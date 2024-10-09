South Sevier players and coaches pose with the championship trophy and banner at the 2A boys golf state championship at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City, Utah, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

The South Sevier Rams won the school’s first boys golf state title on Wednesday, posting a decisive 27-stroke victory at Cedar Ridge Golf Course.

The Rams were led by senior Gunner Sorensen, who followed up his even-par 72 on Day 1 with an 81 on Wednesday to finish at 153, tying him with Parowan junior Tyler Massey for the tournament’s best individual score. Sorensen and Massey then played a sudden-victory playoff on hole No. 9, with Sorensen making par both times to win the tiebreaker.

As a team, South Sevier finished with 638 strokes, while runner-up Beaver was 27 strokes back at 665. Parowan placed third, while last year’s champion Rowland Hall took fourth.

Notably, at last year’s state tournament, the Rams shot 10 strokes better (628) but finished in a tie for third place.

“It’s the same boys we had last year. I didn’t have any seniors (graduate in 2023),” South Sevier head coach Trampas Williams said afterward. “These guys played last year, got third place, and they were just hungry to win it. They’ve been working hard since May to be here.”

Led by Sorensen’s stellar 72 on Day 1 South Sevier built a sizable 24-stroke lead during Tuesday’s opening round and were never seriously threatened on Day 2.

“Gunner was just solid,” Williams said. “He’s been knocking shots close all day and just been playing great golf. His even par yesterday was amazing. And then to stick with it and stay right there today. He was mentally strong.”

Rounding out the Rams’ top four scorers were Sorensen’s fellow seniors Keegan Johnson (79-81-160), Kyson Brown (79-85-164) and Jamen Memmott (84-83-167).

“They’ve worked hard all year long,” WIlliams said. “This has been their dream. They worked hard and they earned it.”

The tournament attracted 18 2A schools from around the state, although only 11 teams made the cut after the first day.

1 of 7 South Sevier senior and top individual medalist Gunner Sorensen poses with championship trophy at 2A boys golf state championship, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 9, 2024. 2 of 7 South Sevier players and coaches pose with championship trophy and banner at 2A boys golf state championship, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 9, 2024. 3 of 7 Top 11 individual medalists (from left to right) at 2A boys golf state championship, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 9, 2024. 4 of 7 Beaver High's players and coaches pose with runner-up trophy at 2A boys golf state championship, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 9, 2024. 5 of 7 Gunner Sorensen of South Sevier makes the winning putt to earn overall medalist honors at 2A boys golf state championship, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 9, 2024 6 of 7 Cedar Ridge Golf Course pro Jared Barnes presents 2A boys golf state championship to South Sevier, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 9, 2024. 7 of 7 Gunner Sorensen of South Sevier hits the ball out of a bunker in the first sudden-victory playoff hole at 2A boys golf state championship, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 9, 2024.

2A state tournament

At Cedar Ridge Golf Course

Full leaderboard

Final team scores

South Sevier, 638 Beaver, 665 Parowan, 673 Rowland Hall, 681 Waterford, 688 North Summit, 693 Kanab, 702 Enterprise, 725

Individual medalists