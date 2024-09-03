Miami Dolphins running back Chris Brooks (35) runs down field during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Chris Brooks is donning a new NFL uniform.

The former BYU running back signed to the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad on Tuesday, one day after he reached an injury settlement with the Miami Dolphins.

This is Brooks’ second NFL team in as many seasons.

Who is Chris Brooks?

Brooks, who played his final collegiate season at BYU after four years at Cal, went undrafted in 2023.

He signed with Miami, then made the Dolphins’ initial 53-man active roster when the season began.

Brooks, who spent some time on injured reserve, ended up playing in nine games for Miami last season. The 24 year-old ended the year with 19 carries for 106 yards, including a 52-yard run, in backup duties.

Brooks also played in one postseason game for Miami, recording a tackle on special teams.

He left the Dolphins’ second preseason game this year after suffering a concussion and did not play in the team’s preseason finale.

That landed him on Miami’s injured reserve during final cuts last week before the Dolphins reached the injury settlement with him on Monday.

How does Chris Brooks fit in with the Green Bay Packers?

The Packers’ running back room is in flux right now after veteran AJ Dillon was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending neck injury.

While Green Bay added former Raiders star Josh Jacobs this offseason, Dillon’s absence significantly changes the outlook at the position.

In addition to Jacobs, the Packers also have rookie MarShawn Lloyd out of USC — who’s been dealing with a hamstring injury — on their active roster, along with second-year pro Emanuel Wilson.

Brooks’ addition to the Packers’ practice squad comes four days after Green Bay placed another running back, Nate McCrary, on the practice squad/injured list.

Brooks is the third running back on the practice squad, along with veteran La’Mical Perine — who’s run for 340 yards over four seasons — and second-year Ellis Merriweather.