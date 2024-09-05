Spanish Fork players celebrate together after a win against Uintah at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.

Led by quarterback McKay Smith and Brock Jacobsen, Spanish Fork had no problem dismantling Uintah, grabbing the victory in a high-scoring blowout 56-26.

With the loss, Uintah is handed its first loss of the season and drops to 3-1, while Spanish Fork improves its record to 3-1.

Smith threw for three touchdowns on the night, while Jacobsen had three receiving touchdowns for the game.

“The key is that we have five or six really athletic, strong, tough kids that we can get the ball to and the best linemen in the state. When you have that, you’re going to have some success and it’s just a matter of me not screwing it up on the play calling,” said Spanish Fork head coach Dustin Smith.

Spanish Fork raced out to a quick 14-0 lead behind a 28-yard run by Kaden Vest for the first score of the game and then Jacobsen following that up just a few minutes later by finding himself on the receiving end of a 47-yard pass from Smith to double the lead.

Dace O’Bagy was one of the few bright spots for Uintah by rushing for three scores in the losing effort. He got his first score with 8:29 left in the first quarter with a short 2-yard run.

Jacobsen scored two more touchdowns late in the first half for the home side before Kaysten Urssey got into the end zone for Uintah on a 5-yard run. Spanish Fork went into the halftime break with a commanding 35-14 lead and well on its way to victory.

“The last two weeks we have put some really solid performances together both offensively and defensively. We’ve been putting up some big points and we have been really balanced as of late when it comes to rushing the ball,” Smith said.

“Defensively we’ve been forcing a lot of turnovers which has been huge for us. When you can turn people over, be balanced in your run and passing game, not have a lot of penalties you’re going to be in ballgames and have games like this occasionally where you’re not going to catch the other team on their best night and you get a big win.”

1 of 16 Spanish Fork’s Kaden Vest (5) charges into the end zone while evading a tackle by Uintah defensive end Braxton Foote (52) for a touchdown at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 2 of 16 Spanish Fork’s Samuel Oldham (42) brings down Uintah running back Dace O’bagy (2) at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 16 Uintah’s head coach Francisco Llanos talks with Uintah wide receiver Treycen Jarman (88) during a game against Spanish Fork at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 4 of 16 Spanish Fork head coach Dustin Smith signals to his players during a game against Uintah at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 16 Spanish Fork’s Brock Jacobson (11) and Ethan Smith (54) celebrate in the end zone after a touchdown by Jacobson during a game against Uintah at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 16 Spanish Fork’s Bronson Kalauli (8) and Kaden Vest (5) celebrate in the end zone after a touchdown by Vest during a game against Uintah at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 16 Uintah defensive end Braxton Foote (52) tackles Spanish Fork’s Brayden Briggs (87) at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 16 Uintah’s Kaysten Ussery (5) jumps out of a tackle by Spanish Fork’s Gage Christensen (2) at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 16 Spanish Fork players celebrate together after a win against Uintah at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 16 Offensive line coach Dimitri Gomez talks with his offensive line players while watching videos of previous plays on the sidelines during a game against Uintah at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 16 Uintah’s Mason Brown (12) tackles Spanish Fork’s Kaden Vest (5) at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 12 of 16 Uintah’s Jake Pickup (8) drives through a tackle by Spanish Fork’s Carter Coffey (26) at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 13 of 16 Spanish Fork’s Carter Coffey (26) brings down Uintah’s Jake Pickup (8) at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 14 of 16 Uintah’s Kaysten Ussery (5) drives through a tackle by Spanish Fork’s Caleb Grant (19) at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 16 Spanish Fork’s Mckay Smith (3) throws the ball over two Uintah players heads at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 16 of 16 Spanish Fork’s Brock Jacobson (11) runs the ball down the field during a game against Uintah at Spanish Fork High School in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Spanish Fork continued its offensive dominance, scoring 21 points in the second half courtesy of Bronson Kalauli, Vest and Jacob Fawson.

The offense ran through O’Bagy for Uintah, with him accounting for both of Uintah’s scores in the second half.

While Smith knows his team his team is riding a hot start to their season, if they don’t continue to show improvement week in and week out, it will be very tough to get past some tough teams in a stacked 4A region.

“If we stay healthy and the boys get better every week which they have been, I think we will be a pretty good team. That’s going to be the key is health and them improving every week,” Smith said.

“That’s our job as a coaching staff to make sure they’re getting better every week. With where we’re at now, if we don’t continue to improve, we won’t go very far in the playoffs because there are too many good teams in 4A. If we can continue to improve, we’ll be alright.”