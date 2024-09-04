New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill (7) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during a preseason game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

Taysom Hill has been asked to fill a number of different roles throughout his eight-year NFL career.

Now, he’ll add the duties of “team captain” to his impressive resume.

The former BYU quarterback turned Swiss Army Knife in New Orleans has been voted as a captain for the Saints this season, the team announced Wednesday evening.

The news was first reported Tuesday by Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football.

A three-time captain for the Cougars, Hill has never held such a role in his NFL career. He will join quarterback Derek Carr and offensive lineman Erik McCoy as New Orleans’ offensive captains.

Since arriving in “the Big Easy” as a waiver claim in 2017, Hill has accounted for 49 combined passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns for the Saints, emerging as a fan favorite in the process. He is set to begin the 2024 campaign as the team’s first string tight end, with former BYU turned Colorado State product Dallin Holker serving as his backup.