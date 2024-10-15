Skyline players pose for photos after wining the 5A boys golf championship at Glen Eagle Golf Course, in Syracuse on Tuesday Oct. 15, 2024.

As Jackson Shelley rolled in an eagle putt from the 14th-hole fringe, his external excitement remained pretty subdued. Internally though, the Skyline senior’s mind was screaming, ‘let’s go.’

Shelley’s eagle helped him increase his lead at the 5A state championships to four strokes, and he made the lead hold up down the stretch to claim 5A medalist for the second time after winning it as a sophomore.

Shelley finished with 13-under, 131 at Glen Eagle Golf Course in Syracuse to finish four strokes ahead of Salem Hills Hills freshman Carson Peterson. It was Peterson’s strong play that made Shelley gamble a bit and take out his driver and go for the green on No. 14 instead of laying up. He felt like he needed a jolt of momentum.

“I looked at the scores and saw I was two up on the kid from Salem Hills. I was going to play it safe if I had a three shot lead, but I just decided to hit drive and try to make a birdie to get that three shot lead back,” said Shelley.

Shelley’s big week also helped Skyline reclaim the 5A state championship after Olympus halted the Eagles’ five-year reign in 2023.

Skyline finished with a 23-under, 553, with Woods Cross and East tying for second with 7-under 569s. Woods Cross won a team playoff to claim second place.

Skyline coach Kenny James said his team was extremely motivated throughout the season to make up for last year’s disappointment at state.

“We felt like last year that we could’ve won, we were three strokes down with five to go, and we thought we were still in it, and then we didn’t play, so this was kind of nice and the guys just did so well,” said James.

Skyline’s other top 10 finishers were Caden Shurtz in a tie for fifth and Austin Shelley — Jackson’s younger brother — in ninth. Both competed for Olympus last year, and the younger Shelley was a key contributor to the Titans’ title. He wanted to play with his older brother this season though.

The older Shelley was the catalyst to the success.

“I just can’t say enough about Jackson. He can do everything with the golf club in his hand. I’ve never had anybody hit it as far as he hits it, and he also has soft touch, he can do everything,” said James.

In many ways, Skyline won the tournament with its terrific opening round on Monday. It shot a 274 and held a 13-stroke lead heading into Tuesday’s final round, where it shot a 279. Olympus and Woods Cross each had slight better scores on Tuesday, but the gap was too much to overcome.

“We were still trying to attack and we didn’t try and play less aggressively, but yesterday we were hot, guys were making shots, but today we played a little smarter, ” said James. “Utah golf is getting so good now, there are so many guys now.”

Shelley in particular was red hot on Monday as he shot a 9-under 63 with seven birdies and two eagles. He was 6-under through the first six holes.

“I played well, I hit a lot of good tee balls, and I was playing, so it was a good day,” said Shelley.

On Tuesday he parred his first five holes before finally birdieing No. 6. At the turn he was 12-under.

When Peterson birdied his 12th hole — he started on the back nine — he was only two strokes back at 10-under. Shelley was checking the scores and very aware how close it was and decided to get aggressive on No. 14.

East’s Sean Lampropoulos finished in third place with an 8-under 136, with Bonneville’s Josh Wallis in fourth with a 7-under 138.

The was a four-way tie for fifth between Olympus’ Will Pedersen, Bountiful’s Ty Cottle, Cedar Valley’s Brayden Hester and Shurtz.

“Really proud of Caden Shurtz. What a great job to make it in the top five, that’s amazing for him. He transferred over from Olympus and he’s fit in so well with the team,” said James.

5A State Tournament

At Glen Eagle Golf Course (par 72)

Full leaderboard

Final team scores

553 — Skyline

569 — Woods Cross (won tiebreaker for second place)

569 — East

571 — Olympus

584 — Timpview

586 — Bountiful

588 — Brighton

590 — Cedar Valley

590 — Spanish Fork

Individual results (Top 20)