kanab Cowboys

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Bekka Patton (1st year).

2023 record: 24-8 (second in Region 18 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Parowan, 3-1, in the 2A Championship.

Returning contributors:

Rylee Little, MB, Jr.

Savannah Bateman, OH, Sr.

Haven Syrett, S, Sr.

Lahklyn Fenus, OH, Jr.

Taylor Janes, MB, Sr.

Emilie Gilberg, L, Sr.

Heidi Marshall, DS, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kaycee Castagno, OPP, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to play, work hard and compete to represent our school like Kanab Cowboy teams always do.”

4. South Sevier Rams

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Sharie Bigelow (6th year).

2023 record: 14-17 (fifth in Region 18 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to North Sevier, 3-1, in the 2A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Laiken Bigelow, S/RS, Sr.

Kinley Jenson, M, Sr.

Caitlin Nielson, S, Sr.

Kinley Phelps, L, Sr.

Kinsey Parsons, OH, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Chloe Thornock, M, Sr.

Cooperlynne Green, RS/S, So.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to a very competitive season this year.”

5. Millard Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: KJ Stevens (1st year).

2023 record: 20-10 (fourth in Region 18 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 3-0, in the 2A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Olivia Bassett, OH, Jr.

Emily Stephenson RS DS, Jr.

Ashley King, Libero, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Eliza Larsen, OH So.

Sofia Bassett, S, So.

Eden Rasmussen, S, So.

Blakelie Davies, MB, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are young, with no seniors. I look forward to this team to compete and really work on becoming the best we can be and preparing for the next couple years.”

6. Beaver Beavers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Ellen Peart (3rd year).

2023 record: 10-13 (sixth in Region 18 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 3-0, in the 2A Second Round.

Additional info not provided.

7. Water Canyon Wildcats

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Roselie Crooks (3rd year).

2023 record: 2-15 (seventh in Region 18 with a 0-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 2A.

2023 postseason: Lost to ICS, 3-1, in the 2A First Round.

Additional info not provided.