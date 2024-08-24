The Utes take the field in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11.

Utah’s 2024 season is just around the corner, and ahead of the Utes’ first game against Southern Utah on Thursday (7 p.m. MDT, ESPN+), they released their first depth chart of the year Saturday

The Utes’ backup quarterback, Isaac Wilson, was announced by head coach Kyle Whittingham two weeks ago, Utah’s starting offensive line has been set for weeks and the starting cornerbacks were already known, alongside the starters at linebacker, all but one spot on the defensive line, the top three running backs and kicker and punter.

However, there are still some interesting takeaways from Utah’s depth chart.

Position changes

Utah’s top three running backs have been set for the last two weeks — Micah Bernard, Jaylon Glover and Mike Mitchell.

Bernard is listed as the starter on the depth chart and could get the most carries on Thursday, but Utah will start the season without a clear lead back, with Bernard, Glover and Mitchell handling running back duties by committee.

Dijon Stanley, Charlie Vincent and Hunter Andrews make up the second tier in the running back group.

Andrews, who was recruited as a linebacker by Utah, made the move to running back in fall camp. He had a successful high school career as a running back, rushing for 1,244 yards and 18 touchdowns on 137 carries (averaging 9.1 yards per carry) in his senior season.

At 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds, Andrews brings some good size to shore up Utah’s depth at running back.

“We figured he’s a bigger back, he’s 225 pounds, so that gives us that big back that we usually have had on the football team and so it seemed like a natural move,” Whittingham said.

Andrews’ move from linebacker to running back opened up a spot at linebacker behind the starters — Lander Barton, Karene Reid and Sione Fotu.

Utah does have depth at the position, including Trey Reynolds, Josh Calvert and Moroni Anae, but also moved Johnathan Hall from safety to stud linebacker.

Hall is listed as a co-backup at the position along with Anae. At 6 feet and 215 pounds, Hall has the frame for linebacker and should put on a few extra pounds this season.

With Nate Ritchie, Tao Johnson, Alaka’i Gilman and Rabbit Evans making up the top four safeties on the roster, Utah moved Hall to a place where it needed some help shoring up the depth.

One name not among the six running backs was John Randle Jr., a four-star recruit who had two carries for three yards during his freshman season.

Now in his redshirt freshman season, with a crowded running back room, Utah switched Randle Jr. to cornerback. Due to injuries in the cornerback room, he’ll provide depth in the thinnest backup group the Utes have.

Redshirt freshman Cameron Calhoun, a transfer from Michigan, is listed as a backup on both outside corner spots with an “OR” designation with Randle Jr. at left corner and Elijah Davis at right corner.

Quimari Shemwell will back up Smith Snowden at nickel.

However, if the injury bug does bite Utah’s cornerbacks bad, Tao Johnson has plenty of experience at cornerback, especially nickel, and Snowden could play outside if needed.

The Utes appear to have the safety depth to support a Johnson move to cornerback if it was neccessary.

The tight end room

Utah has identified its top six tight ends, and while the depth chart shows two starters, expect that most — or all — of them will see the field this year depending on the situation and play call.

There’s a reason why Utah listed all six — Brant Kuithe, Landen King, Caleb Lohner, Dallen Bentley, Carsen Ryan and Miki Suguturaga — on the depth chart.

“Every play requires a different skillset, and so whether it’s one, two or three tight ends in there, or sometimes four with goal line where we put one of them at fullback, my job as a coach is to decide, ‘OK, who gives us the best chance to execute the particular assignment on that play for success?’” tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham said.

Brant Kuithe is the no-doubt starter at “U” tight end, but Dallen Bentley has impressed coaches this offseason, and especially in fall camp, to grab the starting “Y” spot.

After an injury kept him off the field for the majority of the season last year, the 6-foot-4, 258-pound Bentley is healthy and ready to contribute for the Utes.

Wide receiver

Utah seems to have the talent at the position, now it’s up to the players to break the long held narrative about the Utes’ wide receivers.

Dorian Singer, Money Parks and Mycah Pittman are the starters, with Damien Alford, Daidren Zipperer and Luca Caldarella listed as the backups.

Singer impressed through every phase of the offseason and will be Utah’s WR1. Singer and quarterback Cam Rising have some good chemistry, and the USC transfer could push to be Utah’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Dres Anderson in 2013.

Though not listed as a starter, at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, Alford has unique size in Utah’s wide receiver room and will be utilized, along with Zipperer and Caldarella, this season.

The most surprising aspect of the wide receiver depth chart is that Singer also is listed as the backup to Pittman at “R” receiver, instead of someone like Munir McClain or even Taeshaun Lyons. Utah appears to have a clear top six at wide receiver right now.

Safety

Tao Johnson seemed to have locked down the free safety spot pretty early on, which is why it was a surprise to see him listed with Nate Ritchie as a co-starter at free safety on the depth chart.

Alaka’i Gilman, the Stanford transfer senior and 2023 All-Pac-12 honorable mention, is listed as the starter at strong safety and had a very strong close to fall camp.

Ritchie also impressed in fall camp — he’s back to feeling like his old self after dealing with a back injury that kept him out for 2023 spring ball — and while defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley said he likes two safeties to get into a rhythm, he has played three-safety rotations in the past.

Offensive line

Protecting Cam Rising is priority No. 1 for the Utes, and the left side of the line is especially important.

Left guard junior Tanoa Togiai has started just two games in his career but does have nearly 430 career snaps under his belt. Redshirt freshman Caleb Lomu, however, has just 25 career snaps, but has impressed coaches this offseason to earn the vital role of left tackle.

“He’s a tough, competitive guy. Super athletic,” Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig said of Lomu. “The athleticism at the tackle position, it’s really something to watch.”

Utah’s offensive line has to be improved this season, and needing to replace three starters — center Kolinu’u Faaiu, left guard Keaton Bills and right tackle Sataoa Laumea — the Utes didn’t reach into the transfer portal, keeping their replacements in house.

The good news is that the Utes have had the starting five set for quite a while, building chemistry throughout fall camp. Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig thinks it could be an “elite group,” but the retooled line needs to prove it on the field.

Other takeaways from Utah’s depth chart:

Since tearing his ACL during an early October game at Oregon State last season, defensive end Logan Fano has made a speedy recovery. Not only has he set personal bests on weight training and drills this summer, but he appears to be back on the same trajectory as last year, where he had 3.5 sacks in five games. He is listed as a co-starter at right end with Van Fillinger.

Rayshawn Glover, a transfer wide receiver from Trinity Valley Community College, wasn’t on many people’s radars, but he has emerged as Utah’s punt returner.

Trey Coleman is the backup kicker, punter and place kicker.

Utah 2024 depth chart ahead of Southern Utah opener