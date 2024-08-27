Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley (10) warms up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Seattle.

Tyler Huntley will be sticking around a little while longer in Cleveland.

The former University of Utah quarterback was retained by the Browns on the team’s initial 53-man active roster, as was fellow backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Both found themselves battling for a spot behind Cleveland starter Deshaun Watson and QB2 Jameis Winston.

Cleveland kept four quarterbacks on their initial active roster.

Huntley and Thompson-Robinson battled for QB3 status throughout training camp and the preseason.

Huntley ended the preseason with his best game as a Brown, completing 17 of 22 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns in one half of play in a 37-33 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Huntley was more efficient than the second-year Thompson-Robinson during the preseason, completing 37 of 51 passes for 322 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Huntley also added a running element, with eight carries for 46 yards.

Thompson-Robinson, meanwhile, completed 38 of 55 passes for 375 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while adding one carry for 2 yards.