Utah quarterback Cam Rising exited the Utes’ game against Baylor on Saturday just before halftime and left for the locker room with a towel over his right hand.

True freshman Isaac Wilson replaced Rising at quarterback.

With Utah in Baylor territory and driving, Rising was hit near the sideline and pushed out of bounds at the end of a play with 1:47 remaining until halftime. He ran into Baylor equipment on the sideline and appeared to favor his hand after the play.

Wilson was inserted for the Utes’ senior quarterback, who went to the medical tent and then was escorted off the field.

Rising completed 8 of 14 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns and also had had two carries for 21 yards before exiting the game.

Utah led 23-0 at the time when Rising left.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) flexes his right hand after being driven out of bounds by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Treven Ma'ae (9) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Wilson finished that drive completing 1 of 3 passes for 3 yards and also had a carry for 1 yard. The drive ended with a missed 45-yard field goal attempt from Cole Becker.

Wilson was in for Utah at quarterback in the second half. Rising could be seen on the sideline in street clothes with his middle and index fingers taped together on his throwing hand.

