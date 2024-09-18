The top recruit in Utah, and one of of the most-coveted prospects in the nation, has made his decision.

Five-star Corner Canyon receiver Jerome Myles committed to USC on Wednesday afternoon, becoming the crown jewel of the Trojans’ 2025 class. Myles chose USC over the other finalists, Utah and Texas A&M, in a ceremony at Corner Canyon High.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound star receiver, who is currently out with an injury, originally committed to Ole Miss in April, but decommitted and reopened his recruitment in June. Utah was one of the first schools to offer Myles — Myles was at one point silently committed to the Utes, according to 247Sports’ Blair Angulo — and coach Kyle Whittingham showed up to Corner Canyon’s game at Skyridge last week in a helicopter to make a final impression. There was also the draw of catching passes from high school teammate Isaac Wilson, who looks to be Utah’s quarterback of the future.

The allure of USC, though, was too much for the Utes to overcome as Utah looked to land its first-ever five-star talent. Myles moved his commitment date up from Oct. 30 shortly after taking a visit to Los Angeles, which speaks to the impact that the USC trip had.

Myles started his senior season on a great trajectory, totaling 245 yards and four touchdowns in just two games before his injury, including a 125-yard, three-touchdown performance in Corner Canyon’s 35-34 win over nationally-ranked IMG Academy to start the season. Last year, Myles missed most of the season with an injury but still had 19 receptions for 486 yards and six touchdowns — including two touchdown receptions in the 6A state championship win over Skyridge — in just five games.