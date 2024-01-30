Thinking about buying a ticket to the Super Bowl? Well, you might want to sell a car or take out a second mortgage.

As CNN reported Monday, the game is the most expensive Super Bowl on record, according to TickPick. The average price is around $9,800, which is 70% more expensive than last year’s big game.

The current “get-in” price (the cheapest) for this year’s game is $8,188, which is more than 50% more expensive than the cheapest ticket price of last year’s Super Bowl during this time, when it cost $5,997, according to CNN. Prices, however, could drop.

And that’s just for tickets. Travel, accommodations, meals and merch drive the overall cost even higher.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will meet Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the first time the Super Bowl will be played in Sin City.

This year’s matchup brings some heightened appeal. The Chiefs come into the game as the defending champs. It also marks a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl won by Kansas City. Oh, and there’s the possibility that Taylor Swift will be there.

“Location has always impacted demand for a Super Bowl, but Vegas takes things to a whole other level,” TickPick co-CEO Brett Goldberg said in a statement to The Associated Press. “It’s already the entertainment capital of the world, and could very well become the sports capital of the world after the Super Bowl.

“With both teams having made at least one Super Bowl appearance in the past five years, we would typically expect there to be slight fatigue from fans, in turn causing prices to dip. Instead, we’re seeing demand hit record highs and a big driver being that fans want to experience their team winning a Super Bowl in Vegas.”

Checking various ticket outlets on Tuesday showed prices for the cheapest seats at around $6,000. Vividseats.com listed tickets starting at $5,899, while Stubhub.com had them starting $6,632.

The convenient location for 49ers fans is helping drive demand, with California residents accounting for 26% of tickets sold on StubHub, according to the AP. That’s more than the combined tickets sold to those who live in Nevada (8%) and Kansas or Missouri (7%).

“As predicted, the first Super Bowl in Vegas is seeing strong numbers — sales are nearly double this time last year and early demand has far surpassed the last time Kansas City and San Francisco met in Miami,” StubHub spokesman Adam Budelli said in a statement.

If you really want to splurge, some ticket outlets offer a nearly front-row seat on the 50-yard line, VIP lounge, meal, complimentary/unlimited wine, beer and liquor for a cool $89,100. Even without the frills, a ticket close to the front goes for as much as $44,500.