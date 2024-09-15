During the New Orleans Saints’ 44-19 blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, utility man Taysom Hill sustained a chest injury and went to the hospital, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said after the game, according to multiple outlets.

Allen said Hill going to the hospital seemed to be more of a precautionary measure but didn’t provide additional details.

It is unclear exactly when the injury even occurred, but the Saints announced in the second half that Hill was doubtful to return to the game.

Hill, 34, finished the game with 18 yards on three carries and one catch for one yard. In the Saints’ season opener last week, Hill finished with 35 rushing yards on five carries and also had one catch for one yard.

This story will be updated should more information become available.