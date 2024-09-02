Utah State quarterback Spencer Petras (7) walks to the locker room after getting injured in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Robert Morris on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Logan, Utah.

When Utah State’s offense takes the field at LA Memorial Coliseum late Saturday night against USC, will it be Spencer Petras or Bryson Barnes at quarterback?

There isn’t a definitive answer to that question at this point, USU interim head coach Nate Dreiling said Monday.

Petras suffered an ankle sprain in the second quarter of the Aggies’ season opener against Robert Morris — he was seen with a boot on his left leg during the second half — and his status right now is day-to-day.

He might be the starter for Utah State against the Trojans. Or he might not.

“Really, we are waiting on Spencer,” Dreiling said Monday. “Day-to-day right now. We are working through it.”

Barnes, who filled in for Petras and led the Aggies to a comeback victory over the Colonials, will be the starter if Petras is unable to go Saturday, and Dreiling had nothing but praise for the transfer from the University of Utah.

“Hats off to Bryson,” Dreiling said. “This player comes in and prepares every day like he is the starter and then comes into the game and doesn’t miss a beat. He is so confident and mobile with his legs. It is going to be tough for teams to prepare for I think.”

With Barnes under center, the Aggies’ offense erupted in the second half Saturday, outscoring Robert Morris 26-0. All told, Utah State finished with 646 yards of total offense (343 through the air and 303 on the ground), which was tied for the ninth-most yards in school history.

“They should be able to score any time they touch the ball,” Dreiling said. “With all the weapons they have and how much speed, they can break any play but we have to be on point.”

Wide receiver Kyrese White played a considerable role in the Aggies’ offensive success — he caught three passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns — and noted that the offense will be successful regardless of which quarterback starts.

“Me and Bryson played at Utah together, had lockers right next to each other and have an undying chemistry,” White said, “so there was no adjustment as far as catching the ball from Bryson and being out on the field with Bryson.

“And Spencer, he does his thing, got me the ball and we have developed a chemistry. From the day he got here we went to work and did everything he could to make sure we were on the same page at all times. He is a very good communicator. He is an amazing quarterback.”

Petras threw a pair of interception in the season opener before getting hurt, and White went out of his way to emphasize that neither miscue were the result of something Petras did wrong.

“I hope people weren’t discouraged by what happened Saturday, because those two interceptions were not his fault,” White said. “They were on the receivers and those who watch film and understand the game will be able to see that.”

“Spencer Petras is a very good quarterback,” White added, “and I have 1,000% confidence in him and in Bryson Barnes. With either quarterback, we will be just fine.”