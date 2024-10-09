The South Sevier Rams won the school’s first boys golf state title on Wednesday, posting a decisive 27-stroke victory at Cedar Ridge Golf Course.
The Rams were led by senior Gunner Sorensen, who followed up his even-par 72 on Day 1 with an 81 on Wednesday to finish at 153, tying him with Parowan junior Tyler Massey for the tournament’s best individual score. Sorensen and Massey then played a sudden-victory playoff on hole No. 9, with Sorensen making par both times to win the tiebreaker.
As a team, South Sevier finished with 638 strokes, while runner-up Beaver was 27 strokes back at 665. Parowan placed third, while last year’s champion Rowland Hall took fourth.
Notably, at last year’s state tournament, the Rams shot 10 strokes better (628) but finished in a tie for third place.
“It’s the same boys we had last year. I didn’t have any seniors (graduate in 2023),” South Sevier head coach Trampas Williams said afterward. “These guys played last year, got third place, and they were just hungry to win it. They’ve been working hard since May to be here.”
Led by Sorensen’s stellar 72 on Day 1 South Sevier built a sizable 24-stroke lead during Tuesday’s opening round and were never seriously threatened on Day 2.
“Gunner was just solid,” Williams said. “He’s been knocking shots close all day and just been playing great golf. His even par yesterday was amazing. And then to stick with it and stay right there today. He was mentally strong.”
Rounding out the Rams’ top four scorers were Sorensen’s fellow seniors Keegan Johnson (79-81-160), Kyson Brown (79-85-164) and Jamen Memmott (84-83-167).
“They’ve worked hard all year long,” WIlliams said. “This has been their dream. They worked hard and they earned it.”
The tournament attracted 18 2A schools from around the state, although only 11 teams made the cut after the first day.
2A state tournament
At Cedar Ridge Golf Course
Final team scores
- South Sevier, 638
- Beaver, 665
- Parowan, 673
- Rowland Hall, 681
- Waterford, 688
- North Summit, 693
- Kanab, 702
- Enterprise, 725
Individual medalists
- 153 – Gunner Sorensen, South Sevier (won tiebreaker playoff)
- 153 – Tayler Massey, Parowan
- 154 – Kavin Oakden, Beaver
- 155 – McKay Pace, Parowan
- 155 – Hudson Darmstandler, Rowland Hall
- 156 – Bradley Woolstenhulme, North Summit
- 159 – McCoy Jones, Enterprise
- 160 – Cameron Batt, North Summit
- 160 – Keegan Johnson, South Sevier
- 162 – Ray Capson, Kanab
- 162 – Kyle Cummings, Millard