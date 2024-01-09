Kara Eaker may have retired from competing as a gymnast, but she isn’t done with the sport yet

On Oct. 21, Kara Eaker shocked many with the announcement that she had withdrawn from the University of Utah — leaving the storied Red Rocks program — and retired from gymnastics.

A two-time world champion with Team USA, a U.S. alternate at the Tokyo Olympics and an NCAA All-American with two years of eligibility remaining, Eaker alleged that verbal and emotional abuse from an unnamed male coach and lack of support from the administration at the University of Utah drove her to retire early from the sport that she had been committed to the majority of her life.

As it turns out, though, Eaker isn’t leaving gymnastics behind completely. At least not yet.

Later this month, on Saturday, Jan. 20, Eaker will serve as one of three designated captains for the Legendz Classic, part of the Kim Zmeskal’s Texas Prime Meet — a 2024 Nastia Cup qualifier.

Along with other two captains — Bailie Key, a former Alabama gymnast, and Florida Gators commit Skye Blakely — Eaker will lead a team of “top level 10s who have qualified from earlier sessions in a team-style competition,” per Maria Froemming, Texas Prime Meet director.

Eaker won’t be competing; rather, she, Key and Blakely will “provide leadership and encouragement to the athletes on their team(s)” and will also answer questions from the hosts, former Olympians Kim Zmeskal and Betty Okino.

Gymnasts will qualify for the team competition on Friday, Jan. 19, during Level 9 and Level 10 open sessions.

Per meet organizers, the gymnasts that place in the top three on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise from each of the four Level 10 sessions will qualify to perform on that one event in Saturday’s competition. (Coaches will be able to submit event preferences for their gymnasts in the case their gymnast qualifies on more than one event.)

As for the Level 9 gymnasts, the top-scoring all-around gymnast in each of the three sessions will qualify to perform on all three events. Additionally, the second highest-scoring Level 9 all-arounders will be team alternates and will be included in the question and answer portion of Legendz Classic.

Held at the Irving Convention Center in Irving, Texas, the Legendz Classic isn’t a return to competition for Eaker, but it is a return, of sorts, to gymnastics.