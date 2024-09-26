BYU's head men's basketball coach Kevin Young speaks with Dallin Hall after practice at BYU in Provo on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

At long last, BYU’s basketball schedule is complete.

The Big 12 announced its 2024-25 conference schedule in a Thursday release, with Kevin Young’s squad set to play a total of 20 league games.

Here’s the full slate of conference contests for the Cougars

BYU men’s basketball 2024-25 Big 12 schedule

Dec. 31 — vs. Arizona State

Jan. 4 — at Houston

Jan. 7 — vs. Texas Tech

Jan. 11 — at TCU

Jan. 14 — vs. Oklahoma State

Jan. 18 — at Utah

Jan. 21 — at Colorado

Jan. 25 — vs. Cincinnati

Jan. 28 — vs. Baylor

Feb. 1 — at UCF

Feb. 4 — vs. Arizona

Feb. 8 — at Cincinnati

Feb. 11 — at West Virginia

Feb. 15 — vs. Kansas State

Feb. 18 — vs. Kansas

Feb. 22 — at Arizona

Feb. 26 — at Arizona State

March 1 — vs. West Virginia

March 5 — at Iowa State

March 8 — vs. Utah

March 11-15 — Big 12 Conference Tournament in Kansas City

Highlights from BYU’s Big 12 schedule

The Cougars will play rival Utah twice in the same season for the first time since 2011, when the two schools both competed in the Mountain West Conference.

BYU hosts Kansas for the first time in program history on Feb. 18 after having upset the Jayhawks at Phog Allen Fieldhouse this past season.

National power Arizona will make its first trip to the Marriott Center since 1998 on Feb. 4.

The Cougars will visit former Mountain West foe TCU in Fort Worth for the first time since 2011. BYU currently holds a 17-game win streak against the hardwood Horned Frogs.

BYU men’s basketball’s top nonconference games

BYU’s lone true road game will come Dec. 3 at Providence as part of the program’s first-ever appearance in the Big 12-Big East Battle. The Cougars have not visited Providence Pavilion since their 1981 Elite Eight run, where they defeated Princeton and UCLA at the venue.

BYU will participate in the Rady Children’s Invitational over Thanksgiving in San Diego, where they will face Ole Miss followed by either Purdue or NC State. Both Purdue and NC State were Final Four teams in 2024, though the Cougars did defeat the Wolfpack in that year’s Vegas Showdown.

BYU will also play historic rival Wyoming in a neutral-site game at the Delta Center on Dec. 14.

The Cougars will have their first-ever meeting with Queens, perhaps best known for being the alma mater of Jerry and George on “Seinfeld.”

BYU women’s basketball 2024-25 schedule

The 2024-25 schedule for BYU women’s basketball was also released Thursday.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the BYU women’s team.

Nonconference schedule

Nov. 6 — vs. Idaho

Nov. 9 — vs. Wyoming

Nov. 13 — vs. Colorado State

Nov. 16 — at Idaho State

Nov. 19 — vs. McNeese

Nov. 23 — vs. Northern Colorado

Nov. 28 — Cancún Challenge vs. Rice

Nov. 29 — Cancún Challenge vs. Iowa

Dec. 5 — at UTEP

Dec. 10 — vs. Utah Valley

Dec. 13 — at Washington State

Big 12 schedule