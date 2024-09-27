Region 1

Fremont 19, Davis 10

Fremont (4-2) rallied in the fourth quarter to secure a 19-10 victory over Davis (5-1) in a Region 1 clash on Friday. Manase Tuatagaloa led the Silverwolves with a 4-yard touchdown run at 4:47 in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Earlier, Tuatagaloa connected with Zach Masters for touchdown passes of 12 and 16 yards. Davis managed a 37-yard touchdown pass from Tradon Bessinger to Jaxton Itaaheau in the first quarter and a 36-yard field goal from Finn Garff in the third, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Fremont’s persistent offense.

Farmington 24, Layton 17

Farmington (1-5) secured a 24-17 Region 1 victory over Layton (4-2) on Friday night. The Phoenix rallied from a 7-7 tie in the first quarter with a strong second and third quarter performance. Travis Hoopes’ 8-yard touchdown run gave Farmington a 14-7 lead just before halftime. After the break, Jaxon Beynon added a 40-yard field goal, and Lucas Peterson’s 6-yard run extended the lead to 24-7 by the end of the third quarter. Despite a late surge by Layton, which included a 25-yard interception return by Carter Hughes and a field goal by Ryan Wensel, Farmington’s defense held firm to seal the win.

Weber 45, Syracuse 27

Weber (4-2) cruised to a 45-27 victory over Syracuse (4-2) in a Region 1 matchup, powered by quarterback Crew Cacciacarne’s impressive performance. Cacciacarne threw for 197 yards and four touchdowns, including a 77-yard bomb to Ian Elmore early in the second quarter that put Weber up 17-7. Syracuse trailed by 24 points in the second half but briefly rallied, closing the gap to 10 after Burke Rountree’s 22-yard touchdown catch from Ledger Wight. However, Weber quickly responded with a 53-yard scoring strike from Cacciacarne to Tyler Payne. Syracuse’s Ryker Van Komen tallied three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Weber’s high-powered offense.

Region 2

Bingham 21, Herriman 0

Bingham (3-4) secured a dominant 21-0 victory over Herriman (2-5) in a Region 2 matchup on Friday night. Bingham’s defense led the charge, highlighted by Charger Doty’s 80-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:31 left in the fourth quarter. The Miners also found success through the air, as Tyson Dunn connected with John Kulimushi for a 28-yard touchdown pass early in the quarter. Filisi Filipe added to the score with a 6-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Herriman struggled to gain any offensive traction and was shut out for the entire game.

Corner Canyon 49, Riverton 21

Corner Canyon (6-1) cruised to a 49-21 victory over Riverton (2-5) on Friday night in Region 2 play. The Chargers jumped to an early lead with Kingston Cooper breaking a 30-yard run at 8:26 in the first quarter. Bronson Evans connected with Kai Meza on a 32-yard pass just before the end of the first to make it 21-7. Weston Briggs scored twice on the ground, including a 6-yard run with 1:08 left in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 49-13. Riverton’s Xander Thayer managed a late touchdown with a 1-yard run at 1:39 in the fourth, but the Silverwolves were unable to mount a serious threat.

Mountain Ridge 63, Copper Hills 21

Mountain Ridge (3-4) overpowered Copper Hills (3-4) with a 63-21 victory in region 2 play. The Sentinels set the tone early, scoring 21 points in the first quarter, including a 14-yard pass from Wyatt Bingham to Tytan DeJong. Bingham was instrumental, contributing through the air and scoring a 2-yard rushing touchdown just seconds into the fourth quarter. Despite efforts from Copper Hills’ Maverick Bowles, who connected with Logan Batt for all three of the Grizzlies’ touchdowns, the home team was shut out in the second half. Mountain Ridge solidified their dominance in the fourth quarter with two additional rushing touchdowns, highlighting their balanced offensive attack.

Region 3

Westlake 31, Pleasant Grove 20

Westlake (2-5) secured their second win all-time against Pleasant Grove (1-6) with a 31-20 victory in Region 3 action. The Thunder built a commanding lead, highlighted by Traycen Xoumphonphackdy’s 68-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter for a 17-7 advantage. Pleasant Grove rallied late, with Wade Christiansen’s 33-yard touchdown run pulling them within seven points at 27-20 with 9:31 left in the game. However, Dreyson Afuvai sealed the win for Westlake, rushing for his third touchdown on a 5-yard run with 3:41 remaining.

Lone Peak 49, American Fork 28

Lone Peak (6-1) erupted with a massive second quarter performance to down American Fork (2-5) with a 49-28 victory in region 3 action Friday night. Trailing 14-0 after the first, Lone Peak scored 35 points in the second quarter, highlighted by Kepa Niumeitolu’s four touchdown passes. Niumeitolu connected with Jayden Mayberry for a 38-yard score and Luke Christensen for a 34-yard score, while Sean Tahi added an 11-yard run and a 39-yard reception. American Fork’s Will Meine scored thrice, including a 3-yard catch from David Gaisford to open the scoring and two subsequent touchdown receptions from Kapano Manuela. Lone Peak sealed the win with Jasean Mayberry’s 48-yard catch from Niumeitolu late in the fourth quarter.

Skyridge 20, Lehi 16

Skyridge (4-2) edged Lehi (5-2) 20-16 in a closely fought nonregion matchup. Skyridge’s Kaneal Sweetwyne delivered the decisive 17-yard touchdown run with 5:46 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Falcons’ Blake Hester contributed two key field goals, a 20-yarder in the third quarter and a 38-yarder just before halftime, to keep his team in the lead. Lehi’s Jett Niu scored two rushing touchdowns, including a 13-yard run as time expired, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Skyridge’s balanced attack. Skyridge held off Lehi’s late surge to secure the victory.

Region 4

West Jordan 19, Hunter 2

West Jordan (2-4) held Hunter (2-4) to a single score and dominated in a defensive Region 4 clash, securing a 19-2 victory. The Jaguars opened the scoring with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Tyson Demke to Nia Ioapo in the first quarter. West Jordan extended their lead with a 7-yard run by Giovonni Polanco and two field goals by Aaron Hunt, including a 38-yarder just before halftime. Hunt added a 29-yard field goal in the third quarter to conclude the scoring for West Jordan. Hunter managed their only points from a safety early in the first quarter but struggled offensively thereafter.

Granger 61, Kearns 0

Granger (2-5) delivered a dominant performance, tying their largest win in school history with a 61-0 victory over Kearns (0-7) in a Region 4 matchup. Ezekiel Kasitaki spearheaded the Lancers’ offense, scoring four touchdowns, including a 32-yard interception return in the first quarter. Granger raced to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, adding 26 more points in the second quarter. The Lancers’ defense suffocated Kearns, holding them scoreless throughout the game. Ifo Pili capped the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Taylorsville 27, Cyprus 20

Taylorsville (4-3) emerged victorious over Cyprus with a 27-20 win in a Region 4 matchup. Cole Kramer powered the Warriors’ offense, scoring three touchdowns, including the decisive 5-yard run with 9:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. Despite a late rally by Cyprus, marked by a 10-yard touchdown pass from DJ Oveson to Britton Jepsen with 1:11 left, Taylorsville’s defense held firm. Michael Scardina also contributed, adding a crucial 40-yard field goal just before halftime. The win bolsters Taylorsville’s record as they look to build momentum heading deeper into the season.

Region 5

Roy 33, Woods Cross 14

Roy (7-0) took control early and rolled to a 33-14 victory over Woods Cross (4-3) in a Region 5 clash. Logan Cella’s 19-yard touchdown run opened the scoring in the first quarter, and he added an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter. Robert Young contributed with a 9-yard touchdown run and a 1-yard touchdown reception from Dru Gardner. Woods Cross narrowed the gap with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Jesse Simmons to Krew Fornelius in the second quarter and a 38-yard pass from Simmons to Ryker Martin in the third quarter. Zay Morris sealed the win for Roy with a 100-yard interception return late in the fourth quarter.

Viewmont 49, Box Elder 21

Viewmont (5-2) cruised to a 49-21 victory over Box Elder (3-4) in Region 5 action, powered by Titan Longson’s six touchdown passes. Longson connected with Drez Jensen for a 63-yard score early in the first quarter and added three more touchdown strikes in the opening period alone, giving the Vikings a commanding 29-0 lead. Box Elder’s Jay Macias responded with a 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but Viewmont answered with another Longson-to-Jensen connection just before the half. Although Box Elder showed some fight in the second half with Carter Buchanan scoring two rushing touchdowns, it was too little, too late. Ryan Tillman capped Viewmont’s scoring with a 9-yard run as time expired in the third quarter.

Bountiful 41, Clearfield 0

Bountiful (6-1) dominated Clearfield (1-6) with a 41-0 shutout in their Region 5 matchup. The Redhawks took control early with Jackson Gonzalez’s 8-yard touchdown run at 10:19 in the first quarter, followed by Brock McSwain catching a 14-yard pass from Emerson Geilman at 3:36 to make it 21-0 by the end of the first quarter. Siaki Fekitoa added a 43-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter. Bountiful continued their dominance in the third quarter with touchdowns from Junior Tippy and Dawson Allsop. The Falcons were held scoreless throughout, showcasing a stifling defensive performance by Bountiful.

Bonneville 29, Northridge 21

Bonneville (1-5) capitalized on big plays to secure a 29-21 Region 5 victory over Northridge (5-1). The Lakers opened scoring with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Cole Lueders to Isaac Mansaray with 1:46 left in the second quarter. Mansaray’s impact continued with an 85-yard kickoff return to start the third quarter and a 5-yard TD reception later in the period. Northridge rallied in the fourth with a 10-yard pass to Chase Harris from Tre Nye, but a 50-yard rushing touchdown by Mansaray at 2:49 solidified Bonneville’s lead. Despite late scoring attempts, the Knights couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Region 6

West 56, Skyline 7

West (3-4) dominated Skyline (1-6) with a 56-7 victory to remain undefeated in Region 6 play. Louie Hamilton’s 2-yard run at 5:28 in the first quarter tied the game at 7-7, sparking a rout that saw the Panthers score 49 unanswered points. West piled on 28 points in the second quarter to take control before tacking on 14 more in the second half. Skyline’s lone score came early in the first quarter with a 2-yard run from Max McBeth at 2:05. The win marked West’s most productive offensive performance of the season, while Skyline struggled to gain momentum after their initial lead.

Brighton 31, East 17

Brighton (6-1) secured a 31-17 victory over East (3-4) in a Region 6 matchup. Leading 17-10 at halftime, East couldn’t maintain their momentum as Brighton’s Mason Haertel scored three touchdowns, including a pivotal 1-yard run with 11:51 left in the fourth quarter to seal the win. East’s highlights included a 64-yard interception return by Reece Hintemeyer and a 28-yard rushing touchdown by Nasio Otukolo in the second quarter. The Leopards were unable to score in the second half as Brighton’s defense held firm.

Olympus 30, Alta 10

Olympus Titans (4-3) secured a dominant 30-10 victory over the Alta Hawks (3-4) in Region 6 action. Olympus widened the early lead with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Max Rice to Caden Lloyd in the first quarter and never looked back. Luke Campbell’s 27-yard reception for a touchdown from Rice just 25 seconds before halftime solidified the Titans’ control. Nate Heugly added two short rushing touchdowns, including a 1-yard run late in the fourth quarter, to cap off the scoring for Olympus. Alta’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Tucker Brown connected with Ber Strong on a 15-yard pass.

Region 7

Springville 20, Wasatch 6

Springville (4-2) dominated Wasatch (1-5) in a Region 7 matchup, securing a 20-6 victory behind a stellar performance from quarterback Easton Leavitt, who threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns. The Red Devils struck early with a pair of field goals by Jonathan Zafra (27 and 25 yards) and extended their lead with a 78-yard touchdown pass to Jack Pickering in the second quarter, followed by a 20-yard touchdown reception by Reid Deede late in the third quarter. Wasatch managed to get on the board with an 8:30 left in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard run by Will Anderson. Despite the late score, the Wasps’ effort wasn’t enough to overcome Springville’s strong defensive showing.

Orem 30, Maple Mountain 28

Orem (6-1) secured the top spot in Region 7 with a narrow 30-28 victory to hand Maple Mountain (6-1) their first loss of the season. Orem’s explosive 23-point third quarter was the difference maker, featuring three touchdown receptions by Kaue Akana and passes from Tayden Ka’awa. Despite an early lead from Maple Mountain, bolstered by a Carsten Fegan 21-yard interception return and a 48-yard TD pass by Mason Jensen, Orem’s second-quarter touchdown brought them closer. Derek Morehouse’s late 25-yard touchdown reception from Jensen with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter tightened the score, but Orem’s defense held firm to secure the win.

Timpview 40, Cedar Valley 10

Timpview (3-2) dominated Cedar Valley (2-5) with a 40-10 victory on Friday. The Thunderbirds surged to a 40-0 lead by halftime, highlighted by Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio’s touchdown receptions of 35 and 30 yards as well as Malaki Lesa’s 40-yard interception return. Dennis Tua’one opened a double-digit lead with an 80-yard punt return in the first quarter. Cedar Valley managed just a 20-yard field goal by Brayden Jakins in the third quarter and a late 20-yard touchdown pass from Landon Johnson to Jace McClellan in the fourth quarter. Timpview’s defense held strong throughout, securing its third win of the season.

Region 8

Timpanogos 34, Mountain View 24

Andrew Hillstead threw four touchdown passes to lead Timpanogos (5-2) to a 34-24 victory over Mountain View (3-4) on Friday night. Hillstead connected with Dash McCann on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 9:06 left in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Timberwolves. Mountain View’s Kalvin Floyd kept it close with a 17-yard scoring reception from Hyrum Stafford at the 5:07 mark of the fourth quarter, making it a 10-point game. Timpanogos jumped ahead with a strong second quarter, racking up 21 points, including two touchdown receptions by Gabriel Graf. Mountain View added a third-quarter 55-yard touchdown pass to Floyd, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Provo 47, Payson 20

Provo (4-2) dominated Payson (1-6) in a high-scoring Region 8 matchup, winning 47-20. The Bulldogs took control in the second quarter with a 33-point outburst, highlighted by two interception returns for touchdowns from Bryant Larsen at the 8:03 and 4:38 marks. Gehrig Orchard connected with Griffin DeMartini twice for touchdowns, and Oliver MacKay added two rushing scores for Provo. Payson’s David Keel and David Fullmer each caught touchdown passes, but the Lions couldn’t overcome their early deficit. The Bulldogs’ defense stifled any hopes of a comeback, securing crucial turnovers and sealing the victory.

Uintah 18, Salem Hills 15

Uintah (5-2) outlasted Salem Hills (3-4) in a tight Region 8 matchup, securing an 18-15 victory. JD Pickup led the Utes with a 15-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, putting Uintah ahead 18-7. Salem Hills closed the gap with 2:27 remaining on a 5-yard run by Jedi Nelson and a successful two-point conversion by Tate Allred, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. Dace O’Bagy was a significant contributor for Uintah, catching a 10-yard pass from Pickup in the first quarter and rushing for a 2-yard touchdown just before halftime. Peyton Higginson provided the lone touchdown for Salem Hills in the second quarter with a 5-yard reception from Nelson, but the SkyHawks fell short in their comeback effort.

Region 9

Hurricane 35, Snow Canyon 7

Hurricane (3-4) cruised to a 35-7 victory over Snow Canyon (2-5) in a Region 9 matchup, powered by a dominating defensive and offensive performance. Austyn McRoberts set the tone with a 47-yard touchdown reception from Dylan Gabriel late in the first quarter. Gabriel added a three-yard rushing score in the second quarter, and later connected with McRoberts again for a 75-yard touchdown in the third. Snow Canyon’s lone highlight came with Cael Johnson’s seven-yard touchdown reception from Brody Lounsbury early in the third quarter. Hurricane’s Kulani Matsuoka sealed the victory with a 63-yard interception return with just under nine minutes left in the game, showcasing the Tigers’ defensive dominance.

Desert Hills 49, Dixie 0

Desert Hills (3-3) dominated Dixie (1-5) with a commanding 49-0 victory in Region 9 play. The Thunder’s Tytan Mason accumulated three touchdowns, including a 63-yard run early in the third quarter, leading the offensive surge. Isaac Andresen also contributed significantly with two third-quarter touchdowns. Cyrus Polu opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 35-yard interception return. Desert Hills’ defense held firm, completely shutting out Dixie in a one-sided encounter.

Pine View 31, Cedar City 27

Pine View (4-3) secured a victory with a strong second-half performance, defeating Cedar City (3-4) with a final score of 31-27 in a Region 9 matchup. In the fourth quarter, Pine View’s Luke Luekenga nailed a 24-yard field goal. Garrett Gwilliam then pushed the Panthers ahead with a 9-yard touchdown run. Despite a late 2-yard rushing touchdown from Cedar City’s Caleb Paule, it was not enough to surmount Pine View’s lead. Paule had an impressive performance for Cedar City, scoring three rushing touchdowns in total.

Region 10

Park City 63, Cottonwood 0

Park City (6-1) routed Cottonwood 63-0 in a dominant Region 10 victory. The Miners dominated from the start, scoring 28 points in the first quarter, including a 63-yard touchdown run by Ethan Cunningham. Park City maintained their momentum in the second quarter with another 28 points and Nikolas Morgan returning an interception for a 48-yard touchdown. The Miners’ defense held strong, keeping the Colts scoreless throughout the game. Coupled with contributions from Levi Michaelis and Sebastian Bodily, Park City moved to 6-1 on the season with the blowout win and Cottonwood fell to 0-7.

Murray 45, Hillcrest 7

Murray (4-3) dominated Hillcrest (0-6) in a resounding 45-7 Region 10 victory on Friday night. Sam Pehrson was the standout performer for the Spartans, recording five rushing touchdowns, including a 43-yard run in the fourth quarter. Hillcrest initially took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter on a 23-yard pass from K’Von Houston to Bradyn Whetsel. However, Murray quickly took control and never looked back, scoring 45 unanswered points. Alexander Bojorquez connected with Evan Talbot for a 43-yard touchdown pass early in the third to extend the lead, while Dillon Curtis chipped in with a 46-yard field goal late in the first. Pehrson’s consistent ground attack sealed the deal for the Spartans.

Tooele 42, Jordan 7

Tooele (4-3) dominated Jordan (1-6) with a 42-7 victory, highlighted by Vaughn Gritzmacher’s standout performance. Gritzmacher scored three touchdowns, including a 79-yard run early in the second quarter, extending Tooele’s lead. Gus Pater added two more rushing touchdowns for the Buffaloes, who built a commanding 21-0 lead by halftime. Jordan’s lone score came from a one-yard run by Dylan Suthar midway through the third quarter, but it was not enough to spark a comeback. Tooele sealed their Region 10 win with Britton Rosser’s 13-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Region 11

Ridgeline 68, Logan 0

Ridgeline (7-0) set school records for the largest win and most points in a game with a 68-0 Region 11 rout over Logan (2-5) on Friday night. The RiverHawks jumped to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and never let up. Nate Dahle threw for four touchdowns, including a 36-yard pass to Graham Livingston and a 21-yard strike to Cooper Clark. Kaden Wiser added two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns, breaking through Logan’s defense late. Defensively, Ridgeline shut out the Grizzlies, marking a dominant all-around performance.

Sky View 20, Bear River 14

Sky View (5-2) scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, highlighted by Andrew Oxborrow’s 31-yard touchdown reception from Jack Clark with 46 seconds left, to earn a 20-14 victory over Bear River (1-6) in Region 11 action. Bear River led 14-7 at halftime after a 16-yard pass from Jaxson Theurer to Tatum Stephens and a 5-yard touchdown run by Reggie Hess in the second quarter. Tucker Stokes tied the game with a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter before Oxborrow’s decisive catch.

Mountain Crest 28, Green Canyon 14

Mountain Crest (5-2) built an early lead and held off a late charge from Green Canyon (5-2) to secure a 28-14 victory. The Mustangs surged ahead with a commanding first half, highlighted by Brayden Larsen’s touchdown passes to Kai Passey and Mikah Clements, and Preston Arambel’s two scoring runs. Green Canyon struggled to find the end zone until the fourth quarter when Payton Wilson connected with Hayden Schramm for two late touchdowns. Despite their rally, the Wolves couldn’t overcome the Mustangs’ early 28-point advantage.

3A North

Juan Diego 47, Union 26

Juan Diego (3-4) cruised past Union (1-6) in a 47-26 victory in 3A North region action. The Soaring Eagle jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by a 60-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Mezenen to Braylon Fail. Roman Rosano was key for Juan Diego, scoring three touchdowns including a 45-yard run early in the fourth quarter that pushed their lead to 41-13. Union’s Dylan Murphy-Watahomigie connected with Blake Rasmussen on a 35-yard pass with just over three minutes left, but it was too late to spark a comeback. Rosano capped Juan Diego’s scoring on an 80-yard pass from Braylon Fail, emphasizing their dominant offensive performance.

Grantsville 17, Ogden 0

Grantsville (6-1) blanked Ogden (5-1) in a defensive duel, securing a 17-0 victory in region 3A play. The Cowboys’ kicker, Brent Knickerbocker, was instrumental, opening the scoring with a 19-yard field goal in the first quarter, and adding three more field goals in the second half, including a 45-yarder with 2:10 remaining. Grantsville’s defense stymied the Ogden offense throughout the night, leading to the shutout win. This victory solidified the Cowboys’ strong standing in their region, showcasing a dominant defensive performance over a previously unbeaten Ogden team.

Morgan 72, Ben Lomond 0

Morgan (7-0) set a school record with a commanding 72-0 victory over Ben Lomond (0-7) on Friday night in region play, marking the Scots’ largest loss and most points allowed in school history. The Trojans wasted no time, scoring 35 points in the first quarter alone, highlighted by an 8-yard touchdown run from Jack Hurd at 7:46 and a 30-yard touchdown pass from Beck Sheffield to Boston Zack at 10:56. Morgan’s defense also showed up in force, with Tate Steele scoring a 56-yard fumble recovery in the second quarter. Drew Korth added a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Bo Dickman capped the scoring with a 25-yard interception return at 6:22 in the fourth. The Trojans didn’t let up, securing their largest win in school history against a winless Ben Lomond team.

3A South

Richfield 46, Carbon 14

Richfield (7-0) dominated Carbon (3-4) with a commanding 46-14 victory in region 3A play. The Wildcats jumped to an early lead, scoring all their points in the first half, highlighted by Gage Yardley’s 45-yard touchdown run in the opening minutes. Richfield’s Cordon White added two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, pushing their lead to 46-0 by halftime. Carbon found some offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter with two touchdown passes from Stockton Kennedy, including a 65-yard strike to Luke Brady. However, it was too late to overcome the early deficit created by the Wildcats’ explosive first half.

Juab 38, North Sanpete 7

Juab (3-4) dominated North Sanpete (2-4) with a 38-7 victory in region 3A play, capitalizing on a strong offensive performance. Jaden Heap led the Wasps with two touchdown runs, including an 80-yard breakaway early in the fourth quarter to widen the lead. Beau Halvorsen connected with Kaeden Christensen for a 25-yard touchdown pass just before halftime, contributing to Juab’s 23-0 advantage at the break. North Sanpete’s only score came late in the game on a 5-yard pass from Maddox Madsen to Tayden Dyches with 3:00 left in the fourth quarter. Juab’s defense held firm throughout, limiting North Sanpete to minimal gains and sealing the decisive win.

Manti 34, Canyon View 7

Manti (6-1) overcame Canyon View (4-3) with a commanding 34-7 victory in region play Friday night. The Templars surged to a 34-0 lead by halftime, fueled by Maison Starkweather’s three touchdown passes, including a standout 84-yard connection with Carter Mason. Tala Taulapapa added to Manti’s dominance with two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. Canyon View’s lone score came in the third quarter when Ryder Miller connected with Dax Nicoll on a 6-yard touchdown pass. The Falcons were unable to generate any further offense as Manti’s defense closed out the game effectively.

2A North

American Leadership 56, Providence Hall 7

American Leadership Academy (3-3) achieved their first-ever victory against Providence Hall (0-6) with a decisive 56-7 win in nonregion play, marking the largest win in school history and the second-most points ever scored in a game for the Eagles. American Leadership dominated from the start, jumping to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks in part to Kannon Huntsman’s 65-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Huntsman also had rushing touchdowns of 55, 4, and 3 yards, finishing with four total touchdowns. Quarterback Nico Marble contributed with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Zachariah Swarnes and a 5-yard rushing score. Providence Hall’s sole score came from a 1-yard run by Lucas Thompson in the third quarter. The Eagles, now 1-5 all-time against the Patriots, continued to control the game with superior offense and defense, securing a comprehensive win.

Summit Academy 19, South Summit 17

Summit Academy (2-4) held off South Summit (1-5) for a 19-17 victory in a 2A North matchup. Summit Academy’s defense made key plays in the third quarter, with Benjamin Fitisemanu returning an interception 60 yards for a touchdown at 7:50, followed by Alexander Meredith’s 50-yard fumble recovery for a score at 9:58. South Summit staged a late rally, highlighted by a 1-yard touchdown run from Bryce Pulver with 3:18 remaining in the fourth quarter and a 1-yard touchdown pass from Owen Mair to Logan Woustenhume with 11:05 left. However, the Wildcats fell short despite their efforts in the final quarter. South Summit’s Oscar Dominguez added a 22-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

Layton Christian 35, Judge Memorial 0

Layton Christian (4-3) cruised to a 35-0 victory over Judge Memorial (2-5) in 2A region action. Kaya Madhlazi led the Eagles’ ground attack with three rushing touchdowns, including a 14-yard score with 1:57 left in the second quarter. Trevor Halalilo added two more rushing touchdowns, with a notable 1-yard plunge at 0:40 in the third quarter. Judge Memorial struggled offensively throughout the game, failing to score. The Eagles’ stout defense kept the Bulldogs in check, securing their third win of the season.

2A South

Delta 41, Grand 0

Delta (3-3) dominated Grand (1-5) in a 2A South matchup, shutting out the Red Devils 41-0. Jett Rawlinson accounted for four touchdowns, including a 32-yard run in the first quarter and a 5-yard pass from Bodey Shurtz late in the fourth. Ryan Steele contributed two touchdowns, highlighted by a 47-yard run just before halftime. Delta’s defense held firm throughout, preventing Grand from scoring in any quarter.

San Juan 71, South Sevier 7

San Juan (5-1) overwhelmed South Sevier (3-3) in a dominant 71-7 victory on Friday night. The Broncos’ offense was seemingly unstoppable, with JD Palmer leading the charge with three touchdown runs, including a 60-yard scamper late in the second quarter. San Juan built a 34-7 halftime lead and continued to pour it on in the second half, highlighted by a 70-yard kick return touchdown from Javen Montella in the third quarter. South Sevier’s lone score came from Kanyon Okerlund’s 3-yard run in the first quarter, but the Rams were unable to muster any further offensive output. San Juan’s diversified attack saw contributions from multiple players, including Easton Knight’s 40-yard TD pass to Branten Bethea and Jagger Nieves’ 44-yard TD run.

1A North

Millard 28, North Sevier 21

Millard (3-4) rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit to defeat North Sevier (2-5) 28-21 on Friday in a 1A North region contest. Connor Stevens played a pivotal role, catching a 35-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Turner with 8:50 left in the second quarter to get the Eagles on the board. Stevens delivered again with an 80-yard kickoff return to start the third quarter, tying the game at 14-14. Turner threw another touchdown, a 25-yarder to Jensen Davies, which gave Millard the lead for good with 7:27 left in the third quarter. Preston Sanchez sealed the victory with a 32-yard touchdown catch from Turner at 1:36 in the fourth. North Sevier’s James Crowley rushed for two touchdowns, including a 25-yard run in the final quarter.

Duchesne 42, Gunnison Valley 0

Duchesne (4-3) dominated Gunnison Valley (0-6) with a decisive 42-0 victory in 1A North action on Friday. The Eagles established their lead early, scoring 14 points in the first quarter, including a 1-yard touchdown run by Nashden Goodliffe at 1:30, and never looked back. Goodliffe added a 20-yard touchdown run and a 15-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, contributing to Duchesne’s 21-point surge in that period. Jeshaun Johnson rounded out the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter at the 6:15 mark. The Bulldogs struggled to find any offensive rhythm, failing to score throughout the contest.

1A South

Milford 19, Enterprise 0

Milford (5-1) shut out Enterprise (1-4) with a 19-0 win in a Region 1A South matchup. Toby LaOrange’s two 1-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter gave the Tigers a 12-0 lead at halftime. Kilo Tsosie connected with Colton Barnes on an 11-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Milford. Enterprise struggled offensively with zero points through all four quarters. The Tigers’ defense held firm, ensuring the Wolves never threatened the end zone.

Kanab 42, Parowan 7

Kanab (3-3) dominated Parowan (2-4) in a 1A South region matchup with a convincing 42-7 victory. The Cowboys erupted with 28 points in the first quarter, highlighted by an 81-yard kickoff return from Cooper Anderson and a 1-yard touchdown run by Hayden Gubler with 11:05 left in the first quarter. Gubler added another score with a 37-yard run in the second quarter, and Preston Brown closed out their first-half scoring spree with a 20-yard run at 6:14 in the second quarter. Parowan’s lone touchdown came in the second quarter and did little to impact the outcome as the Rams were shut out in the second half.

Nonregion

Crimson Cliffs 24, Stansbury 21

Crimson Cliffs (5-2) edged out Stansbury (4-3) with a late touchdown to secure a 24-21 victory in their nonregion matchup. A safety followed up by Malakai Alofipo’s 49-yard pass from Ryder Sherratt with 4:46 left in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winning play. Stansbury tied the game at 14-14 with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Coleman Dearden to Lincoln Reutzel late in the third quarter and retook the lead in the fourth with a 27-yard pass to Noah Syphus. Each team’s defenses made notable stands, but Alofipo’s late-game heroics was the deciding factor.

North Summit 16, Beaver 14

North Summit (7-0) triumphed in a fifth-overtime thriller, edging out Beaver (6-1) with a final score of 16-14 and ending the Beavers’ 15-game win streak. Jake Smith’s 2-yard run in the bottom half of the fifth overtime sealed the victory after North Summit’s defense stopped Beaver in the top half. North Summit’s Smith also played a crucial role late in regulation, tying the game with a 54-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Beaver scored in triple overtime to go up 14-12, but North Summit matched it behind McKade Nelson’s 3-yard run which allowed Smith to get the winning run in the fifth overtime. The win keeps North Summit as the only undefeated team in 1A.

Spanish Fork 49, West Field 20

Spanish Fork (6-1) cruised to a 49-20 victory over West Field (1-6) in nonregion play. Spanish Fork’s Kaden Vest scored four touchdowns, starting with a 5-yard reception and a 63-yard burst in the first half as the Dons jumped out to a 42-14 lead by halftime. Brock Jacobson kickstarted the scoring with a 78-yard kickoff return, and McKay Smith added two passing and one rushing touchdown. West Field’s highlights included a 99-yard kick return by Caymen Kap and a late 4-yard pass from Tyce Abbott to Phoenix Sandoval.

1A 8-player

Dove Creek, Colo. 54, Monticello 8

Colorado’s Dove Creek dominated Monticello (3-3) in a lopsided 54-8 nonregion victory. Dove Creek jumped out to a commanding lead with 16 points in the first quarter and an additional 30 points in the second quarter, effectively quashing any hopes of a Monticello comeback. Monticello’s lone score came in the third quarter when William Rogers connected on an 18-yard pass from Jackson Keyes. Dove Creek’s balanced offensive attack proved too much for Monticello to handle, as they failed to score in three of the four quarters.

Rich 14, Bear Lake, Idaho 0

Rich (5-2) shut out Idaho’s Bear Lake in a dominant 14-0 nonregion victory. Carter Hoffman powered the Rebels’ offense with two touchdown runs, including an 18-yard score with 2:53 left in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Hoffman also found the end zone on a 2-yard rush earlier in the third quarter. Bear Lake’s offense struggled to make any headway against a stout Rich defense, which held the Bears scoreless throughout the contest.

