A 16-year-old darts sensation — and the funniest tweets about his age

Move over, Tiger Woods. There’s a new sports prodigy on the scene.

The internet is buzzing about 16-year-old Luke Littler from England, who on Wednesday will compete in the finals at one of the most notable darts tournaments in the world.

“It’s crazy to think I’m in a world championship final in my debut,” Littler told Sky Sports on Tuesday after his semifinal victory against a man who’s twice his age. “I was happy winning one game, but I could — I’m near to going all the way.”

Who is Luke Littler?

Littler, who grew up in northwest England, has been playing darts in some form since he was around 18 months old. He began competing professionally about four years ago, when he was 12, according to The Washington Post.

Littler “completed his General Certificate of Secondary Education last summer,” paving the way for him to focus on darts full time beginning this fall, the article said. Even with the extra training time — and his multiple wins at youth-level events — no one expected Littler to make such a big impact so fast.

“This is a Boris Becker moment. This is a Tiger Woods moment,” said sports promoter Barry Hearn to The Telegraph.

LUKE LITTLER IS INTO THE FINAL OF THE WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP! 💥 pic.twitter.com/sD9bptyeSV — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 2, 2024

Littler seems to be handling the pressure well. After winning on Tuesday, and guaranteeing himself at least a 200,000-pound payout from the PDC World Darts Championship, he told Sky Sports that he’s not planning to adjust his routine ahead of the final.

“I’ll keep doing what I have been doing,” he said. “I don’t wake up until 12 in the morning (to) go for my ham and cheese omelette, come here and have my pizza, and then go on the practice board.”

How old is Luke Littler?

Littler may have the sleeping and eating habits of a teenager, but he doesn’t really look like one.

As he’s gained worldwide attention during the current tournament, more and more social media users have questioned whether the competitor, who has a scraggly beard and stocky build, is actually 16.

“Bro looks like he has a mortgage under his belt,” said one social media user in response to a video about Littler’s rise to fame.

Bro looks like he has a mortgage under his belt — JT (@JadenSEAA) January 2, 2024

“16 going on 52,” said another.

Here are some other funny tweets about Littler’s performance at the World Darts Championship.

His youngest child is 16 — Scott (@CoachScott619) January 3, 2024

Has anyone ever seen Luke Littler and Napoleon Bonaparte in the same place pic.twitter.com/DcWXcRSNUF — Jamie Susskind (@jamiesusskind) January 1, 2024

How to watch Luke Littler

Littler is taking on fellow Brit Luke Humphries in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship on Wednesday. The match begins at 7:30 p.m. GMT, which is 12:30 p.m. MST.

You can watch the tournament in the United States on DAZN, a streaming service that costs $19.99 per month, according to Rolling Stone.

In the United Kingdom, the darts tournament airs on Sky Sports.

