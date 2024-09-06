Region 5

Roy 35, Clearfield 0

Roy (3-0) shut out Clearfield (1-2), 35-0, in a dominant Region 5 matchup on Friday night. The Royals’ Dru Gardner connected with Zay Morris for three touchdowns, including an 85-yard strike in the fourth quarter. Robert Young added two rushing touchdowns, featuring a 43-yard run in the third quarter. Roy’s defense stifled the Falcons, holding them scoreless throughout all four quarters. The Royals controlled the game from the start, racking up all 35 points by the time the fourth quarter was midway through.

Northridge 35, Box Elder 7

On Friday night, Northridge (4-0) cruised to a 35-7 Region 5 victory over Box Elder (2-2). The Knights scored 22 points in the second quarter, highlighted by a pair of touchdown passes from Trey Nye and a rushing touchdown from Andrew Ortiz. Ortiz also had a rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Trey Nye’s final touchdown pass, a 5-yarder to Chase Harris, sealed the win in the fourth quarter. Northridge’s defense held strong, keeping Box Elder scoreless after the initial touchdown.

Bonneville 32, Woods Cross 29

Bonneville (1-3) got its first win of the season, beating Woods Cross (2-2) 32-29 in a Region 5 match. Down 29-26 in the final minute, Bonneville clinched the victory with 37 seconds left on a 3-yard pass from Cole Lueders to Vainga Havili. Bonneville’s Isaac Mansaray had a standout game, hauling in a 52-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and later adding a 7-yard rushing score. Woods Cross kept it close with Viliami Tapa’atoutai’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Viewmont 33, Bountiful 27

Blake Moore’s 10-yard run in the second overtime lifted Viewmont (4-0) to a 33-27 victory over Bountiful (3-1), marking the Vikings’ first 4-0 start since 2006. The game saw Viewmont rally from a 27-13 halftime deficit, with Titan Longson connecting with Cache Tuia for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 2:35 remaining in regulation to tie the game at 27-27. Longson completed 23 of 39 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns, while Blake Moore contributed significantly on both offense and defense, rushing for the winning score and recording 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Bountiful’s Emerson Geilman threw for two touchdowns and added a rushing score in the first half. Despite a strong start, Bountiful was unable to score in the second half and overtime. Viewmont’s win ended a five-game losing streak against the Redhawks with its last win being in 2018.

Region 6

West 40, Olympus 38

West (1-3) secured its first win of the season with a thrilling 40-38 victory over Olympus (1-3) with a last-second touchdown. Louie Hamilton pulled in a 20-yard pass from Kamden Lopati with just 4 seconds left, sealing the win for the Panthers. Olympus had taken the lead in the fourth quarter on a 25-yard pass from Max Rice to Luke Campbell at the 4:45 mark. Both teams had displayed offensive firepower throughout the game, with Hamilton catching three touchdowns for West and Tommy Nelson recording two receiving touchdowns for Olympus. Kamden Lopati’s arm and Izaiah Holley’s 58-yard run in the third were crucial in West’s victory. All three of Olympus’ losses this year have occurred in the final minutes.

East 55, Alta 34

East (3-1) surged past Alta (2-2) with a dominant second half, securing a 55-34 Region 6 victory. Despite an early deficit, East responded by scoring 35 points spanning the second and third quarters. Nasio Otukolo led the Leopards with three touchdowns, including decisive scores of 16 and 2 yards in the fourth quarter. Dameon Crosby threw for three touchdowns, with Marcus Loertscher’s 18-yard reception sealing the game late in the fourth quarter. Alta’s Nolan Lohness added two touchdowns, but it was not enough to match East’s overpowering offense.

Brighton 35, Highland 0

Brighton (4-0) shut out Highland (2-2) with a dominant 35-0 win in a Region 6 game. The Bengals broke the 0-0 tie in the second quarter, with Ryce Palepoi connecting on touchdown passes to Case Beames and Easton Gustafson. Mason Haertel added to Brighton’s lead with a 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and an 81-yard sprint early in the fourth. Beau La Fleur scored the final touchdown with a 6-yard touchdown run at 6:42 in the final period. Brighton’s defense held firm, limiting Highland to zero points and securing the shutout.

Region 8

Provo 35, Salem Hills 24

Provo (1-2) secured a 35-24 victory over Salem Hills (2-2) in a Region 8 matchup, powered by Oliver MacKay’s three touchdown runs. MacKay’s 24-yard run in the fourth quarter sealed the win. The Bulldogs also saw scores from Malik Filimoeatu on a 4-yard run early in the first quarter and a 37-yard pass from Gehrig Orchard to Griffin DeMartini in the second. Salem Hills’ Jedi Nelson had a strong showing with a 45-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 72-yard touchdown pass to Guss Johnson in the third quarter. Despite Nelson’s efforts, Provo’s balanced attack proved too much for the SkyHawks.

Mountain View 41, Payson 19

Mountain View (3-1) surged in the second half to secure a 41-19 in a Region 8 victory over Payson (1-3) on Friday night. Talmage Matsumori’s late 2-yard touchdown run with 1:28 remaining capped a dominant performance by the Bruins, who outscored the Lions 27-6 in the final two quarters. Mountain View’s Beau Peterson ignited the second half with an electrifying 21-yard interception return for a touchdown, putting the Bruins ahead 28-13 early in the third quarter. Hyrum Stafford also contributed significantly with a 95-yard touchdown pass to Kalvin Floyd late in the first half. Payson’s offense struggled to find its rhythm after halftime, managing only a single touchdown in the fourth quarter through a 6-yard run by David Keel.

Spanish Fork 56, Uintah 26

Spanish Fork (3-1) overwhelmed Uintah (3-1) in a Region 8 contest, securing a decisive 56-26 victory. The Dons took an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, with McKay Smith throwing for three touchdowns, including a 47-yard pass to Brock Jacobson. Kaden Vest contributed significantly with two rushing touchdowns and a 30-yard touchdown reception. Dace O’Bagy had a standout performance for Uintah, scoring three touchdowns, including a 45-yard run. Despite O’Bagy’s efforts, Uintah’s defense couldn’t contain the potent Spanish Fork offense, which sealed the game with a late 1-yard touchdown run by Jacob Fawson in the fourth quarter.

Region 9

Dixie 41, Hurricane 35

Dixie (1-3) secured a dramatic 41-35 victory over Hurricane (1-3) in the 74th meeting of their rivalry. Running back Ran Sawyer was instrumental for the Flyers, tallying five touchdowns, including an 80-yard dash in the fourth quarter that proved decisive. Sawyer’s six-yard run with 3:48 left in the game sealed the win for Dixie, ending a high-scoring encounter. Hurricane’s Dylan Gabriel connected with Brody Jacobs for a 59-yard touchdown pass earlier in the third quarter, but the Tigers couldn’t find the end zone in the final period. This victory extends Dixie’s lead in the series to 54-19-1 and prolongs Hurricane’s drought, as the Tigers have not beaten the Flyers since 2014.

Crimson Cliffs 36, Cedar City 14

Crimson Cliffs (2-2) surged to a 36-14 victory over Cedar City (2-2) in a Region 9 matchup. The Mustangs took an early lead with Maddux Alofipo’s 15-yard touchdown pass from Ryder Sherratt in the first quarter. Cedar City struggled to keep pace, scoring their first touchdown in the third quarter with Caleb Paule’s 15-yard run. Crimson Cliffs responded decisively, highlighted by Van Dailey’s 20-yard run and Jaxson Holt’s 35-yard touchdown reception, both in the fourth. Ryder Sherratt threw for three touchdowns, including a 30-yarder to Malakai Alofipo.

Desert Hills 35, Pine View 14

Desert Hills (2-2) pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Pine View (2-2) with a final score of 35-14 in a Region 9 game. Tytan Mason led the Thunder’s charge with a 24-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, followed by a 4-yard scamper from Cyrus Polu with 4:54 remaining to seal the game. Pine View managed to tie the game in the second quarter with two touchdown passes from Levi Shaw, but they were shut out in the second half. Mason also scored on a 19-yard run in the first quarter, while Koy Duckett and Isaac Andresen added touchdowns in the second quarter. Pine View’s offense was led by Shaw, who threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the balanced attack from Desert Hills.

Region 10

Park City 52, Hillcrest 7

Park City (4-0) rolled to a dominant 52-7 victory over Hillcrest (0-4) in Region 10 play Friday night. The Miners set the tone early with Thomas Davis returning an interception 64 yards for a touchdown just four minutes into the first quarter. They poured it on with two Sebastian Bodily-to-Elijah Warner touchdowns and a 13-yard field goal by Tanner Pidwell, racing out to a 24-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Hillcrest’s lone score came late in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Silas Ahching. Pierce Garner added a 56-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter, capping a complete performance by Park City.

Murray 42, Jordan 7

Murray (2-2) dominated longstanding rival Jordan (0-4) with a 42-7 victory, marking its first triumph in the series since 2015. After an evenly scored first quarter, the Spartans exploded with 21 points in the second quarter, highlighted by a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jackson Ketchoyian with 0:52 remaining. Sam Pehrson led Murray with two rushing touchdowns, including a critical 4-yard run with 1:30 left in the third quarter. Jordan’s only score came early in the game when Jersey Alvillar caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Suthar. With this emphatic win, Murray closed the gap in their historic rivalry dating back to 1919, now standing at 40-18-2 in Jordan’s favor.

Stansbury 62, Cottonwood 0

Stansbury (2-2) trounced Cottonwood (0-4) in a commanding 62-0 in a Region 10 victory. The Stallions set the tone early, scoring 34 points in the first quarter, highlighted by an 18-yard interception return by PJ Talia and a 35-yard touchdown pass from Brighton Reutzel to Boston Rowley. Stansbury’s rushing attack was relentless, with Lincoln Reutzel, Mikha Salahuddin, Wyatt Oliver, and Coleman Dearden each finding the end zone in the first half. Brighton Reutzel added another score with a 60-yard run late in the third quarter. Cottonwood struggled offensively and failed to put any points on the board.

Region 11

Sky View 62, Logan 7

Sky View (2-2) cruised to a dominant 62-7 win over Logan (2-2) in Region 11 play Friday night. The Bobcats were led by quarterback Jack Clark, who threw for five touchdowns, including a 42-yard strike to Zach Oxborrow with 5:47 left in the second quarter, extending Sky View’s lead to 27-0. Sky View continued their offensive onslaught with a 52-yard run by Mason Hulbert in the fourth quarter. Logan’s lone score came from a 16-yard pass from Easton Favero to Reed Olsen in the third quarter.

Green Canyon 35, West Field 0

Green Canyon (4-0) dominated West Field (0-4) in a 35-0 shutout in Region 11 play. Payton Wilson led the Wolves with an 80-yard touchdown run at the 10:00 mark in the second quarter and connected with Colby Knight for a 59-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth. Shandon Thain added a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, and Hayden Schramm contributed a 19-yard punt return for a touchdown just before halftime. Bryson Pabst caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to round out the scoring. Green Canyon totaled 496 yards of offense while holding West Field to just 237 yards.

Mountain Crest 34, Bear River 0

Mountain Crest (3-1) dominated Bear River in a shutout 34-0 in a Region 11 victory on Friday night. The Mustangs’ Griffin Flippence opened the scoring with a 1-yard run in the first quarter. Brayden Larsen threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, connecting with Mikah Clements for 14 yards and Zane Pickup for 5 yards, stretching Mountain Crest’s lead to 28-0. Preston Arambel added a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter, followed by Santiago Huerta’s 1-yard score to close out the game. Bear River struggled to make any headway against a staunch Mountain Crest defense.

Nonregion

Mountain View, Wyo. 28, Rich 0

Mountain View, WY dominated defensively to shut out Rich (3-1) in a nonregion clash, 28-0. The Buffalos set the tone early with a first-quarter touchdown, followed by two more scores in the second quarter, taking a commanding 21-0 halftime lead. Mountain View’s defense held firm throughout the game, keeping the Rebels off the scoreboard entirely. The Buffalos added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the comprehensive victory.

Snow Canyon 47, Centennial, Nev. 10

Snow Canyon (1-3) cruised to a 47-10 victory over Centennial, Nev. on Friday night in a dominant display. The Warriors surged to a commanding 41-3 lead at halftime, with Joseph Smith connecting on three touchdown passes, including a 64-yard strike to Cael Johnson and a 42-yard pass to JT Westbrook. Smith also added an 8-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Centennial managed just a single touchdown in the third quarter, while Snow Canyon’s Ammon Allred added two second-half field goals to seal the win.

Davis 80, Kearns 0

Davis (3-1) secured the second-largest victory in school history with a commanding 80-0 win over Kearns in a nonregion matchup. The Darts were led by quarterback Tradon Bessinger, who threw five touchdown passes, including two to Bode Sparrow in the first quarter. Isaac Morrison added a 58-yard punt return for a touchdown, capping off Davis’s 42-point first quarter. The Darts continued their dominance with contributions from Jaxton Itaaheau’s 57-yard run and Jarom Parker’s 23-yard run in the fourth quarter. Kearns (0-4) struggled to find any traction, failing to score throughout the contest.

Enterprise 20, North Sevier 6

Enterprise (1-2) secured a solid 20-6 nonregion victory over North Sevier (1-3) on Friday night. Jake Christensen opened the scoring with a 37-yard interception return at 7:16 in the second quarter, followed shortly by a 25-yard touchdown run from Devin Strong at 11:51 in the second quarter. Despite an immediate response from North Sevier’s James Crowley, who returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, Enterprise widened their lead in the third quarter with a 6-yard run by Ryker Phillips at 4:57. Enterprise’s defense held North Sevier scoreless the rest of the way, securing their first win of the season.

Ridgeline 45, Cedar Valley 0

Ridgeline (4-0) dominated Cedar Valley (2-2) in a nonregion matchup with a decisive 45-0 victory. The RiverHawks’ Nate Dahle led the charge, connecting with Brady Cook on a 65-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and later hitting Graham Livingston on a 75-yard score in the second. Dahle also contributed on the ground with a 94-yard touchdown run. Livingston showcased his defensive prowess with a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown. Ridgeline’s defense held the Aviators scoreless, solidifying the shutout and maintaining their undefeated record.

Fremont 61, Hunter 13

Fremont (2-2) set a school record for most points in a game with a 61-13 rout of Hunter (1-3). Manase Tuatagaloa threw for six touchdowns in the first half, including three to Salesi Moa, who also scored on a 44-yard interception return in the first quarter. Fremont’s explosive offense was evident as they scored 27 points in the first quarter, capped by a 25-yard pass to Slade Parker. Hunter’s highlights included a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Isaac Fonua but failed to keep pace with Fremont’s dominant performance.

Syracuse 34, Copper Hills 20

Syracuse (2-2) pulled away in the final quarter to secure a 34-20 victory over Copper Hills (2-2) in nonregion play. Ledger Wight’s 34-yard touchdown run with 2:33 left in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Titans. Hoyt Pula also contributed with a key 1-yard touchdown run earlier in the fourth quarter, making it a 14-point swing. Copper Hills kept the game close in the first half, with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Maverick Bowles to Logan Batt and a 12-yard touchdown run by Jaelyn Fields, but failed to score in the fourth quarter. Syracuse’s Easton Choate was reliable, hitting two field goals including a 22-yarder as time expired in the second quarter.

North Sanpete 35, South Sevier 21

North Sanpete (2-2) continued its dominance over South Sevier (2-2) with a 35-21 victory, marking the eighth consecutive win in the series. Maddox Madsen’s 2-yard touchdown run with 8:53 left in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Hawks. The Rams led 21-14 at halftime, highlighted by Hudson Flinders’ 87-yard run early in the second quarter. However, North Sanpete’s defense shut out South Sevier in the second half while their offense added 21 unanswered points, including a 15-yard touchdown run by Kash Cook in the third quarter. Madsen also contributed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Tayden Dyches as part of the Hawks’ balanced attack.

San Juan 48, Summit Academy 6

San Juan (3-1) dominated Summit Academy (1-3) in a decisive 48-6 nonregion victory. The Broncos set the tone early, jumping to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter with touchdowns from Jagger Nieves, Javen Montella, and a 73-yard interception return by Tripp Palmer. San Juan extended their lead to 41-0 by halftime, highlighted by a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jaiten Knight to Nieves. Summit Academy’s lone score came in the fourth quarter when Isaac Edmunds caught an 8-yard pass from Cope Whitman. The Broncos’ defense was impenetrable, keeping the Bears scoreless until the final quarter.

Maple Mountain 30, Pleasant Grove 7

Maple Mountain (4-0) secured its first-ever win over Pleasant Grove (1-3) with a dominant 30-7 victory, and secured its first 4-0 start since 2012. Fernando Banuelos opened the scoring with a 27-yard field goal and later added a 30-yard and 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Derek Morehouse contributed significantly with a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a 49-yard touchdown reception from Mason Jensen. Pleasant Grove’s sole score came from Ryder Huntsman’s 36-yard interception return late in the second quarter.

Morgan 42, Layton Christian 7

Morgan (4-0) cruised to a dominant 42-7 win over Layton Christian (1-3) in nonregion action Friday night. Morgan quarterback Beck Sheffield was exceptional, throwing for five touchdowns, including three connections with Boston Zack, who had scores of 30, 25, and 55 yards. The Trojans jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 35-0 by halftime. Layton Christian’s lone highlight came in the third quarter when Thomas Vito connected with Brayden Bott for a 65-yard touchdown pass. Morgan’s defensive unit pitched a shutout in three of four quarters, further solidifying their undefeated record.

Timpanogos 48, Tooele 10

Timpanogos (3-1) rolled to a decisive 48-10 victory over Tooele (1-3) in a nonregion matchup. The Timberwolves took control early, posting back-to-back touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 6-yard run from Hudson Woodbury and a 1-yard run by Andrew Hillstead. Hillstead continued his strong performance into the second quarter, connecting with Jameson Jones for a 49-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Tooele managed to get on the board with a 39-yard field goal from Franklin Wilcox in the third quarter, but it was not enough to slow down Timpanogos. The Timberwolves sealed their victory in the fourth quarter with a 14-yard run by Logan Holloway and a 9-yard pass from Hillstead to Kyle LaPray. Mavrik Chlarson’s 26-yard touchdown reception for Tooele provided a late-game highlight but came too late to change the outcome.

Layton 34, Taylorsville 14

Layton (3-1) built an early lead and never looked back in a 34-14 victory over Taylorsville (2-2) in a nonregion game. Solomon Lee initiated the scoring for the Lancers with an 8:46 first-quarter, 4-yard run, and quarterback Madden Sargent added a 1-yard rushing touchdown late in the first to give Layton a 14-0 lead. Taylorsville’s Cole Kramer connected with Kobe Allen for a 9-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. Sargent was instrumental for Layton, contributing both on the ground and through the air with a rushing touchdown and two passing touchdowns, including a 26-yard strike to Malu Lumpkins.

American Leadership 42, Grand 41

American Leadership (2-2) held off Grand (1-3) in a thrilling nonregion game, edging them out 42-41 after a failed two-point conversion by the Red Devils with 1 minute left. Zachariah Swarnes’ 69-yard touchdown catch from Nicolas Marble with 4:22 left in the fourth quarter proved to be decisive. Cooper Swasey scored a 1-yard touchdown run with 1 minute remaining, but Grand’s attempt to snatch the win with a two-point conversion fell short. Swasey was a standout for the Red Devils with three total touchdowns. Kannon Huntsman also had a stellar performance for the Eagles, scoring both on the ground and through the air.

Lone Peak 38, Mountain Ridge 13

Lone Peak (4-0) dominated Mountain Ridge (2-2) with a 38-13 victory in a nonregion matchup Friday night. Kepa Niumeitolu led the Knights, throwing a 34-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Staley and a 58-yard scoring strike to Luke Christensen. He also added a 28-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Mountain Ridge’s only touchdown came from Wyatt Bingham’s 6-yard run in the second quarter. Jayden Mayberry sealed the game for Lone Peak with a 36-yard interception return with 2:12 left in the game. Kadin Humeniuk accounted for all of Mountain Ridge’s other points with field goals of 32 and 29 yards.

Granger 40, Skyline 6

Granger (1-3) secured their first win of the season with a 40-6 rout over Skyline (1-3) on Friday night. The Lancers set the tone early, scoring six points in the first quarter and extending their lead with 16 points in the second. Juni Tauataina connected with Aidan Royce Welchman on a 15-yard pass with 2:43 left in the first half. Skyline’s only score came on a 6-yard interception return by Cash Grandon with 3:56 left in the third quarter. Tevita Kofe was a standout for Granger, adding a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to slam the door shut on any potential comeback.

Juan Diego 35, South Summit 17

Juan Diego (2-2) overpowered South Summit (0-4) with a 35-17 nonregion victory on Friday night. The Soaring Eagle established an early lead with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns: a rush by Corbin Buckley and a pass from Hayden Mezenen to Braylon Fail. South Summit’s offense struggled, mustering only a field goal by Oscar Dominguez at halftime. Antonio Archuleta’s 50-yard rush in the fourth quarter solidified Juan Diego’s dominance. Despite a late 70-yard touchdown pass from Ian Mair to Jack Johnson, South Summit’s comeback bid fell short.

Grantsville 34, Juab 21

Grantsville (3-1) pulled away in the second half to defeat Juab (2-2) 34-21 in nonregion action on Friday. Dallan Van Vliet led the Cowboys with three touchdown passes, including a pivotal 22-yard strike to Tyse Fuentes with 10:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, cementing the victory. Grantsville’s explosive third quarter saw Jayden Atkinson break free for a 70-yard touchdown run and Van Vliet connecting with Jordan Fawson on a 68-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead. Juab managed a brief rally in the third quarter with Jaciel Palmeros’ 1-yard run cutting the deficit, but they couldn’t maintain their momentum. The Cowboys’ defense held Juab scoreless in the final quarter to secure the win.

Manti 45, Emery 7

Emery’s hopes of starting 4-0 for the first time since 1995 were dashed as they were decisively beaten by Manti (3-1), who won 45-7 in nonregion action. Manti’s Maison Starkweather threw for five touchdowns, including a 71-yard bomb to Tala Taulapapa in the third quarter to cement the lead. Starkweather also connected with Carter Mason and Stone Mortensen multiple times, emphasizing a dominant aerial attack. Emery (3-1) managed to put points on the board late in the second quarter with Treven Gilbert’s 33-yard pass to Porter Hurdsman, but it was the only spark in an otherwise stifled offensive effort. Manti’s defense held strong, allowing no points after halftime to secure the victory.

Monticello 44, Dolores, Colo. 12

Monticello (2-1) delivered a dominant performance, defeating Dolores (Colo.) 44-12 in a nonregion game. Jackson Keyes was instrumental, throwing five touchdown passes, including a 92-yard bomb to Tavon Black early in the third quarter that brought the score to 44-6. Carter Rogers caught two of Keyes’ TD passes, while Tommy Morrison hauled in two others. Dolores struggled to generate consistent offense, managing only a pair of touchdowns, one in the second quarter and another in the fourth. Monticello’s defense held firm, limiting Dolores to just 12 points and securing the Buckaroos’ second win of the season.

Richfield 47, Delta 14

Richfield (4-0) dominated Delta (1-3) in their 67th meeting, extending their winning streak to 17 games with a 47-14 victory. The Wildcats jumped out early with Slate Reitz scoring three rushing touchdowns, including the opening 5-yard run with 1:55 left in the first quarter. Malik Fautin contributed significantly, catching two touchdown passes from Griffin Wayman and returning an interception 45 yards for a score. Delta managed only two touchdowns, with Tate Topham catching a 67-yard pass from Hunt Robinson in the second quarter and Ty Stefanoff running it in from a yard out late in the fourth. Richfield’s defense stifled Delta, allowing just 14 points in a lopsided win.

Corner Canyon 42, Farmington 7

Corner Canyon (3-1) cruised to a decisive 42-7 victory over Farmington in a nonregion matchup on Friday night. The Chargers set the tone early with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Zion Finau and a 20-yard run by Helaman Casuga in the first quarter. Casuga continued to shine, connecting with Chryshaun Lee for two touchdowns and Scottie Pepper for a 46-yard score in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 35-0 by halftime. Kai Meza capped the scoring for Corner Canyon with a 45-yard touchdown reception from Mateo Castro at the end of the third quarter. Farmington (0-4) managed to score a lone touchdown in the third quarter but couldn’t keep pace with the Chargers’ high-powered offense.

Milford 60, Providence Hall 0

Milford (4-0) dominated Providence Hall (0-4) with a 60-0 shutout in their nonregion matchup Friday night. Milford’s Kilo Tsosie threw three touchdown passes and added a rushing score to lead the Tigers’ offensive charge. Haze Marshall broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, while Kyzler Merryweather contributed with two touchdowns, one on the ground and another with a 50-yard interception return just before halftime. The Tigers jumped to a 35-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Providence Hall struggled to move the ball against a stifling Milford defense, remaining scoreless throughout the game.

Springville 42, Cyprus 14

Springville (3-1) secured a dominant 42-14 victory over Cyprus (0-4) in nonregion play. The Red Devils jumped out to an early lead with three first-quarter touchdowns, including a 7-yard connection from Easton Leavitt to Jack Pickering at 4:22. Pickering added another score with an 18-yard reception in the first quarter, while Tua Naufahu and Drake Petersen also found the end zone for Springville. Max Harris led the ground attack with 180 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, including a 6-yard score early in the third quarter. Leavitt was efficient through the air, completing 12 of 18 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Cyprus managed to get on the board with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Tau Fiamate to Kayson Mayo in the third quarter and a 35-yard strike to Britton Jepsen in the fourth, but it was too little, too late for the Pirates.

Carbon 34, Union 7

Carbon (3-1) snapped an 11-game losing streak to Union (1-3) with a commanding 34-7 victory. After falling behind 7-0 early in the second quarter due to a 13-yard run by Union’s Kylar Hackford, Carbon responded with 34 unanswered points. Stetson Poulson tied the game with a 7-yard run, and Anthony Wilson’s 70-yard run put the Dinos ahead 14-7 by halftime. Maddux Wilson’s 15-yard touchdown pass and Stockton Kennedy’s 3-yard run in the third quarter extended the lead to 27-7. A final score in the fourth quarter capped off the win for Carbon, cementing their dominance and breaking a long-held losing streak.

Kanab 42, Millard 14

Kanab (3-1) cruised to a dominant 42-14 victory over Millard (1-3) in a nonregion clash. Kanab’s explosive third quarter, highlighted by Preston Brown’s 7-yard run at 9:15 and capped off by Tavis Barney’s 23-yard fumble recovery with 9 seconds left, stretched the lead to an insurmountable 42-7. Hayden Gubler contributed two first-half rushing touchdowns to give the Cowboys an early edge. Millard’s Kaden Turner scored both touchdowns for the Eagles, including a 1-yard run with 3:05 left in the fourth quarter. Kanab’s defense played a pivotal role, stifling Millard’s offense throughout the game.

Weber 35, Wasatch 16

Weber (3-1) surged past Wasatch (1-3) with a decisive 35-16 victory. The Warriors demonstrated their dominance with Tyson Higgs returning a kick 98 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter to extend the lead to 28-10. Weber’s offense was also efficient, with Ian Elmore hauling in two touchdown passes, including a 22-yard reception from Carter Payne in the second quarter. Wasatch tried to fight back, highlighted by a 20-yard touchdown pass from Joseph Bradley to Mason Gomez as time expired, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Weber’s balanced attack. The Warriors’ defense held strong, preventing any significant comeback in the second half.

Herriman 28, Westlake 13

Herriman (1-3) secured its first win of the season by defeating Westlake (1-3) with a 28-13 victory. Zander Nicholson led the Mustangs with three rushing touchdowns, finding the end zone from 2, 5, and 3 yards out. Bryce Benson added an 80-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Westlake’s highlights included a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Nusi Taumoepeau in the first quarter and a 70-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Beckham Featherstone late in the third. The Thunder struggled to find offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter, failing to score as Herriman’s defense held firm.

Skyridge 38, Bingham 10

Skyridge (3-1) dominated in a decisive 38-10 victory over Bingham (1-3) in a nonregion matchup. The Falcons’ Kaneal Sweetwyne connected on a 19-yard pass to Iakopo Malufau with 2:00 remaining in the game to cap off a commanding fourth quarter. Jonah Johnson contributed a 61-yard touchdown reception early in the final period, while Blake Hester added a 31-yard field goal to solidify the win. Zaeden Selu scored two touchdowns on the ground in the first half, helping Skyridge to a 21-10 lead at halftime. Bingham was limited to a single touchdown run by Ayden Dunn and a field goal from Riley Whicker, as its offense stalled in the second half.

Judge Memorial 55, Gunnison Valley 6

Judge Memorial (1-3) dominated Gunnison Valley in a 55-6 nonregion blowout. Judge Memorial jumped to an early lead, scoring 21 points in the first quarter, including a 55-yard punt return by King Long. Texas Wilde was the standout performer, rushing for three touchdowns, including a 27-yard run early in the third quarter. Adrian Palmer connected for two touchdown passes, one a 14-yarder to Ben Butler just before halftime. Gunnison Valley (0-3) managed to avoid a shutout with a 7-yard run by Broadie Brock late in the fourth quarter.

Canyon View 42, Ben Lomond 0

Canyon View (1-2) dominated Ben Lomond (0-3) with a decisive 42-0 victory. The Falcons scored 21 points in both the second and third quarters to seal the win. Ryder Miller led the charge with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Asher Slack early in the third quarter and a 20-yard rushing touchdown shortly after halftime. Price Attwood, Trenton Ludlow, and Brock Neighbors each added touchdowns in the second quarter to build an insurmountable lead. Canyon View’s defense stifled the Scots, maintaining a shutout and allowing no points.

Orem 56, West Jordan 17

Orem (4-0) dominated West Jordan (1-3) with a decisive 56-17 victory in a nonregion matchup on Friday night. Orem’s offense exploded early, setting the tone with 21 first-quarter points, highlighted by Tayden Ka’awa’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Kaue Akana. Ka’awa accounted for five touchdowns, including a 1-yard run and three passing scores. West Jordan’s Elijah Peña provided a brief spark, returning an interception 86 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. The Tigers continued to roll, as Beck Coy capped the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Oliver Bills late in the game.

North Summit 50, Parowan 13

North Summit (4-0) cruised to a 50-13 victory over Parowan (1-3), marking their first 4-0 start since 2008. The Braves dominated from the outset, with Austin Aven leading the charge with two first-quarter touchdowns, including a 29-yard run. North Summit’s Kestin Richins connected with Jonas Touchette for a 44-yard touchdown pass to help extend the lead to 41-0 by halftime. Parowan’s Chandler Hoffmeier broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late as North Summit’s Knox Woolstenhulme returned an 83-yard kickoff for a touchdown shortly after. The Braves’ defense held firm, limiting the Rams to just two scores in a decisive nonregion win.

American Fork 27, Riverton 20

American Fork (2-2) edged Riverton (1-3) in a nonregion game, 27-20, on Friday night. The Cavemen secured the victory with a pivotal 25-yard touchdown pass from David Gaisford to Will Meine at 9:29 in the fourth quarter. American Fork’s kicker, Lewis Knecht, contributed significantly with an 18-yard field goal and successful extra points. Riverton showed resilience as Andrew Nielson’s 4-yard touchdown run brought the Silverwolves within striking distance at 6:06 in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell short. Luke Broadbent also added a 1-yard rushing touchdown for American Fork in the first quarter.

Beaver 48, Duchesne 20

Beaver (4-0) continued its strong start to the season with a convincing 48-20 win over Duchesne (1-3) in nonregion play. The Beavers set the tone early with Deegan Blackner’s 53-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, followed by a 62-yard scoring sprint from Davin Orton in the second quarter. Beaver’s defense held firm through the middle quarters, shutting out Duchesne in both the second and third quarters. Bodie Wheatley connected for three touchdown passes, including a 7-yard pass to Davin Orton early in the fourth quarter. Duchesne scored two late touchdowns on passes from Nashden Goodliffe to Tanner Stansfield, but it was too little too late as Beaver maintained their unbeaten record.

