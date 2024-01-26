Facebook Twitter
Friday, January 26, 2024 | 
Sports The West U.S. & World

‘Utah wants the A’s’: Billboards placed in Salt Lake lobbying for Major League Baseball team

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE ‘Utah wants the A’s’: Billboards placed in Salt Lake lobbying for Major League Baseball team
Steve Starks, chief executive officer of the Larry H. Miller Company, speaks about the possibility of bringing a Major League Baseball team to Salt Lake City at the ground breaking of the Rocky Mountain Power District property on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Steve Starks, chief executive officer of the Larry H. Miller Company, speaks about the possibility of bringing a Major League Baseball team to Salt Lake City at the ground breaking of the Rocky Mountain Power District property on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Larry H. Miller Company is continuing to make it known that it wants to temporarily house Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics.

On Friday, the Company had seven billboards placed around Salt Lake City which read, “Utah wants the A’s.”

In a statement posted on X, the Company wrote, “The Larry H. Miller Company is excited at the opportunity to potentially host the A’s while their Las Vegas stadium is built. We are MLB ready!,” with a photo of one of the billboards accompanying it.

The post was shared by Big League Utah, the Miller Company-led coalition that is working to one day bring a MLB franchise to Utah permanently.

The billboards come a week after the Miller Company confirmed to the Deseret News that it hosted A’s officials last week as the A’s look for a temporary home beginning next season.

The A’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires after this season and the team is gearing up to relocate to Las Vegas, but that isn’t scheduled to happen until 2028, meaning the team will need a temporary home for three years.

The desire to temporarily house the A’s comes as the Miller Company has been working publicly since last April to bring a MLB team to Utah permanently in the coming years.

Related

Last Thursday, a Utah Senate committee approved a resolution to support the Miller Company’s efforts.

All of this comes as Ryan Smith, owner of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, MLS’ Real Salt Lake and the NWSL’s Utah Royals FC, is working to bring a National Hockey League team to Utah.

On Wednesday, the Smith Entertainment Group announced that it has requested an initiation of formal expansion process by the NHL.

“SEG envisions a near future where the NHL will thrive in Utah, and we are 100% focused on making this happen as soon as possible,” Smith said in a statement.

Next Up In Sports
Postponed Jazz-Warriors game has been rescheduled
Why the stakes are so high for No. 21 Cougars on Saturday against Texas
Photo of the week: Upset times two
Utah isn’t the only Pac-12 team struggling on the road. But the Utes need solutions soon
Why this colleague said Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer’s ‘secret sauce’ is her humility
What did Steve Young say about today’s NFL quarterbacks?