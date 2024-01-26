‘Utah wants the A’s’: Billboards placed in Salt Lake lobbying for Major League Baseball team

The Larry H. Miller Company is continuing to make it known that it wants to temporarily house Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics.

On Friday, the Company had seven billboards placed around Salt Lake City which read, “Utah wants the A’s.”

In a statement posted on X, the Company wrote, “The Larry H. Miller Company is excited at the opportunity to potentially host the A’s while their Las Vegas stadium is built. We are MLB ready!,” with a photo of one of the billboards accompanying it.

The post was shared by Big League Utah, the Miller Company-led coalition that is working to one day bring a MLB franchise to Utah permanently.

The Larry H. Miller Company is excited at the opportunity to potentially host the A's while their Las Vegas stadium is built. We are MLB ready! pic.twitter.com/bWCOxTTZJt — The Larry H. Miller Company (@theLHMcompany) January 27, 2024

The billboards come a week after the Miller Company confirmed to the Deseret News that it hosted A’s officials last week as the A’s look for a temporary home beginning next season.

The A’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires after this season and the team is gearing up to relocate to Las Vegas, but that isn’t scheduled to happen until 2028, meaning the team will need a temporary home for three years.

The desire to temporarily house the A’s comes as the Miller Company has been working publicly since last April to bring a MLB team to Utah permanently in the coming years.

Last Thursday, a Utah Senate committee approved a resolution to support the Miller Company’s efforts.

All of this comes as Ryan Smith, owner of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, MLS’ Real Salt Lake and the NWSL’s Utah Royals FC, is working to bring a National Hockey League team to Utah.

On Wednesday, the Smith Entertainment Group announced that it has requested an initiation of formal expansion process by the NHL.

“SEG envisions a near future where the NHL will thrive in Utah, and we are 100% focused on making this happen as soon as possible,” Smith said in a statement.