As expected, there was some major shake-up with the UHSAA RPI football rankings after Friday’s Week 6 games across the state. In fact, of the seven No. 1-ranked teams from the debut rankings last week, only Lehi in 6A is still ranked first after Week 6.

The other six classifications all have a new No. 1 team — Roy (5A), Spanish Fork (4A), Morgan (3A), San Juan (2A), Beaver (1A) and Rich (1A eight-player).

The UHSAA uses the RPI rankings to seed the state tournament after the regular season concludes in Week 10. Historically, there’s usually a lot of head scratching when the rankings are first released midway through the season as the sample size is so small. Week by week the rankings usually get more realistic, but there are always outliers.

In 6A, Herriman made the biggest jump after Week 6 as it vaulted from No. 17 to No. 11. Bountiful made the biggest jump in 5A, as it climbed from No. 8 to No. 3 after rolling past previous No. 1 Northridge.

Pine View jumped four places in 4A to No. 14 with its overtime win over Dixie. In 3A, 2A and 1A, with must smaller classifications the movement from week to week is much smaller, with teams usually only moving one or two places.

Here’s a closer look at each classification.

Class 6A Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Lehi 0.756 1.000 0.540 0.634 5-0 0 2 Corner Canyon 0.702 0.833 0.600 0.567 5-1 0 3 Davis 0.681 0.833 0.567 0.514 5-1 1 4 Lone Peak 0.675 0.833 0.528 0.622 5-1 -1 5 Skyridge 0.589 0.667 0.497 0.656 4-2 2 6 Layton 0.563 0.667 0.467 0.528 4-2 -1 7 Syracuse 0.553 0.667 0.433 0.584 4-2 1 8 Weber 0.549 0.667 0.433 0.536 4-2 -2 9 Fremont 0.546 0.667 0.433 0.513 4-2 3 10 Bingham 0.529 0.333 0.733 0.491 2-4 5 11 Herriman 0.475 0.333 0.611 0.496 2-4 6 12 Mountain Ridge 0.464 0.333 0.575 0.557 2-4 2 13 American Fork 0.461 0.333 0.567 0.558 2-4 -2 14 Farmington 0.453 0.167 0.733 0.485 1-5 -4 15 Riverton 0.444 0.333 0.533 0.539 2-4 -6 16 Copper Hills 0.439 0.500 0.367 0.494 3-3 -3 17 Pleasant Grove 0.388 0.167 0.600 0.432 1-5 -1 18 Westlake 0.344 0.167 0.492 0.479 1-5 0

Class 5A Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Roy 0.716 1.000 0.467 0.556 6-0 1 2 Northridge 0.697 0.833 0.600 0.522 5-1 -1 3 Bountiful 0.667 0.833 0.500 0.667 5-1 5 4 Brighton 0.664 0.833 0.525 0.532 5-1 1 5 Maple Mountain 0.662 1.000 0.333 0.621 6-0 -2 6 East 0.603 0.500 0.733 0.485 3-3 0 7 Viewmont 0.601 0.667 0.567 0.456 4-2 -3 8 Olympus 0.598 0.500 0.692 0.617 3-3 2 9 Timpview 0.597 0.500 0.725 0.456 2-2 0 10 Orem 0.589 0.833 0.333 0.643 5-1 -3 11 Taylorsville 0.503 0.500 0.500 0.533 3-3 1 12 Springville 0.491 0.667 0.297 0.576 4-2 3 13 Box Elder 0.486 0.500 0.467 0.515 3-3 0 14 Highland 0.483 0.500 0.467 0.476 3-3 -3 15 West 0.478 0.333 0.608 0.541 2-4 -1 16 Bonneville 0.476 0.167 0.800 0.405 1-5 1 17 Woods Cross 0.464 0.667 0.233 0.594 4-2 4 18 Alta 0.432 0.500 0.333 0.572 3-3 4 19 West Jordan 0.428 0.333 0.533 0.378 2-4 0 20 Cedar Valley 0.415 0.333 0.500 0.402 2-4 -2 21 Wasatch 0.413 0.167 0.658 0.421 1-5 -5 22 Hunter 0.374 0.333 0.400 0.444 2-4 3 23 Kearns 0.349 0.000 0.667 0.485 0-6 0 24 Skyline 0.334 0.167 0.467 0.488 1-5 0 25 Clearfield 0.322 0.167 0.467 0.372 1-5 1 26 Granger 0.319 0.167 0.433 0.489 1-5 -6 27 Cyprus 0.205 0.000 0.367 0.404 0-6 0

Class 4A Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Spanish Fork 0.757 0.833 0.733 0.518 5-1 1 2 Ridgeline 0.733 1.000 0.500 0.576 6-0 -1 3 Sky View 0.692 0.667 0.767 0.466 4-2 2 4 Green Canyon 0.679 0.833 0.567 0.494 5-1 0 5 Crimson Cliffs 0.619 0.667 0.583 0.566 4-2 2 6 Park City 0.609 0.833 0.408 0.507 5-1 -3 7 Uintah 0.604 0.667 0.567 0.488 4-2 1 8 Stansbury 0.602 0.667 0.567 0.474 4-2 3 9 Provo 0.594 0.600 0.600 0.540 3-2 1 10 Timpanogos 0.590 0.667 0.550 0.424 4-2 -4 11 Mountain Crest 0.538 0.667 0.400 0.580 4-2 -2 12 Desert Hills 0.537 0.400 0.690 0.463 2-3 0 13 Cedar 0.512 0.500 0.533 0.472 3-3 1 14 Pine View 0.489 0.500 0.483 0.460 3-3 4 15 Murray 0.479 0.500 0.467 0.440 3-3 1 16 Snow Canyon 0.470 0.333 0.600 0.499 2-4 -3 17 Salem Hills 0.458 0.500 0.383 0.606 3-3 0 18 Mountain View 0.439 0.500 0.367 0.494 3-3 -3 19 West Field 0.404 0.167 0.633 0.442 1-5 0 20 Tooele 0.391 0.500 0.267 0.459 3-3 3 21 Logan 0.387 0.333 0.400 0.567 2-4 1 22 Hurricane 0.371 0.333 0.392 0.448 2-4 -1 23 Dixie 0.349 0.200 0.480 0.431 1-4 -3 24 Bear River 0.338 0.167 0.489 0.431 1-5 1 25 Payson 0.311 0.167 0.433 0.406 1-5 -1 26 Jordan 0.260 0.167 0.300 0.503 1-5 2 27 Cottonwood 0.246 0.000 0.467 0.362 0-6 -1 28 Hillcrest 0.182 0.000 0.320 0.380 0-5 -1

Class 3A Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Morgan 0.761 1.000 0.544 0.658 6-0 1 2 Grantsville 0.715 0.833 0.633 0.547 5-1 -1 3 Manti 0.702 0.833 0.600 0.565 5-1 0 4 Richfield 0.699 1.000 0.433 0.536 6-0 0 5 Ogden 0.632 1.000 0.290 0.513 5-0 0 6 Carbon 0.525 0.500 0.567 0.448 3-3 0 7 Canyon View 0.500 0.667 0.333 0.497 4-2 1 8 Juan Diego 0.468 0.333 0.600 0.480 2-4 1 9 Juab 0.451 0.333 0.550 0.535 2-4 1 10 North Sanpete 0.450 0.333 0.567 0.453 2-4 -3 11 Union 0.388 0.167 0.600 0.433 1-5 0 12 Ben Lomond 0.241 0.000 0.433 0.463 0-6 0

Class 2A Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 San Juan 0.682 0.833 0.567 0.524 5-1 1 2 Emery 0.584 0.667 0.508 0.550 4-2 -1 3 Layton Christian 0.508 0.500 0.500 0.579 3-3 2 4 Delta 0.482 0.500 0.467 0.469 3-3 2 5 South Sevier 0.437 0.500 0.375 0.433 3-3 -1 6 ALA 0.435 0.500 0.367 0.448 3-3 -3 7 Summit Academy 0.406 0.333 0.467 0.463 2-4 2 8 South Summit 0.350 0.167 0.500 0.501 1-5 -1 9 Judge Memorial 0.347 0.333 0.333 0.471 2-4 -1 10 Grand County 0.266 0.167 0.322 0.460 1-5 0 11 Providence Hall 0.205 0.000 0.367 0.397 0-6 0

Class 1A Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Beaver 0.758 1.000 0.567 0.531 6-0 1 2 North Summit 0.703 1.000 0.467 0.429 6-0 -1 3 Milford 0.640 0.833 0.500 0.400 5-1 0 4 Kanab 0.543 0.500 0.600 0.479 3-3 0 5 Duchesne 0.454 0.500 0.408 0.450 3-3 1 6 Millard 0.445 0.333 0.542 0.514 2-4 -1 7 Parowan 0.388 0.333 0.433 0.428 2-4 1 8 North Sevier 0.343 0.333 0.333 0.433 2-4 -1 9 Enterprise 0.313 0.200 0.400 0.433 1-4 0 10 Gunnison Valley 0.220 0.000 0.400 0.401 0-5 0

Class 1A 8-player Rankings