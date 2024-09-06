Another year, another major September upset victory for BYU football.
The Cougars’ defense played hero in a 18-15 win over SMU Friday night in Dallas, and social media had plenty to say about it.
Here are some of the best reactions to BYU’s stunner over the Mustangs.
Night Night Mustangs. 😴#Big12FB | @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/nfmcJcbyC9— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 7, 2024
Props to Jay Mountain tonight.— Sporty (@SportyMcSports) September 7, 2024
Amazing defense from the Cougs. #BYU
Heart Attack 2 weeks ago and called a shut out today! @CoachJayHill you’re 1 of 1 🐐🤙🏾— 5ive (@EddieHeckard5) September 7, 2024
W in my home city! Great team win, now let's keep it rolling! Go Cougs 💙 https://t.co/lCekiMwLB3— Tim Ismail (@timismail_) September 7, 2024
That’s a solid statement win for BYU in Dallas.— Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 7, 2024
Defense showed up big.
Jay Hill has these dudes dialed in and dogging out.
They didn’t give up a single TD.
BYUs Dline played big boy ball.
Fantastic win.
GAME BALLS TO THE ENTIRE DEFENSE! They stepped up OVER and OVER again. Offense can walk home. #GoCougs— Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) September 7, 2024
Rise & Shout! My heart can’t take this type of game. So glad our defense— Tyler Lund (@TylerLaMarLund) September 7, 2024
Pulled out this win! #GoCougs https://t.co/mnTmqis0Tr
Great win for Sitake & the Coogs! #BYU https://t.co/dcUJCk4rb4— Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) September 7, 2024
My blood pressure has returned to normal, thank you. https://t.co/rmPCqiiT2d— Anne Hyatt (@estencooke) September 7, 2024
BYU was picked to finish 13th in the Big 12 while SMU was picked to finish 7th in the ACC. Just another reason why the Big 12 is better. https://t.co/G5PqCfiTCv— Derek Duke (@DerekDuke25) September 7, 2024
Holy Smokes!! 💪— College Football Commission (@cfc1869) September 7, 2024
Huge Win For The Cougs On The Road!! 🐾 https://t.co/pzly3Ajr8G
Best fans in the country!!!! https://t.co/A9oPPKFoF8— Coach Justin Anderson (@BYU_CoachJustin) September 7, 2024
FPI Predictor gave BYU at 19.7% chance to win the SMU game.— Sporty (@SportyMcSports) September 7, 2024
And BYU won.
It gives BYU a 24% chance to win at Utah. pic.twitter.com/1IhgvBb26x