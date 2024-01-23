Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer becomes college basketball’s winningest coach with 1,203rd win

Tara VanDerveer became the winningest college basketball coach in history this week with her 1,203rd career win.

“Today was just so wonderful,” the Stanford women’s basketball coach told The Associated Press. “It is a big number and I’m very appreciative of the great players I’ve coached and the great places I’ve been and the attention it’s brought to women’s basketball.”

The record-winning victory took place at home, when No. 8 Stanford beat Oregon State 65-56. She surpassed former Duke and Army coach Mike Krzyzewski, who formerly held the record.

Win No. 1,202 for Tara VanDerveer. She can pass Coach K for the all-time NCAA record on Sunday pic.twitter.com/1ZeexnFLNA — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) January 20, 2024

A video played during the celebration that included shoutouts from Billie Jean King, Krzyzewski (or “Coach K”), Nneka Ogwumike and Lisa Leslie.



“This is a tremendous accomplishment for Tara VanDerveer, who is already one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of basketball. This is yet another milestone to add to an amazing legacy,” Krzyzewski said, per ESPN. “More important than all the astounding numbers and career accomplishments, she’s positively impacted countless lives as a coach and a mentor. Tara remains a true guardian of our sport.”

What we know about Tara VanDerveer

The 70-year-old became a head coach at 24 years old and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, ESPN reported.

This is her 38th season at Stanford, where she won three national titles and was named national coach of the year five times, according to CNN.

“I’m very appreciative of all the great players I’ve coached and the great places I’ve been and the attention this brought to women’s basketball,” VanDerveer said, per ESPN. “I’m not always really comfortable in the limelight, but I understand that that kind of goes with the job.”