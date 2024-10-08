The Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season started with a Sha-bang.
Unseasonably warm October weather might have brought a touch of Arizona to the Beehive State, but inside the Delta Center it was all Utah. It even snowed, at least electronically.
Just 173 days after the
Ryan and Ashley Smith bought and moved the Arizona Coyotes to Utah, the team squared off against the Chicago Blackhawks, one of the NHL “Original Six,” in its first-ever regular season game Tuesday in Salt Lake City.
NHL-starved Utah hockey fans reveled in the sport unexpectedly making its way to the state — inside and outside the arena. The opening day party started on the plaza in the late afternoon and continued late into the night thanks to an 8 p.m MDT start on ESPN.
A sell-out crowd of 16,020, including 4,889 with an obstructed view, came to witness history. And they weren’t disappointed — off or on the ice.
Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. Utah won 5-2. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Eric McKeon, of Cottonwood Heights, reacts after the Utah Hockey Club scored a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during a game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club center Clayton Keller (9) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Nick Foligno (17) pose as Utah Hockey Club co-owner Ashley Smith drops the ceremonial first puck and her husband and co-owner Ryan Smith watches, ahead of their inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club center Barrett Hayton (27) and Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) face-off in the first drop of the puck as Utah Hockey Club plays their inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club center Clayton Keller (9) celebrates a goal with teammates Utah Hockey Club center Nick Schmaltz (8) and Utah Hockey Club center Barrett Hayton (27) as they play in their inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. Utah won 5-2. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club center Liam O'Brien (38) skates onto the ice during player introductions in their inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Fans celebrate the Utah Hockey Club’s first goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during a game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11) makes his entrace before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Jazz power forward Lauri Markkanen fist-bumps Utah Hockey Club owner Ryan Smith as Markkanen delivers the game puck before a game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Jazz power forward Lauri Markkanen delivers the game puck before a game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club players gather on the ice before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan (91) and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Joey Anderson (22) compete for possession of the puck during a game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club center Barrett Hayton (27) and Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) compete for possession of the puck during a game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club center Jack McBain (22) celebrates a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during a game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan (91) and Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) collide as they pursue the puck during a game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan (91) and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Joey Anderson (22) fall to the ice as they play in Utah’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Fans cheer at the start of the game in Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Fans cheer after Utah Hockey Club’s second goal in the inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club goalie Connor Ingram (39) Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Fans cheer after Utah Hockey Club’s first goal in the inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. Utah won 5-2. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club left wing Matias Maccelli (63) skates across center ice as they play Chicago Blackhawks in Utah’s inaugural game and season opener at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. Utah won 5-2. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club left wing Matias Maccelli (63) chases Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) during Utah’s inaugural game and season opener at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club center Clayton Keller (9) controls the puck as Utah play it’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Chicago Blackhawks center Ryan Donato (8) and Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11) battle for the puck as they play the inaugural game and season opener at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club goalie Connor Ingram (39), blocks a shot as they and the Chicago Blackhawks play the inaugural game and season opener at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Fans clammer to purchase items from the team store as the Chicago Blackhawks and Utah Hockey Club play the inaugural game and season opener at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club center Barrett Hayton (27) tries to hook the puck into the goal with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez (25) defending him during Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Fans cheer after the second Utah goal of the game as Utah Hockey Club plays their inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Chicago Blackhawks right wing Ilya Mikheyev (95) checks Utah Hockey Club defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok (52) into the wall as they play in the inaugural and season opener at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Lasers light up the ceiling and ice prior to the start of Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Lasers light up the ceiling and ice prior to the start of Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club goalie Connor Ingram (39) skates onto the ice during player introductions in their inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club defenseman Sean Durzi (50) skates onto the ice during player introductions in their inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News The crowd stands for the National anthem at the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Members of the Utah Hockey Club stand at center ice prior to their inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club owners Ryan and Ashley Smith are joined by Utah Jazz’ Lauri Markkanen at center ice as ahead of the club’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Jazz’ Lauri Markkanen, hands a puck to Utah Hockey Club owners Ashley and Ryan Smith at center ice ahead of the club’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club right wing Lawson Crouse (67) battles Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson (16) for the puck as Utah plays in their inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. Utah won 5-2. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club owners Ryan and Ashley Smith are joined by Utah Jazz’ Lauri Markkanen at center ice as ahead of the club’s inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club center Jack McBain (22) turns to celebrate Utah’s first goal by teammate Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11) as Utah plays their inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club center Jack McBain (22) joins teammates Utah Hockey Club defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11) and Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) after Utah Hockey Club’s first goal in their inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Fans cheer after Utah Hockey Club’s first goal in the inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Fans cheer after Utah Hockey Club’s second goal in the inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News The ice crew grooms the ice during a game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Chicago Blackhawks held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Chicago Blackhawks left wing Taylor Hall (71) takes a shot on the goal while defended by Utah Hockey Club defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) during a game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok (52) makes his entrance before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Kellen Hansen, of Layton, reacts during a game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Chicago Blackhawks held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Fans react to action between the Utah Hockey Club and Chicago Blackhawks during a game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Rachael Ivory, of Salt Lake City, watches the action between the Utah Hockey Club and Chicago Blackhawks during a game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Fans celebrate after the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Chicago Blackhawks after a game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) breaks away from Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) with the puck during a game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club head coach André Tourigny reacts during a game against the Chicago Blackhawks held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Chicago Blackhawks defenseman TJ Brodie (78) takes a shot on the goal during a game against the Utah Hockey Club held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) and Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson (16) compete for possession of the puck during a game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Fans slap the glass during a game held between the Utah Hockey Club and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
“It was awesome. I mean, I wasn’t really sure what to expect coming into this. I’ve really only ever been to some (Utah) Grizzlies games. This was everything I could have hoped for and more. It was so cool. I got goose bumps when they did the opening video and watching everybody come out. I feel like it’s just a huge step for the state of Utah,” Marcus Zaccaria said after the game alongside his girlfriend Cameo Fautin.
A video shown just before the game started depicted the game puck being delivered from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman’s office in New York to Utah, including a ride on Delta Air Lines through Delicate Arch down an Olympic ski jump on the sticks of youth hockey players in the hands of golfer Tony Finau and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler before Utah Hockey Club captain Clayton Keller carried it into the arena through a tunnel of fans.
Seven-foot Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen — on skates — finished the journey, handing the puck to Ryan and Ashley Smith at center ice.
“Let’s make this the loudest place to play in the NHL. Let’s go,” Ryan Smith said before the ceremonial face-off between Chicago captain Nick Foligno and Keller.
The crowd didn’t need encouragement.
First goal
Seconds into the game the rhythmic “Let’s go, Utah” chant rattled the arena. And it only took 4 minutes and 56 seconds for the roof to come off.
The crowd erupted in a rally towel-waving frenzy when right wing Dylan Guenther buried a one-timer into the back of the net for the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever goal.
The place blew up again about 10 minutes later when Keller put one past Chicago goaltender Petr Mrazek after a Blackhawks’ turnover at the blue line.
Instant fan favorite Liam O’Brien, who endeared himself to Utah when the team arrived for welcome celebration back in April, got the crowd going after Mrazek gloved his slap shot and he mixed up with Blackhawk players behind the net in the second period. Chants of his nickname, “Spicy Tuna,” were just getting started when Barrett Hayton scored Utah’s third goal of the night.
Guenther iced the game with an empty net goal in the third period, once again bringing the raucous towel-waving crowd to its feet. And a few seconds later, Lawson Crouse slipped another one past the goaltender, making the final score 5-2. Cue the after-party.
“If you’re not excited to root for this team, I don’t know that sports is for you,” Ryan Smith told a crowd outside the arena before the game.
Hockey fans are nothing if not passionate. They cheered wildly with each rush of the net or big hit — and every chugged beer pictured on the big screen, especially the guy who guzzled from a beat-up sneaker.
They lined up to get into the Utah Hockey Club team store and streamed out with bags of merch: $149 for a heavyweight hoodie, $58 for a T-shirt, $40 for a cap.
Party in the front
Thousands of Utahns, many in newly purchased Utah Hockey Club black-and-blue gear but others wearing jerseys from various NHL teams including the Coyotes and Blackhawks, jammed the plaza outside the Delta Center hours before the puck dropped for a pre-game party. They lined a blue carpet to welcome and cheer the players as they exited black SUVs and made their way to the arena. O’Brien stopped to sign autographs as the crowd serenaded him with “Spicy Tuna.”
Rising country music star Shaboozey wearing a Utah jersey put on an arm-raising, jump-up-and-down concert.
“Y’all going to beat Chicago?” he shouted between songs.
Shaboozey performs ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News ESPN set up shop with a Game Day-style set for national coverage of the NHL’s opening night tripleheader. Steve Levy, along with analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Stubban, hosted live pregame, intermission and post-game analysis from Salt Lake City for all three games, including Utah’s game against the Blackhawks.
Michael Johnson and Joanna Sorensen were among the crowd decked in light blue Utah T-shirts and a sign welcoming the NHL to Salt Lake City. The Bountiful couple will be spending a lot of nights in the Delta Center over the next six months or so: They have season tickets to the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club. She’s the Jazz fan, he’s the hockey fan.
“Watching the players walk down the blue carpet, all of them had big smiles on their faces. They tried to have their game face on but their smiles were shining through. I’m just happy that they’re happy to be here,” Johnson said. “I never thought in my entire lifetime that there would be an NHL hockey team in Utah.”
Is Salt Lake City a hockey town?
Arizona native Will Owens’ parents put him in a Coyotes’ onesie on the day he was born in 2000. He has a photo on his cell phone to prove it. He wore an Arizona jersey to the game.
As a diehard fan from birth, he never thought the Coyotes would leave in his lifetime.
“I was devastated because I’d grown up in Arizona. I had been to every single playoff game. My parents had season tickets. I grew up playing Junior Coyotes,” he said, adding he played on a youth league team with Utah forward Josh Doan. His allegiance is now with the Utah Hockey Club and believes it can win a Stanley cup.
Fans begin making their way to listen to Shaboozey as the festivities continue outside ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Ironically, Owens moved to Utah in June, just a couple of months after the Coyotes relocated. “I hope they know what they have in front of them,” he said of Utah fans as he headed to an upper bowl seat he paid more than $200 for. “I hope that they can respect the players, respect the league and I hope that they support them entirely.”
Before the team arrived, there were questions about whether Salt Lake City is or could be a hockey town.
“I think people overstate how much of a novice community this is. There’s been professional hockey, not at the NHL level, in Salt Lake City going back 50 years,” Bettman told reporters before the game. “Secondly, this is a place that’s known for winter sports and that includes us. I believe there’s a natural base of hockey fans and believe there’s a lot of sports fans once they get a chance to sample a game at the NHL level are going to fall in love with it.”
Seems like they already have.
Jake Bingham and his hockey-playing 17-year-old son, Gus, didn’t mind sitting in an obstructed view section high above one end of the rink where the goal isn’t visible.
“It’s a great party. It’s great to be here,” Jake Bingham said. “We’re gonna take care of these guys. They’re gonna be here for a long time.”
Carson Higgs, of Kaysville, poses for a photo before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Korver Clayton holds a sign as he sits on his dad Sam Clayton’s shoulders as they watch ESPN’s Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban on set at the inaugural game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Rhonda Maestas, of Tooele, tries on a hoodie before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Ashton Clay and Jaxon Clay join other fans cheering as they watch ESPN’s Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban on set at the inaugural game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Will Shafer, of Ogden, browses shirts before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Korver Clayton gets a photo with ESPN’s P.K. Subban at the set for the inaugural game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Rhonda Maestas, of Tooele, browses hoodies before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News ESPN’s Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban on set ahead of the inaugural game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Chicago Blackhawks in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Timothy Valdez, of Denver, Colorado, holds up a sign during an ESPN broadcast before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News A fan holds up a sign during an ESPN broadcast before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Dave Mayes, of West Bountiful, browses shirts before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Fans line the front plaza of the Delta Center as they wait for the players of the Utah Hockey Club to arrive for the inaugural season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Left Wing Liam O'Brien high fives fans as he arrives to screaming fans ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Alex Kerfoot smiles at the fans as he and the other Utah Hockey Club players arrive and are greeted by thousands of screaming fans ahead of the inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Players Matias Maccelli, Barrett Hayton and Clayton Keller arrive to screaming fans ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Bill Battersby and his son Tyler Battersby take a selfie outside the Delta Center as they take part in the festivities ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Shaboozey performs ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Shaboozey performs ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Fans watch Shaboozey, as he performs ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Fans watch Shaboozey, as he performs ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Shaboozey performs ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Shaboozey, performs ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Shaboozey performs ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Fans watch Shaboozey, as he performs ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Fans Antonia Livers and Jackie Trina dance as they listen to Shaboozey as he performs ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Festivities outside ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Sean Durzi, arrives and greets the thousands of screaming fans ahead of the inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Nick Bjugstad and Karen Vejmelka arrive to thousands of screaming fans ahead of the inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Left wing Liam O'Brien looks around as he is interviewed as he arrives to screaming fans ahead of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game and season opener with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday Oct. 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Hockey Club center Liam O'Brien greets fans before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Don McFarland and his daughter Morgan McFarland, 13, pose together for a photo before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Shaboozey performs before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Hockey Club, mingles with Utah Jazz co-owner Dwyane Wade and others before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Attendees watch a flyover before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Utah Jazz co-owner Dwyane Wade holds a hockey puck before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Brookelynn Paul, of West Valley City, sports a temporary tattoo before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News The Hockey Bear waves a Utah Hockey Club flag before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News From right, Ken Webb, his daughter Kelsi Webb and wife Lorie Webb, all of West Valley City, pose together for a selfie before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News Fans cheer before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News