Report: Oakland A’s to visit SLC in search of temporary home

The Oakland A’s will reportedly check out Salt Lake City as a possible temporary home once their lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires after the 2024 season.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that members of the A’s executive team, including owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval, toured Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California, on Thursday and will visit Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City, citing a “person with knowledge of the trip.”

The Sutter Health Park is the home of the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Smith’s Ballpark is the home of the Los Angeles Angels’ Triple-A affiliate, the Salt Lake Bees.

Built in 1994, the 15,400-seat Smith Ballpark is the biggest in the Pacific Coast League.

MLB and the MLB Players Association must approve the A’s interim home before the location can be finalized. The team, which is scheduled to move to a yet-to-be-built stadium in Las Vegas starting in 2028, needs to determine its plans before July, when the league releases the schedule for the next season.

The Deseret News first reported the possibility of Utah as a temporary home for the A’s last November. The state can offer not one but two baseball stadiums, and one of them would be brand new.

Larry H. Miller Company, the owner of the Bees, is moving the team from Smith’s Ballpark after the 2024 season to a new stadium it broke ground on last October in South Jordan. The park is slated to open in spring 2025.

The new field is the centerpiece of a 200-acre mixed-use project called Downtown Daybreak the company is building. The stadium would provide not only new locker rooms but top-notch amenities to accommodate a major league team. Plans call for 7,500 seats but that could be expanded to 10,000 or 12,000 to make it more appealing.

Ostensibly, the A’s could play in South Jordan, while the Bees could remain at Smith’s Ballpark for another three years. Or vice versa.

Salt Lake City, which owns Smith’s Ballpark, is considering how to use the stadium space after the team leaves, and has said it doesn’t want to delay those plans.

Salt Lake City spokesperson Jordan Carroll told the Deseret News last November that city officials hadn’t received a request regarding the A’s interest in using Smith’s Ballpark.

“Obviously, there’s an immense amount of excitement and momentum around bringing Major League Baseball to Salt Lake City, especially as a growing number of analysts agree Salt Lake City is where it’s at. We’re ready for MLB expansion but wouldn’t be interested in delaying the rebirth of the Ballpark neighborhood until 2028,” she said then.

Having the A’s in Utah — wherever they might play — would be a trial run of sorts for the Miller Company as it pursues a major league expansion team for Salt Lake City. It could also serve as a measuring stick for Utahns’ interest in a major league team.

Some observers, including ESPN baseball analyst Buster Olney and Cy Young Award winner David Cone, have said that after Nashville, Salt Lake City seems the most likely city for an expansion team. Other cities in the mix include Portland, Charlotte, Montreal and Austin.

On Thursday, a Utah Senate committee enthusiastically approved a resolution supporting the Miller Company’s effort to bring a big league baseball team to the Beehive State.

“I think it would be insane if we didn’t do this,” Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, said during the hearing that one lawmaker described as a “love fest” for the measure, which passed unanimously.

“Obviously, we’re all voting yes. But as you take this back to the league, I think the message is probably hell yes, so that’s how I’m going to vote,” McKell said to Miller Company owner Gail Miller, who along with former Atlanta Braves star Dale Murphy spoke in favor of the resolution.