Lehi’s Griffin Faamausili celebrates after scoring against American Fork at Lehi High School in Lehi on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
James Edward

By James Edward

As expected, there was some major shake-up with the UHSAA RPI football rankings after Friday’s Week 6 games across the state. In fact, of the seven No. 1-ranked teams from the debut rankings last week, only Lehi in 6A is still ranked first after Week 6.

The other six classifications all have a new No. 1 team — Roy (5A), Spanish Fork (4A), Morgan (3A), San Juan (2A), Beaver (1A) and Rich (1A eight-player).

The UHSAA uses the RPI rankings to seed the state tournament after the regular season concludes in Week 10. Historically, there’s usually a lot of head scratching when the rankings are first released midway through the season as the sample size is so small. Week by week the rankings usually get more realistic, but there are always outliers.

In 6A, Herriman made the biggest jump after Week 6 as it vaulted from No. 17 to No. 11. Bountiful made the biggest jump in 5A, as it climbed from No. 8 to No. 3 after rolling past previous No. 1 Northridge.

Pine View jumped four places in 4A to No. 14 with its overtime win over Dixie. In 3A, 2A and 1A, with must smaller classifications the movement from week to week is much smaller, with teams usually only moving one or two places.

Here’s a closer look at each classification.

Class 6A Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Lehi0.7561.0000.5400.6345-00
2Corner Canyon0.7020.8330.6000.5675-10
3Davis0.6810.8330.5670.5145-11
4Lone Peak0.6750.8330.5280.6225-1-1
5Skyridge0.5890.6670.4970.6564-22
6Layton0.5630.6670.4670.5284-2-1
7Syracuse0.5530.6670.4330.5844-21
8Weber0.5490.6670.4330.5364-2-2
9Fremont0.5460.6670.4330.5134-23
10Bingham0.5290.3330.7330.4912-45
11Herriman0.4750.3330.6110.4962-46
12Mountain Ridge0.4640.3330.5750.5572-42
13American Fork0.4610.3330.5670.5582-4-2
14Farmington0.4530.1670.7330.4851-5-4
15Riverton0.4440.3330.5330.5392-4-6
16Copper Hills0.4390.5000.3670.4943-3-3
17Pleasant Grove0.3880.1670.6000.4321-5-1
18Westlake0.3440.1670.4920.4791-50

Class 5A Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Roy0.7161.0000.4670.5566-01
2Northridge0.6970.8330.6000.5225-1-1
3Bountiful0.6670.8330.5000.6675-15
4Brighton0.6640.8330.5250.5325-11
5Maple Mountain0.6621.0000.3330.6216-0-2
6East0.6030.5000.7330.4853-30
7Viewmont0.6010.6670.5670.4564-2-3
8Olympus0.5980.5000.6920.6173-32
9Timpview0.5970.5000.7250.4562-20
10Orem0.5890.8330.3330.6435-1-3
11Taylorsville0.5030.5000.5000.5333-31
12Springville0.4910.6670.2970.5764-23
13Box Elder0.4860.5000.4670.5153-30
14Highland0.4830.5000.4670.4763-3-3
15West0.4780.3330.6080.5412-4-1
16Bonneville0.4760.1670.8000.4051-51
17Woods Cross0.4640.6670.2330.5944-24
18Alta0.4320.5000.3330.5723-34
19West Jordan0.4280.3330.5330.3782-40
20Cedar Valley0.4150.3330.5000.4022-4-2
21Wasatch0.4130.1670.6580.4211-5-5
22Hunter0.3740.3330.4000.4442-43
23Kearns0.3490.0000.6670.4850-60
24Skyline0.3340.1670.4670.4881-50
25Clearfield0.3220.1670.4670.3721-51
26Granger0.3190.1670.4330.4891-5-6
27Cyprus0.2050.0000.3670.4040-60

Class 4A Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Spanish Fork0.7570.8330.7330.5185-11
2Ridgeline0.7331.0000.5000.5766-0-1
3Sky View0.6920.6670.7670.4664-22
4Green Canyon0.6790.8330.5670.4945-10
5Crimson Cliffs0.6190.6670.5830.5664-22
6Park City0.6090.8330.4080.5075-1-3
7Uintah0.6040.6670.5670.4884-21
8Stansbury0.6020.6670.5670.4744-23
9Provo0.5940.6000.6000.5403-21
10Timpanogos0.5900.6670.5500.4244-2-4
11Mountain Crest0.5380.6670.4000.5804-2-2
12Desert Hills0.5370.4000.6900.4632-30
13Cedar0.5120.5000.5330.4723-31
14Pine View0.4890.5000.4830.4603-34
15Murray0.4790.5000.4670.4403-31
16Snow Canyon0.4700.3330.6000.4992-4-3
17Salem Hills0.4580.5000.3830.6063-30
18Mountain View0.4390.5000.3670.4943-3-3
19West Field0.4040.1670.6330.4421-50
20Tooele0.3910.5000.2670.4593-33
21Logan0.3870.3330.4000.5672-41
22Hurricane0.3710.3330.3920.4482-4-1
23Dixie0.3490.2000.4800.4311-4-3
24Bear River0.3380.1670.4890.4311-51
25Payson0.3110.1670.4330.4061-5-1
26Jordan0.2600.1670.3000.5031-52
27Cottonwood0.2460.0000.4670.3620-6-1
28Hillcrest0.1820.0000.3200.3800-5-1

Class 3A Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Morgan0.7611.0000.5440.6586-01
2Grantsville0.7150.8330.6330.5475-1-1
3Manti0.7020.8330.6000.5655-10
4Richfield0.6991.0000.4330.5366-00
5Ogden0.6321.0000.2900.5135-00
6Carbon0.5250.5000.5670.4483-30
7Canyon View0.5000.6670.3330.4974-21
8Juan Diego0.4680.3330.6000.4802-41
9Juab0.4510.3330.5500.5352-41
10North Sanpete0.4500.3330.5670.4532-4-3
11Union0.3880.1670.6000.4331-50
12Ben Lomond0.2410.0000.4330.4630-60

Class 2A Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1San Juan0.6820.8330.5670.5245-11
2Emery0.5840.6670.5080.5504-2-1
3Layton Christian0.5080.5000.5000.5793-32
4Delta0.4820.5000.4670.4693-32
5South Sevier0.4370.5000.3750.4333-3-1
6ALA0.4350.5000.3670.4483-3-3
7Summit Academy0.4060.3330.4670.4632-42
8South Summit0.3500.1670.5000.5011-5-1
9Judge Memorial0.3470.3330.3330.4712-4-1
10Grand County0.2660.1670.3220.4601-50
11Providence Hall0.2050.0000.3670.3970-60

Class 1A Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Beaver0.7581.0000.5670.5316-01
2North Summit0.7031.0000.4670.4296-0-1
3Milford0.6400.8330.5000.4005-10
4Kanab0.5430.5000.6000.4793-30
5Duchesne0.4540.5000.4080.4503-31
6Millard0.4450.3330.5420.5142-4-1
7Parowan0.3880.3330.4330.4282-41
8North Sevier0.3430.3330.3330.4332-4-1
9Enterprise0.3130.2000.4000.4331-40
10Gunnison Valley0.2200.0000.4000.4010-50

Class 1A 8-player Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Rich0.5480.6670.4470.4634-22
2St. Joseph0.5010.8000.1880.5704-10
3Monticello0.5010.6000.4000.5073-2-2
4Altamont0.4450.2500.6500.3961-31
5Whitehorse0.4420.6000.2830.4423-2-1
6Water Canyon0.4000.3330.4610.4232-40
7Monument Valley0.3560.0000.7500.1880-10
8UM Hill Field0.2920.0000.5830.2900-30
9UM Camp Williams0.1950.0000.3500.3720-20
