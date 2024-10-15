Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) dunks the ball during a NBA preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

Cody Williams has yet to play in a regular season NBA game, but it definitely felt like he did Tuesday night.

As the rookie forward and his Utah Jazz teammates faced off against the Sacramento Kings in their penultimate preseason outing, the action on the Delta Center hardwood appeared much more significant than a mere meaningless exhibition.

“It felt like a real NBA game, everyone stepped up defensively and it got a little more competitive, and that’s what made it fun,” Williams told reporters after Utah’s 117-114 victory. “The crowd was into it too, it was just a great environment. We knew going into the game it was going to be physical, but that atmosphere really made it feel like a real NBA game even though it’s still the preseason.”

For the most part, both the Jazz and Kings rolled with their likely regular season rotations, with the starters earning a greater share of minutes than in previous preseason affairs and playing through the end of the tight and intense fourth quarter.

“That’s the first game we’ve played in the preseason that really feels like an NBA game for the entirety of it,” Utah head coach Will Hardy said after the game. “I think it’s really good for our group to go through that. Obviously it feels good to win, but I think the part that I’m happiest with is the team’s willingness to stay in it mentally and keep fighting.”

The game’s late drama allowed Williams — the No. 10 overall pick in this June’s draft — to gain experience in crunch time, playing all the way down the stretch alongside four Jazz starters to help pull out the win.

“I think he did great,” Hardy said of Williams’ fourth quarter performance. “His intelligence in those moments really shines through and puts him in the right spot more times than not.”

Utah’s shooting was stellar on the night, crossing the 50-40-90 threshold with a 53.5% mark from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 90% from the free throw line.

Less encouraging, however, were the 24 turnovers committed by the Jazz, which allowed Sacramento to attempt 34 more shots. “We’re just too casual with the ball ... that just puts you in a disadvantage especially against a team like that who can go out and run,” Hardy said.

In his return to the court after suffering a knee injury last week in Dallas, second year guard Keyonte George led Utah’s scoring charge with 24 points, shooting 50% from the field and dishing out five assists.

Most importantly, he proved there should be no current concerns about his health, appearing explosive and operating the team’s offense with complete confidence against heightened opposing physicality.

“He has worked all summer on his shooting discipline,” Hardy said of George. “Keyonte is a feel player, he can get into a really good groove and that’s why he can get really hot, but we’re trying to help him build some habits for a little bit more consistency. He put in a lot of work this summer. Keyonte loves basketball as much as anyone I’ve ever been around.”

Seven Jazz players recorded at least nine points, with Lauri Markkanen posting 21, Collin Sexton adding 16 with six assists and Walker Kessler scoring 10 with nine rebounds and four blocks.

Utah will play its final exhibition Friday in Portland before opening the regular season at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 23.

“The overall feeling that I have right now is even though it’s very early and we have a lot of young players and guys who are still figuring out how they fit, it just feels like a team,” Hardy said. “Everybody that takes the court is contributing to how we’re playing. Some people get to touch (the ball) more than others, but everybody’s involved. I feel like each player that was on the court had a moment tonight, and that’s a good feeling, that’s how you create a culture and an energy when everybody feels like they’re a part of it.

“... We’ve got a week now before opening night to tweak and fine tune some things, but I’m really happy with where the group is right now.”