Micah Potter, his wife and the rest of his family were all shocked when he received an invite to join Team USA this summer as a member of the select team.

He didn’t have any ties to Team USA, he isn’t one of the top players in the country and he figured that even for the select team — the team that practices against Team USA and helps to fill out the roster during exhibition games — they would want more prominent players. But SLC Stars coach Steve Wojciechowski does have ties to Team USA, and knew that Potter was exactly the type of player they were looking for.

“They wanted a guy that was going to be able to be competitive, play hard, and also was going to be as low maintenance as possible — so not asking questions, not causing problems, just kind of being there on time, doing what I’m supposed to do,” Potter said. “But my family, when I told them, they were just... kind of stunned. They were stunned. They were in awe, happy, excited.”

After the excitement wore off and Potter reported to Team USA camp in Las Vegas, he started to get the hang of the routine and even started to feel more confident.

“Being able to go there, play against those guys in practice, like they’re the best players in the world, and some of them ever,” Potter said. “So being able to show that I can play in that kind of an environment kind of proved that I belong. I mean, I already had the belief that I belonged in the NBA, but like, playing against those guys in that kind of an environment was just the icing on cake.”

Potter ended up being one of just three select team members that traveled with Team USA through their exhibition games, leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympics. He would come in a play whenever other centers (Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis and the like) needed to rest for a couple of minutes.

The whole thing was a whirlwind experience filled with memories that will last Potter a lifetime. But while the team was in Abu Dhabi, there was a moment in practice, when Potter subbed in for Embiid, that he’s never going to forget.

“I was guarding LeBron and I’m not going to give details, but I guarded LeBron in a very confident and good way,” Potter said. “Ah, screw it. I made him turn the ball over. And he tried to post me up, couldn’t back me down. It’s LeBron James, he’s one of the strongest dudes in the NBA.”

Potter came away from the Team USA experience with a great sense of appreciation and confidence, but also some impressive keepsakes. He has a pair of game-worn LeBron James shoes that are signed. He has a white Team USA jersey signed by everyone on the team and a number of trinkets from his travels.

He also came away with a real understanding of how good the NBA’s incoming talent could be. Cooper Flagg, a 17-year old Duke-bound player, largely considered to be a shoe-in for the No. 1 draft pick in 2025 was also on the select team. A couple of videos circulated this summer showing Flagg playing confidently against some of the NBA’s best players, but how good is the young prospect?

“He’s good,” Potter said. “Obviously he’s young, and I think the biggest thing for him is physical development. I think that’s pretty evident. But his confidence level and skill level, it surprised everyone, and I mean everyone from like coaches, players... it was very evident that he is legit. I hope he does well. I hope he stays healthy, because I think he’ll be a lot of fun to play with or against in the NBA for a long time.”

"I don't want to cuss, but that (expletive) was in the military. He's ready for whatever." — Jordan Clarkson on Lauri Markkanen

