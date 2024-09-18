Utah Hockey Club team president Chris Armstrong speaks to the media at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.

At the Utah Hockey Club’s media day to begin training camp Wednesday, team president Chris Armstrong dropped perhaps the biggest news since the moon landing: It will snow inside the Delta Center on opening night.

“Our marketing team is here, so I have to be careful what I give away,” Armstrong said in response to the Deseret News’ question on what the team has planned in terms of in-game experience on opening night. “What I would say is if it hasn’t already snowed in the valley before October 8, there’s a chance that the first snowfall may occur here inside the Delta Center.”

In-game experience is important

A unique fan experience is one of many reasons why the Vegas Golden Knights were successful at integrating an NHL team in the desert. In true Las Vegas fashion, the Golden Knights routinely make their games into performances, complete with glowing drummers and staged sword fights at center ice, among other things.

The snow inside the Delta Center may or may not be a recurring event, but it’s unique and exciting either way. Armstrong also implied that this is not the only unique part of the in-game experience that night, though he did not elaborate any further than talking about the snow.

How to get tickets for opening night

Utah HC faces off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 8 for their first-ever regular-season game. Ticketmaster still has tickets available for sale, with the cheapest ones priced at $217 and the most expensive being more than $26,000.

It’s possible that the announcement of snow inside the Delta Center will increase the demand for opening-night tickets, so buy them sooner rather than later.

Oh, and if you plan to go, you might want to bring a winter jacket. The forecast calls for snow.