Utah State quarterback Spencer Petras (7) walks to the locker room after getting injured in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Robert Morris on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Logan, Utah.

The Utah State Aggies will reportedly be making a change at quarterback on Saturday.

Late Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on X that Spencer Petras will be the starting signal caller for the Aggies on the road against the Temple Owls.

As Thamel noted, Petras started Utah State’s season opener against Robert Morris but suffered an ankle injury in that game and has missed the entirety of the Aggies’ last two contests against USC and Utah, respectively.

With Bryson Barnes at the helm, Utah State rallied to beat Robert Morris, was thrashed by USC (ranked No. 11 in this week’s AP poll) and then lost by 17 last weekend to Utah (ranked No. 12 in this week’s AP poll).

In place of Petras, Barnes has completed 45 of 79 pass attempts for 524 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions, and he has been sacked five times.

Before he got hurt against Robert Morris, Petras had completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 145 yards with a touchdown against two interceptions.

Petras, 24, transferred to Utah State for this season after being at Iowa for five seasons. He started 31 games for Iowa and has thrown for 5,344 yards with 25 touchdowns against 21 interceptions in his collegiate career.