Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY.

Damar Hamlin did more than survive a near-death experience. He became a better NFL player after it and earned a starting spot on the Buffalo Bills’ defense.

On Monday, his hard work continued paying off when he snagged his first interception as a pro.

With about four minutes to go in the first half, Hamlin capitalized on an inaccurate pass from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He caught it and then ran about 20 yards before getting tackled.

Hamlin then ran to the end zone to celebrate with teammates as the home crowd roared.

“A huge roar as one of the most popular, inspiring Bills comes up with the takeaway,” commentator Chris Fowler said on the ESPN broadcast.

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Hamlin’s big night against the Jaguars came 20 months after he nearly died during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field on Jan. 2, 2023, after getting hit hard in the chest during a tackle, as the Deseret News previously reported. He was administered CPR on the field and then spent the next several days in the hospital.

That Bills-Bengals game was suspended due to the seriousness of Hamlin’s injury.

A few months later, Hamlin was cleared to return to NFL action and announced that he did plan to continue playing for the Bills.

“I’m rooted in my faith. I’m rooted in the love that I receive from my family, my teammates and the love all around the world. It keeps me going. I’ve got goals that I still want to achieve within this game,” he said in July 2023, per The Washington Post.

Sean McDermott thanks God

Bills head coach Sean McDermott also cited faith when asked during halftime to describe what Hamlin had just achieved.

“That’s amazing. God is good and we give Him all the glory,” McDermott said to ESPN’s sideline reporter. “Damar’s been amazing. What a journey he’s been on.”

After the game, Hamlin thanked the Bills organization for their support for his recovery and for his football career.

“There is no words for it, man,” Hamlin told ESPN, per The Washington Post. “I’m still processing it as I go. But I was able to take it one day at a time and just my teammates, my coaches, the whole, entire Bills organization was always there for me and supported me, just like they are now. So I’m just truly thankful … that I’m a Buffalo Bill.”

The Bills won Monday’s game against the Jaguars 47-10.