Washington Spirit attacker Ashley Hatch (33) and Utah Royals defender Ana Tejada (17) chase after the ball in a women’s soccer match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Hatch previously played for Brigham Young University.

Ashley Hatch can now add a unique new title to her resume.

Last week, Hatch was named one of the 50 most influential people in Northern Virginia by Northern Virginia Magazine. The Washington Spirit forward was one of three athletes on the list — the Washington Commanders’ Jonathan Allen and Washington Capitals’ T.J. Oshie were also honored — and the only female professional athlete to make it.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner and several U.S. representatives were among the 50 honorees.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Hatch was recognized for her extensive nonprofit work in the DMV community.

“Ashley Hatch has integrated herself into the DMV community. She’s a board member of DC Scores, a nonprofit that teaches students how to engage on the field and in the classroom, and raises thousands for it through her soccer clinics. The veteran player initiated Boots from Pros, which delivers new and gently used soccer cleats from professional athletes to young players in need. Hatch also started The Ditto Podcast with Matt Moore, a mental performance coach, to open discussions on mental health and well-being,” the magazine wrote.

Ashley Hatch’s support for DMV community

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hatch grew up serving others and with a love of service, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“I’ve been serving with my church ever since I was a youth,” she said. “I feel like it’s just something that is like in my DNA, so to be able to continue to do that here in the capacity that I’ve been able to has been really, really fun.”

The former BYU Cougar has been involved with DC Scores since she was traded to the Spirit in 2018, following her rookie season. She became a board member in August 2022.

In 2023, she raised $15,000 for the organization.

“I’ve really grown to love the organization and everything they do and everything they stand for and all the good work they do for the youth in our D.C. community, and I think their mission of cultivating confidence in youth players through soccer, poetry and service learning is really, really cool,” she told the Deseret News earlier this year.

‘The Ditto Podcast’

Hatch started a podcast with her mental performance coach, Matt Moore, called the “The Ditto Podcast.” Together, the two discuss mental health and holistic well-being inside and outside the world of sports.

“I just hope (listeners) feel connected and not so alone in the good, the bad, the ugly. I think we all have different stories, but we can relate to similar feelings or similar trials. We all go through ups and downs, and so, I just want everyone who listens to feel connected and to feel like they have hope with whatever they’re going through in their life,” Hatch told the Deseret News in June.

Initially, Hatch was nervous to be vulnerable and to share her own personal stories related to the topics discussed on the podcast. But the thought of helping others led her to do the show, she explained to the Deseret News.

“I think that’s why I said no for so long, like let’s not do it. Then finally I was like, ‘No, if I can be vulnerable, then I can maybe help other people feel connected,’ and also, it’s been really fun inviting guests on and kind of hearing their stories and feeling connected with them as well,” she said.