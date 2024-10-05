Region 1

Davis 49, Layton 6

Davis (6-2) dominated Layton (4-4) with a commanding 49-6 victory in Region 1 action. The Darts overwhelmed the Lancers by scoring 28 points in the second quarter alone. Tradon Bessinger threw four touchdown passes, including three to Jaxton Itaaheau, who caught passes of 22, 33, and 41 yards. Bode Sparrow added a 29-yard touchdown reception. Jace Taula contributed defensively with a 59-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Layton managed to get on the board late with 5:16 left in the game through an 11-yard run by Madden Sargent.

Farmington 41, Weber 28

Farmington (3-5) secured a decisive 41-28 victory over Weber (5-3) in a Region 1 matchup. The Phoenix established an early lead with Joshua Webb’s 20-yard run at 4:45 in the first quarter, followed by a 5-yard pass to Travis Hoopes late in the first. Farmington kept up the pressure in the second, where Afu Fiefia extended the lead with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Webb at 5 seconds left. Despite a strong fourth quarter rally by Weber, featuring a 43-yard touchdown pass to Ty Hellman with 8:16 remaining, Farmington’s defense held firm. Drew Love’s 13-yard rushing touchdown at 9:08 in the fourth sealed the game for Farmington as they rode high on their multiple early scores to fend off any Warriors’ comeback.

Fremont 28, Syracuse 18

Manase Tuatagaloa’s late-game heroics propelled Fremont (6-2) to a 28-18 victory over Syracuse (4-4) in a Region 1 matchup. Trailing 10-7 at halftime, Fremont stormed back with a decisive second half, capped by Tuatagaloa’s 15-yard touchdown run with 1:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. He also connected for three touchdown passes, including a critical 3-yard pass to Zach Masters early in the fourth, which gave the Silverwolves the lead for good. Syracuse initially led, with Burke Rountree catching two touchdown passes from Ledger Wight, but their offense stalled in the third quarter as Fremont’s defense tightened. The Silverwolves’ strong fourth-quarter performance sealed the win, improving their record in regional play.

Region 2

Corner Canyon 49, Copper Hills 14

Corner Canyon (7-1) cruised to a dominant 49-14 Region 2 victory over Copper Hills (3-5) on Friday. The Chargers’ Chryshaun Lee showcased his versatility, contributing a 71-yard touchdown reception, a 50-yard punt return for a score, and a 10-yard rushing touchdown. Backup quarterback Bronson Evans connected twice through the air, including a 71-yard pass to Lee. The Chargers’ defense stifled Copper Hills, allowing only one touchdown in the first and fourth quarters. Copper Hills’ lone first-half touchdown came from a 12-yard pass from Maverick Bowles to Logan Batt, but it wasn’t enough to counter Corner Canyon’s relentless attack.

Bingham 21, Riverton 16

Bingham (4-4) rallied from an early deficit to secure a 21-16 victory over Riverton (2-6) in a Region 2 matchup. Riverton struck first with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Nielson to Bennett Neilson in the first quarter. However, Bingham responded with two rushing touchdowns from Filisi Filipe. The Silverwolves scored again with Xander Thayer’s run in the fourth quarter, but Peyton McCormick of Bingham also scored with a 19-yard run. Will Walker’s 42-yard field goal brought Riverton within striking distance, but Bingham’s defense held firm for the win. The Miners improve to 3-0 in Region 2.

Mountain Ridge 20, Herriman 10

Mountain Ridge (4-4) staged a fourth-quarter comeback to secure a 20-10 victory over Herriman (2-6) in a Region 2 matchup. Trailing 10-6 entering the final quarter, the Sentinels took command with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Bingham to Kohen Cunningham at the 9:22 mark. Cameron Beck solidified the comeback with a 5-yard touchdown run with 2:31 remaining. Herriman initially took a 10-6 lead by halftime after a 4-yard scoring run from Kyler Buhler, followed by a 22-yard field goal by Sebastian Alfanso. Mountain Ridge’s defense held the Mustangs scoreless in the second half to clinch the win.

Region 3

Lehi 48, Westlake 7

Lehi (6-1) dominated Westlake (2-6) in a Region 3 matchup, securing a decisive 48-7 victory. The Pioneers quickly set the pace with Mays Madsen’s opening kick return touchdown just seconds into the game. Jett Niu displayed excellent form, connecting for three touchdowns, including a 21-yard pass to Dane Rykert in the fourth quarter. Legend Glasker added two touchdowns with catches of 53 and 18 yards, demonstrating Lehi’s robust offensive front. Westlake’s lone highlight came early in the first quarter with Shane Siudzinski’s 55-yard interception return, but the Thunder offense was otherwise stifled by a steadfast Lehi defense. Ezaiah Mama further bolstered Lehi’s domination with a 62-yard interception return for a touchdown before halftime.

American Fork 30, Pleasant Grove 8

American Fork (3-5) cruised to a 30-8 victory over Pleasant Grove (1-7) in a Region 3 matchup. The Cavemen set the tone early with Cash Taiese’s 13-yard touchdown reception from David Gaisford in the first quarter. They continued to extend their lead, with Lewis Knecht adding a 16-yard field goal in the second quarter and Luke Broadbent punching in a 1-yard run late in the third quarter. Pleasant Grove’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Dayton Hansen connected on a 7-yard pass from Nate Schroeder, but it was too little, too late. American Fork ended the win with a 20-yard pass from Kapano Manuela to David Dean midway through the fourth quarter, solidifying their control throughout the game.

1 of 20 Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 20 Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 20 Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 20 Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 20 Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 20 Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 20 Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 8 of 20 Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 9 of 20 Lone Peak cheerleaders cheer before Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 10 of 20 Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 11 of 20 Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 12 of 20 Lone Peak players enter the stadium to play Skyridge in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 13 of 20 Lone Peak fans cheer before Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 14 of 20 Lone Peak’s Jasean Mayberry dives for the ball during a varsity football game against Skyridge at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 15 of 20 Skyridge’s Zaeden Selu scores a touchdown as Lone Peak’s Kalvin Liavaa tackles during a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 16 of 20 Skyridge’s Zaeden Selu runs with the ball during a varsity football game against Lone Peak at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 17 of 20 Skyridge’s Zaeden Selu scores a touchdown during a varsity football game against Lone Peak at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 18 of 20 Skyridge’s Jared Iakopo runs with the ball as Lone Peak’s Landan Goff and Cade Hanson trail him during a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 19 of 20 Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 20 of 20 Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-17. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Skyridge 21, Lone Peak 16

Skyridge (6-2) secured a hard-fought 21-16 victory over Lone Peak (6-2) to notch their third consecutive win in their rivalry matchup. After an early lead from Skyridge with Kaneal Sweetwyne’s 35-yard run, Lone Peak countered in the second quarter with Sean Tahi’s 39-yard touchdown run. The critical moment came in the third quarter when Zaeden Selu broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown run, giving Skyridge a 14-10 lead. Selu later added a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Despite Kepa Niumeitolu’s late 1-yard touchdown run for Lone Peak, the Knights were unable to close the deficit, falling short in the final minutes.

Region 4

Granger 46, Taylorsville 27

Granger (2-5) topped Taylorsville (4-3) with a commanding 46-27 victory in Region 4 action. Aidan Royce Welchman was a standout for the Lancers, racking up significant yardage with a 72-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and adding a 19-yard touchdown catch in the second. Granger’s Ezekiel Kasitaki also shone brightly, contributing two scores with a 6-yard and a 26-yard rushing touchdown. Taylorsville’s offense was driven by Cole Kramer, who connected with Karsan Kirkman for touchdowns of 21 and 15 yards and also added a 26-yard rushing score late in the fourth quarter. Granger’s defense shut down Taylorsville’s momentum in the second half, keeping them scoreless in the third quarter to secure the win.

West Jordan 38, Cyprus 13

West Jordan (4-4) secured a decisive Region 4 victory over Cyprus with a 38-13 win. The Jaguars jumped to an early lead, with Tyson Demke connecting with Julius Mulitalo for a touchdown just 30 seconds into the game. Cyprus (0-8) briefly narrowed the gap with Britton Jepsen’s interception return for a touchdown, but West Jordan’s Giovonni Polanco countered with a 12-yard rushing touchdown. The Pirates found the end zone again in the third quarter with an 8-yard run by DJ Oveson, but West Jordan extended their lead with Nia Ioapo catching a touchdown pass from Demke and an additional 8-yard touchdown run by Demke in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars’ defense held strong, limiting the Pirates to just two touchdowns.

Hunter 30, Kearns 0

Hunter (3-5) snapped an eight-game losing streak against Kearns with a commanding 30-0 win in a Region 4 matchup. The Wolverines set the tone early with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, including a 1-yard run by Saiosi Kolomatangi at the 0:56 mark. Kolomatangi added another score in the third quarter, capping a 2-yard run and a two-point conversion to extend Hunter’s lead. Itula Tupea solidified the win with a 23-yard interception return with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Kearns struggled offensively, failing to post any points, as Hunter’s defense held firm across all four quarters.

Region 5

Bonneville 31, Clearfield 13

Bonneville (3-5) secured a comfortable 31-13 win over Clearfield (1-7) on Friday night. The Lakers were in control from the start, with Cole Lueders connecting with Reese Cantwell for a 35-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Lueders continued his strong performance with another touchdown pass to Jet Hirschi in the second quarter, extending Bonneville’s lead. Vainga Havili sealed the victory with a 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Clearfield managed to score in the third quarter with a 9-yard run by Jordan Tovey, but Bonneville’s defense held firm to prevent any further scoring.

Woods Cross 12, Northridge 10

Woods Cross (5-3) edged out a defensive victory against Northridge (5-3) with a final score of 12-10 in Region 5 action. Despite trailing 7-0 after the first quarter, the Wildcats rallied in the second half. Ryker Martin’s 4-yard run at the 8:58 mark in the third quarter narrowed the gap, and Nathan Webb’s decisive 5-yard touchdown run with 5:01 remaining in the game secured the victory for Woods Cross. Northridge’s scoring came early with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Tre Nye to Braxton Featherstone in the first quarter and a field goal in the third. Woods Cross’s defense held firm in the final quarter, shutting out the Knights to seal the comeback win.

Roy 42, Viewmont 28

Roy (8-0) overcame an early deficit to defeat Viewmont (5-3) 42-28 in a pivotal Region 5 matchup. Viewmont initially took a commanding 14-0 lead with Benji Tolman scoring two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter. However, Roy’s Robert Young turned the game around, contributing four touchdowns, including a critical 68-yard run with 6:01 left in the fourth quarter. Kahekili Eleneke also added a significant 99-yard interception return in the second quarter to swing the momentum. The Royals host Bountiful next Thursday, with the winner clinching the Region 5 title.

Bountiful 50, Box Elder 21

Bountiful (7-1) cruised to a commanding 50-21 victory over Box Elder (4-4) in a Region 5 showdown. The Redhawks set the pace early, scoring 21 points in the first quarter, highlighted by Siaki Fekitoa’s 3-yard and 19-yard touchdown runs. Emerson Geilman had a standout performance, rushing for a 3-yard score and connecting with Britton Tidwell and Beau Burningham for additional touchdowns in the air. Box Elder showed sparks, particularly with Jay Macias’ impressive 68-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to catch Bountiful’s early lead. The Redhawks will travel to Roy on Thursday in a battle for first place atop Region 5.

Region 6

West 40, Highland 16

West (4-4) powered past Highland (3-3) with a commanding 40-16 victory in a Region 6 game. The Panthers set the tone early and never looked back, scoring multiple touchdowns in the first half. Kamden Lopati led the charge with an impressive display, delivering touchdown passes to Chachi Pan and Jared Chase, as well as scoring on an 8-yard run. Highland’s Charlie McConkie tried to keep his team in the game with a 41-yard and 32-yard touchdown catches, but it wasn’t enough to overcome West’s relentless offensive execution. West’s defense stifled Highland’s running game and maintained control, particularly in the second half where they allowed just one late score.

Brighton 19, Alta 10

Brighton (7-1) capitalized on a strong second quarter to secure a 19-10 win over Alta (3-5). Mason Haertel’s 1-yard touchdown run with 10:20 remaining in the second quarter broke the scoreless tie, while Alex Degroot added to Brighton’s lead with an 8-yard touchdown run at the 7:50 mark of the same quarter. Thomas Sorenson added a 38-yard field goal just before halftime to give Brighton a 16-7 lead. Alta’s Jack McAllister narrowed the gap with a 52-yard field goal in the third quarter, but Sorenson sealed the victory for the Bengals with a 17-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. Brighton’s defense held firm, shutting out the Hawks in the final quarter to maintain their lead.

East 35, Skyline 12

East (4-4) scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away for a 35-12 victory over Skyline (1-7) in a Region 6 matchup. Lanie Hola paved the way for the Leopards with a pair of rushing touchdowns, including a 2-yard run with 4:33 left in the game, breaking open a tight contest. Benji Tukuafu Jr.’s 56-yard interception return at 7:09 in the fourth quarter was pivotal in securing the win for East. Skyline’s Anthony Salazar connected on long passes, including an 80-yard strike to Jaxton Crafts early in the first quarter, but the Eagles failed to score in the second half. East’s defense clamped down, shutting out Skyline after halftime and limiting their scoring opportunities.

Region 7

Orem 38, Cedar Valley 16

Orem (7-1) surged to a commanding lead against Cedar Valley (2-6) in a nonregion matchup, securing a 38-16 victory. The Tigers dominated the first half, with Feleti Iongi’s impressive performance accounting for four touchdowns, including a 70-yard run just 2:48 into the game. Iongi added scores from 20, 25, and 60 yards, contributing significantly to Orem’s 38 first-half points. Cedar Valley, unable to mount a substantial comeback, was limited to just two touchdowns over the course of the game. Ayden Laws’ 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was a rare scoring highlight for the Aviators. Orem’s defense clamped down in the second half, keeping Cedar Valley from closing the gap.

Timpview 48, Wasatch 14

Carson Rasmussen threw four touchdown passes as Timpview (4-2) dominated Wasatch (1-7) for a 48-14 victory. Rasmussen connected with Jaron Pula and Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio for scores of 10, 55, and 6 yards, while Dennis Tua’one added a 9-yard scoring reception in the first quarter and a 41-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Timpview’s scoring spree was capped by Rasmussen’s 28-yard rushing touchdown early in the third quarter. Wasatch managed to keep pace in the first half with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Joseph Bradley to Mason Gomez and a 4-yard rushing score by J. Rees, but was shut out in the second half. The Thunderbirds outscored the Wasps 20-0 after the break, showcasing their defensive strength.

Maple Mountain 41, Springville 14

Maple Mountain (7-1) secured a decisive 41-14 victory over Springville (5-3). The Golden Eagles dominated early, racing to a 21-7 first-quarter lead, highlighted by Eli Mauga’s 4-yard touchdown run and Brooks Ross’s 42-yard touchdown catch from Mason Jensen. Springville’s Jack Pickering connected with Easton Leavitt for a 4-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, but it was the Red Devils’ final score of the game. Maple Mountain’s defense shut out Springville in the second half while the offense added two more touchdowns, including a 31-yard run by Mauga. Fernando Banuelos contributed with two field goals, including a 55-yarder, to cap the scoring for Maple Mountain.

Region 8

Timpanogos 56, Payson 28

Timpanogos (6-2) dominated Payson (1-7) with a staggering second-quarter surge to secure a decisive 56-28 victory in nonregion play. Gabriel Graf and Andrew Hillstead were an unstoppable duo for the Timberwolves, connecting on three touchdown passes in the second quarter. Timpanogos exploded for 49 points by halftime, including a 54-yard punt return touchdown by Robert Parsons and a 45-yard interception return for a score by Noah Torgersen. Payson fought back in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns from Trevyn Wall to David Fullmer, but the early deficit was too large to overcome. The Timberwolves’ strong defense contributed to the win by creating scoring opportunities and maintaining the lead.

Salem Hills 17, Mountain View 7

Salem Hills (4-4) secured a 17-7 victory over Mountain View (3-5) in a nonregion matchup on Friday night. Salem Hills took an early lead with a first-quarter touchdown as Treygan Fusselman caught an 8-yard pass from Ryder Hales. Grayson Wilson extended the lead with a 47-yard touchdown reception from Hales just before halftime. Mountain View’s lone score came in the third quarter, a 21-yard pass from Hyrum Stafford to Kalvin Floyd. Porter Dinkins sealed the win for Salem Hills with a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The SkyHawks’ defense held Mountain View scoreless in the final period to secure the win.

Provo 46, Spanish Fork 42

In a high-scoring nonregion clash, Provo (5-2) staged an impressive comeback to edge Spanish Fork (6-2) with a 46-42 victory. Trailing throughout the game, Provo surged in the final quarter with 20 points, including a pivotal 60-yard touchdown pass from Gehrig Orchard to Crew DeMartini with 4:11 remaining. Spanish Fork’s Kaden Vest made a significant impact with a trio of touchdowns, including a 75-yard burst early in the fourth quarter. Orchard was instrumental in Provo’s victory, connecting on multiple long passing plays, including three touchdown passes spanning over 30 yards each. Both offenses were electric, combining for a total of 88 points in a thrilling matchup.

Region 9

Crimson Cliffs 55, Hurricane 20

Crimson Cliffs (6-2) dominated Hurricane (3-5) with a 55-20 victory in a nonregion matchup. The Mustangs took control early with a 21-point first quarter, highlighted by Malakai Alofipo’s 40-yard run. Ryder Sherratt threw three touchdown passes, two of which went to Jaxson Holt, including a 12-yard score in the fourth quarter. McCord Christiansen added to the Mustangs’ offensive firepower, scoring three rushing touchdowns. Hurricane’s Austyn McRoberts provided a bright spot with two electrifying kick returns for touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. Despite the Tigers’ efforts, Crimson Cliffs’ balanced offensive attack was too much to handle.

Desert Hills 27, Snow Canyon 7

Desert Hills (4-3) capitalized on a strong second quarter to overpower Snow Canyon (2-6) in a 27-7 nonregion victory. After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, the Thunder scored 14 unanswered points in the second quarter, including a 57-yard touchdown pass from Gerritt Grondel to Austin Wintle with 32 seconds left in the half. Grondel further exhibited his versatility, contributing a 7-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and a 20-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Young in the third. Snow Canyon managed just a lone scoring drive early, a 36-yard touchdown pass from Brody Lounsbury to JT Westbrook in the first quarter. Desert Hills’ defense dominated, holding the Warriors scoreless in the final three quarters.

Dixie 35, Cedar City 34

In a thrilling region matchup, Dixie (2-5) edged out Cedar City (3-5) with a 35-34 victory. The game was marked by a dramatic fourth quarter with crucial plays from both teams. Dixie’s Ran Sawyer dominated offensively, scoring a decisive 85-yard touchdown run with 3:34 left in the game after also catching a 22-yard touchdown pass earlier in the fourth quarter. Cedar City responded with a series of touchdowns, including a late 38-yard pass from Everett Kelling to Dylan Crowley with just 37 seconds remaining, but ultimately fell short by a single point. Sawyer’s performance, which included multiple touchdown runs and receptions, proved pivotal in ending Dixie’s losing streak.

Region 10

Stansbury 46, Hillcrest 14

Stansbury (5-3) dominated Hillcrest (0-7) in a nonregion matchup, securing a 46-14 victory with a powerful offensive performance. Talan England’s 18-yard touchdown reception from Lincoln Reutzel with 4:45 remaining in the fourth quarter sealed the convincing win for the Stallions. Stansbury’s Brighton Reutzel contributed significantly, throwing two touchdown passes, including a 42-yarder to England just before halftime, extending their lead. The Stallions’ running game was effective as well, highlighted by Mikha Salahuddin’s 23-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter and Coleman Dearden’s two rushing touchdowns. Hillcrest’s only scores came from Steven Hoskins, who caught two touchdown passes from K’Von Houston in the second and third quarters. Despite the effort, the Huskies couldn’t overcome Stansbury’s balanced attack.

Murray 51, Tooele 17

Murray (5-3) cruised to a 51-17 victory over Tooele (4-4) in Region 10 play, highlighted by a record-breaking 64-yard field goal by Dillon Curtis at the end of the first half. Curtis, who had already set a state record with six field goals in a previous game, added another achievement to his season with his long-range kick. Murray dominated from the start, leading 14-0 after the first quarter and expanding that lead with a 31-point second quarter. Sam Pehrson was instrumental, scoring three rushing touchdowns. Tooele’s Vaughn Gritzmacher managed two rushing touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to close the significant gap. Murray’s defense stifled the Buffaloes, holding them scoreless in the first and third quarters.

Park City 37, Jordan 7

Park City (6-1) dominated Jordan (1-6) in a Region 10 matchup with a convincing 37-7 victory. The Miners opened the scoring early, taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and never looking back. By halftime, they extended their lead to 21-0. The Miners’ defense stifled the Beetdiggers’ offense, shutting them out for three quarters and only conceding a touchdown in the fourth. Park City’s balanced attack and firm defensive stand proved too much for Jordan, who struggled to find momentum throughout the game.

Region 11

Mountain Crest 20, Logan 15

Mountain Crest (5-2) edged past Logan (2-5) with a 20-15 victory in a competitive Region 11 matchup. After a scoreless first quarter, Mountain Crest took charge with a 1-yard touchdown run by Preston Arambel and a 67-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Larsen to Mikah Clements, leading 14-3 at halftime. Logan’s Reed Olsen closed the gap with a 10-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, but Arambel extended the Mustangs’ lead with a 23-yard touchdown run early in the fourth. Logan responded with another touchdown pass to Olsen, but the Grizzlies were unable to complete the comeback. Mountain Crest’s defense held strong, stifling Logan’s final attempts to secure the win.

Bear River 45, West Field 7

Bear River (1-6) claimed a commanding 45-7 victory over West Field (1-6) in a Region 11 matchup. The Bears dominated from the start, scoring 21 points in the first quarter, highlighted by Glaiden Behrens’ 75-yard interception return at 4:55. Bear River added a field goal and a Tydon Jones 1-yard touchdown run to hold a 31-0 lead at halftime. The offensive onslaught continued with Jaxson Theurer finding Eli Braegger for a 17-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. A 70-yard pass from Theurer to Jack Christensen in the fourth further stamped Bear River’s dominance. West Field’s lone score came with just 44 seconds remaining in the game, as Tyce Abbott ran in a 4-yard touchdown.

Ridgeline 56, Sky View 13

Ridgeline (8-0) cruised to a decisive victory over Sky View (5-3) in a Region 11 game, winning 56-13, marking only their second triumph against the Bobcats in nine meetings. The RiverHawks took control early with explosive plays, including a 94-yard touchdown pass from Nate Dahle to Graham Livingston in the first quarter. Dahle and Livingston connected for three touchdowns in total, with Livingston amassing significant yardage. JT White also contributed significantly to Ridgeline’s ground game, scoring three rushing touchdowns. Sky View’s offense was stifled after an early 2-yard touchdown by Chance Wilson, managing only one more score late in the fourth quarter.

3A North

Juan Diego 28, Ogden 14

Juan Diego (4-4) secured a 28-14 victory over Ogden (5-2) in a 3A North clash. After a scoreless first quarter, Juan Diego surged ahead in the second period with 21 unanswered points, highlighted by Hayden Mezenen’s 67-yard touchdown run and a 64-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Fail. Ogden’s Keen Crowther scored both of the Tigers’ touchdowns, one in the first quarter and another late in the fourth. Corbin Buckley added two rushing touchdowns for Juan Diego, including a 5-yard run in the final quarter. The Soaring Eagle defense held strong after halftime, maintaining their lead to clinch the win.

Union 40, Ben Lomond 0

Union (2-6) dominated Ben Lomond in a 3A North game, shutting out the Scots 40-0. Blake Rasmussen led the offensive charge for the Cougars with three touchdown runs, including a 9-yard dash with 9:19 left in the third quarter. Kylar Hackford and Trace Labrum also contributed with TD runs of their own as Union’s ground game overwhelmed Ben Lomond. The Cougars’ defense held firm throughout the game, preventing any scoring opportunities for the Scots. Union took control early with a 6-0 lead in the first quarter and steadily built their advantage, leaving Ben Lomond unable to respond.

1 of 14 Morgan’s Bryce Milligan drives over Grantsville’s Evan Bunderson at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 2 of 14 Morgan’s Jake Hansen celebrates after intercepting a pass and running more than 40 yards to score against Grantsville at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 3 of 14 Morgan and Grantsville compete in a football game at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 4 of 14 Morgan’s QB Beck Sheffield and Lincoln Gilson celebrate a touchdown against Grantsville at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 5 of 14 Grantsville’s 17 Krue Warren stops a pass intended for Morgan’s Thomas Hicks at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 6 of 14 Morgan’s Lincoln Gilson runs the ball against Grantsville at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 7 of 14 Grantsville’s QB Dallan Van Vliet runs against Morgan in a football game at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 8 of 14 Morgan’s QB Beck Sheffield runs against Grantsville at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 9 of 14 Morgan and Grantsville compete in a football game at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 10 of 14 Morgan and Grantsville compete in a football game at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 11 of 14 Morgan and Grantsville compete in a football game at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 12 of 14 Morgan and Grantsville compete in a football game at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 13 of 14 Morgan’s QB Beck Sheffield looks to pass in a game against Grantsville at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 14 of 14 Morgan and Grantsville compete in a football game at Morgan High School in Morgan on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Morgan 42, Grantsville 3

Morgan (8-0) dominated Grantsville (6-2) in a decisive 42-3 victory, taking control of the 3A North matchup from the outset. Morgan’s offense set the tone early, with Boston Zack catching a 10-yard touchdown pass from Beck Sheffield just minutes into the first quarter. Lincoln Gilson contributed significantly with three rushing touchdowns in the first half, each boosting the Trojans’ lead. Grantsville managed only a 35-yard field goal from Brent Knickerbocker in the opening quarter and struggled to find any offensive rhythm thereafter. Morgan’s defense was stellar, highlighted by Jake Hansen’s 80-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter, sealing the fate of the Cowboys.

3A South

North Sanpete 36, Carbon 7

North Sanpete (3-5) continued its dominance over Carbon (3-5) with a commanding 36-7 victory, marking their 17th straight win in the series. The Hawks took an early lead and never looked back, scoring seven points in the first quarter and putting up a defensive showcase by shutting out the Dinos in every quarter except the third. Isaiah Wright connected with Gage Oldroyd for a 4-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead. Rafael Contreras contributed with two field goals, including a 37-yarder. Maddox Madsen sealed the win with a 30-yard interception return touchdown with just over a minute remaining.

Juab 34, Canyon View 14

Juab (4-4) celebrated their homecoming with a decisive 34-14 victory over Canyon View (4-4) in the 3A South region matchup. The Wasps dominated from the start, building a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by a 72-yard touchdown pass from Beau Halvorsen to Jaden Heap just 14 seconds into the game. Juab’s defense made a significant impact as well, with Sosaia Paongo intercepting a pass and returning it 30 yards for a score in the second quarter, extending the lead to 27-0 by halftime. Canyon View attempted a comeback with two second-half touchdowns, including a 23-yard run by Jace Floyd, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. Brock Richards sealed the win with a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Wasps.

Richfield 28, Manti 7

Richfield (8-0) extended their winning streak to 21 games with a decisive 28-7 victory over Manti (6-2) in a 3A South matchup. Richfield gradually built their lead with Malik Fautin’s 42-yard touchdown run sparking the scoring in the second quarter. The Wildcats increased their advantage with Slate Reitz’s 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter and two rushing touchdowns from Griffin Wayman in the fourth quarter, the last coming with just 44 seconds remaining. Manti’s only score came in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by Maison Starkweather. Richfield’s defense stymied the Templars’ offense, holding them scoreless in three quarters.

2A North

Summit Academy 20, Judge Memorial 17

Summit Academy (4-4) rallied in the fourth quarter to secure a 20-17 victory over Judge Memorial (2-6) in a 2A North matchup. The Bears trailed heading into the final period but took control with 13 unanswered points. Preston Mackowiak threw a game-winning 53-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Lively, marking Lively’s second touchdown reception of the quarter. Judge Memorial started strong with a defensive touchdown in the first quarter and extended their lead with a field goal and a rushing touchdown by Texas Wilde. Despite their early lead, the Bulldogs were unable to score in the final period, allowing Summit Academy to complete the comeback.

South Summit 40, American Leadership 21

South Summit (2-6) mounted a commanding performance, securing a 40-21 victory over American Leadership (4-4) in a Region 2A North matchup. The Wildcats jumped to an early lead with touchdowns from Trayvn Boger and Brody Larsen to finish the first quarter 14-0. Ryker Woodward added two more scores before the half, extending the lead to 28-0. American Leadership attempted a late rally with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but South Summit’s defense held firm. The Wildcats capped the win with a Logan Woustenhume 27-yard touchdown pass from Owen Mair and Oscar Dominguez’s 37-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Layton Christian 35, Providence Hall 0

Layton Christian (5-3) dominated early on, cruising to a 35-6 victory over Providence Hall in a nonregion matchup. The Eagles built a commanding 28-0 lead in the first quarter with quarterback Chris Monroe throwing three touchdown passes, including a 75-yard bomb to Justin Sau. Utulei Simaumea added two rushing touchdowns, with runs of 34 and 20 yards. Providence Hall managed to score in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late for the Patriots, who struggled offensively throughout the game. Layton Christian’s defense held strong, maintaining their significant lead with decisive play in the first half.

2A South

Emery 48, South Sevier 41

Emery (5-2) secured a 48-41 victory over South Sevier (3-5) in a high-scoring 2A South clash. Treven Gilbert was instrumental for Emery, throwing three touchdown passes, including a 65-yard strike to Porter Hurdsman in the second quarter and a pivotal 60-yard pass to Hayden Abrams early in the first quarter. Emery initially took control with a 34-13 halftime lead, thanks to two scoring runs by Jaxon Johnson in the second quarter. Despite a late surge by South Sevier, led by Boston Palmer with a touchdown reception and a run in the final quarter, Emery’s early dominance proved insurmountable. South Sevier’s defense made a notable play with Masen Healey’s 3-yard interception return in the third quarter.

San Juan 59, Grand 6

San Juan (7-1) overwhelmed Grand (1-7) in a dominant 59-6 triumph in 2A South play. San Juan capitalized on a strong first quarter, scoring five touchdowns, including an 80-yard kick return by Jagger Nieves and a 40-yard run by JD Palmer. Nieves had a standout performance with an interception return and three receiving touchdowns. San Juan’s defense was relentless, highlighted by a 5-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Nieves in the second quarter. The lone score for Grand came late in the fourth quarter from a 12-yard pass from Austin Paris to Romeo Williams. San Juan shut out Grand until the final minutes, showcasing a powerful all-around performance.

1A North

North Summit 55, North Sevier 27

North Summit (8-0) extended their unbeaten run with a commanding 55-27 victory over North Sevier (2-6) in Region 1A North action. North Summit dominated early, scoring 48 points in the first half, highlighted by a 75-yard kickoff return by Austin Aven in the second quarter. The North Sevier Wolves, despite a slow start, managed to put up 20 points in the second half, including a notable 55-yard touchdown pass from Rylan Frischknecht to Cameron Wahlquist. Cael Blonquist added to North Summit’s tally with a 5-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. It was a tough night for the Wolves’ defense as they struggled to contain the Braves’ dynamic offense throughout the contest.

Duchesne 45, Millard 7

Duchesne (5-3) dominated in a 45-7 victory over Millard (3-5) in the Region 1A North matchup. Duchesne started slow with a scoreless first quarter but exploded with 21 points in the second quarter, including a 40-yard touchdown pass from Nashden Goodliffe to Rhett Clayburn with just 37 seconds left in the half. Millard managed its only score in the third quarter with Jensen Davies connecting on a 6-yard pass from Kaden Turner. Duchesne’s Kasen Crum contributed significantly with two touchdowns on the ground, contributing to the team’s robust offensive performance. Duchesne sealed the win with a 35-yard run by Jeshaun Johnson and a 26-yard field goal from Tanner Stansfield in the fourth quarter, showcasing a strong finish.

1A South

Beaver 49, Parowan 0

Beaver (7-1) dominated Region 1A South rival Parowan (2-6) in a one-sided 49-0 rout. The Beavers’ ground game was unstoppable, with Deagen Horner scoring two early touchdowns on runs of 9 and 1 yard in the first quarter. Beaver continued their scoring surge in the second quarter as Bodie Wheatley, Gage Raddon, and Andrew Hollingshead each found the end zone, pushing the halftime lead to 35-0. Bradie Pender added a 33-yard touchdown run, and Michael Pimental contributed a 3-yard score in the third quarter to seal the victory. The Beaver defense was impenetrable, shutting out the Rams and preserving their fourth shutout of the season.

Kanab 35, Enterprise 14

Kanab (5-3) powered past Enterprise (1-6) with a decisive 35-14 victory in the Region 1A South matchup. The Cowboys jumped ahead early and never looked back, with Troy Federkeil and Rider Allen each contributing crucial rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, where Kanab outscored Enterprise 14-0. A solid connection between Brogen Virostko and Hayden Gubler in the third quarter extended Kanab’s lead to 35-7. Enterprise managed to find the end zone late in the fourth quarter with a 6-yard pass from Jack Moyle to Ryker Phillips, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Kanab’s dominant performance. Kanab’s defense held firm, preventing any Enterprise scoring in the second and third quarters.

Nonregion

Uintah 42, Cottonwood 13

Uintah (5-2) overwhelmed Cottonwood in a commanding 42-13 nonregion victory, powered by JD Pickup who accounted for five touchdowns. The Utes jumped to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter, with Pickup connecting on four touchdown passes, including a 60-yarder to Romeo Garcia. Pickup’s 22-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter extended the lead to 35-0 before Cottonwood (0-7) managed to get on the board with a field goal by Parker Evans. Despite a late effort from Cottonwood, highlighted by a 50-yard touchdown pass from Malcolm Mundy to Bo Smith, Uintah’s early surge secured the win. Dace O’Bagy also contributed a 2-yard rushing touchdown for the Utes in the second quarter.

Milford 34, Delta 12

Milford (7-1) continued its impressive season with a decisive 34-12 victory over Delta (4-4) in a nonregion game. The Tigers dominated the first quarter, jumping to a 13-0 lead with touchdowns from Griffin Walker and Colton Barnes. Although Delta’s Ty Stefanoff scored two rushing touchdowns to attempt a comeback, Milford’s offensive strength was evident with Kilo Tsosie’s 30-yard run in the fourth quarter putting the game out of reach. Milford’s defense shut out the Rabbits in the fourth quarter, solidifying the win. The Tigers showcased a balanced attack with contributions from multiple players to secure the victory.

1A 8-player

Rich 28, Grace, Idaho 8

Rich (6-2) dispatched Grace, Idaho with a 28-8 victory in a nonregion matchup. Hudson Parry spearheaded the offensive charge with two impressive runs, a 69-yard sprint late in the first quarter and a 51-yard dash in the second, accruing 183 yards on 16 carries. Carter Hoffman contributed both on the ground with a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and through the air with a 17-yard TD pass to Daniel Smith in the fourth. Rich’s defense held Grace scoreless through three quarters, with Jett Holmes and Daniel Smith each securing an interception. Grace, Idaho’s lone score came in the final quarter, capping a challenging contest for the visitors.

Monticello 49, St. Joseph 12

Monticello (4-3) cruised to a 49-12 victory over St. Joseph (5-2) in a 1A 8-player matchup. The Buckaroos took control early, scoring 22 points in the first quarter, highlighted by Tavon Black’s 1-yard and 30-yard touchdown runs. Jackson Keyes contributed significantly with a 2-yard rushing touchdown and two touchdown passes, including a 56-yard pass to William Rogers. St. Joseph’s offense struggled to find rhythm until the second quarter, when they got on the board with Declan Yarosik’s 7-yard reception from Gunner Windsor. The Jayhawks added another score late in the fourth with a 65-yard run by Kayden Huss, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Monticello’s dominant performance.