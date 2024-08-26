Maison Starkweather, Manti (Sr.)

A year ago, quarterback Maison Starkweather put up huge numbers for the 3A runner-up Manti. Just games into this season, he appears well on his way to eclipsing those accomplishments.

Through two weeks, Starkweather has led Manti to a 2-0 record with wins over Pine View and Snow Canyon as he’s passed for a combined 726 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 121 yards and another score.

“Maison Starkweather is a great football player and an even better leader. He’s always been very coachable, putting his teammates first, and is a key part of our team and community,” said coach Fred Taukeiaho.

Last Friday, Starkweather engineered an impressive comeback against Snow Canyon as Manti overcame a 21-7 halftime deficit to prevail 39-29 as he completed 23 of 45 passes for 286 yards and three TDs.

He will look to continue the momentum in Week 3 in Manti’s first home game of the season against Grantsville.

Girls Volleyball

Avrie Valgardson, Pleasant Grove (Sr.)

The Vikings are off to a great 3-0 start this season, and the steady play of senior setter Avrie Valgardson has been one of the catalysts.

The Deseret News second team all-stater from a year ago led the Vikings to a season-opening win over Bountiful two weeks ago, and then last week led her team to big wins over both Mountain View and Herriman.

“Avrie has been a leader on and off the court. She has also been a great teammate. She is a competitor and loves to win. She has also been patient with herself and teammates in times of struggle and challenges. She has grown a lot over the off season and is in a wonderful mindset to keep growing even though she is amazing already. She comes to practice focused and is getting better everyday. She is learning a lot about our offensive system and is continuing to give great opportunities to our hitters,” said Pleasant Grove coach Isa Takahashi.

Girl Soccer

McKenna Currey, Timpanogos (Sr.)

Timpanogos was pegged as the Region 8 favorite by the coaches in the preseason, and McKenna Currey has helped reach those expectations early this season.

Led by its engine in the midfield, Timpanogos is off to a 4-0 start with wins over Alta, Canyon View, Pleasant Grove and Juan Diego.

“McKenna has been a dominant player for us during our 2024 preseason games. Playing in the defensive mid position, McKenna controls the middle of the field with her impressive 1v1 defending and composure in the attacking third,” said Timpanogos coach Robyn Bretzing.

“She is often called upon to play 90 minutes every game and she has stepped up to the challenge and been a big reason for our success. McKenna is a remarkable student athlete and we are excited to watch her compete in her final year as a T-Wolf.”

Two weeks ago in a shootout victory over Pleasant Grove, it was Currey who scored the decisive penalty kick to keep her team undefeated.

Boys Cross Country

Micah Tang, Herriman (Sr.)

Led by senior Micah Tang, Herriman dominated the UIAAA Invitational at Spanish Fork Sports Park last Saturday.

Tang finished first in a field of 202 runners, wining with a time of 15:24.8. He narrowly edged his brother Jonah Tang by 0.2 seconds.

The top four finishers were all Herriman runners.

“Micah has trained hard and stayed focused waiting for his turn to win. He is an amazing teammate and awesome runner,” said Herriman coach Doug Soles.

A year ago at the 6A state meet, Tang finished in 12th placed with a time of 15:31.3. Eight of the runners who finished ahead of him were seniors. His patience should pay off this year as he’s one of the top runners in 6A.

Girls Cross Country

Halle Sullivan, Skyline (So.)

One of only two freshmen to place in the top 15 at last year’s 5A state meet, early this season Skyline’s Halle Sullivan has already shown she’s poised to make a massive jump as a sophomore.

Sullivan won the Payson Night Hunt last weekend winning with a great time of 17:38.8, a full minute ahead of next closest runner.

“Halle is the result of what happens when you combine talent with a willingness to work and be taught,” said Skyline coach Tom Porter.

Sullivan placed 11th at state last fall with a time of 19:02.30. By the time track season rolled around she finished in ninth place in the 3,200 meters and she’s just continuing that natural progression to this cross country season.

Girls Tennis

Kolby Kawaguchi, Clearfield (Sr.)

As a junior last season, Kolby Kawaguchi had a combined record of 7-8 across doubles and singles competitions. In 2024, she’s well on her way to improving that record.

Playing at first singles this season, Kawaguchi has posted a 6-1 record for the Falcons.

“She is an amazing teammate, tennis player, captain and friend. She works hard in the classroom and on the court. She takes several advanced classes and never hesitates to help and include her teammates,” said Clearfield coach Kaline Wilkes.

A year ago Kawaguchi qualified for the 5A state tournament at third singles, ultimately losing in her first match. She’s already made great strides this season to improve upon that showing.

“Kolby is an especially determined tennis player,” Wilkes said. “You would never guess that she has only been playing tennis for three years. She has already had a fabulous start to her tennis season.

“She has put in an incredible number of hours on the court, especially over the summer. She is a smart player and is extremely calm and patient during intense matches. We are so lucky to have her on our team.”

Boys Golf

Kihei Akina, Lone Peak (Sr.)

It wasn’t quite the medalist honor he hoped, but Lone Peak senior Kihei Akina had another outstanding showing at The Brophy Rodeo National High School Golf Invitational in Arizona last weekend.

He shot a 3-under 141 to finish in second place, one stroke behind the winner from Catalina Foothills, Ariz.

As a team, Lone Peak also finished second by one stroke.

Akina is no stranger to success in high school golf as he won 6A medalist honors as both a freshman and a sophomore. Three weeks ago, Akina received a sponsors exempt to play as an amateur in the Utah Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

He made the cut at Oakridge Country Club and finished in a tie for 49th place with a 13-under 271.

Baseball

Ryan Wankier, Utah Military Hill Field (So.)

In his first season playing varsity baseball, sophomore Ryan Wankier is off to a bright start for Utah Military.

Through four games, he’s batting .625 with an on-base percentage of .750 to go along with his seven runs and two RBIs.

“Ryan Wankier embodies the qualities every coach dreams of—he’s incredibly coachable, diligent in his training, respectful, and a true friend to all. His humility and work ethic set a standard for excellence both on and off the field,” said coach Utah Military Hill Field coach Brett Olsen.

Last week in two games against Merit Prep, Wankier led the Thunderbirds to a 1-1 record as he went a combined 5 for 6.