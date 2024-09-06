BYU head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates as the Cougars defeat SMU 18-15 on Sept. 6, 2024 in Dallas.

Another year, another major September upset victory for BYU football.

The Cougars’ defense played hero in a 18-15 win over SMU Friday night in Dallas, and social media had plenty to say about it.

Here are some of the best reactions to BYU’s stunner over the Mustangs.