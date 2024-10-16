Cosmo the Cougar parachutes into LaVell Edwards Stadium for Fox Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” broadcast prior to BYU’s game against Arizona in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

Last Saturday, the BYU campus was highlighted on a national stage as Fox hosted its weekly “Big Noon Kickoff” show from Provo.

The star of the day wound up being perhaps an interesting one, as BYU mascot Cosmo the Cougar absolutely stole the show with a display of wild stunts, feats of strength and impressive dance moves.

On Wednesday, Cosmo received an unexpected “offer” from a potentially unexpected person thanks to his performance.

During a podcast featuring “Big Noon” talent Mark Ingram II, Urban Meyer and Rob Stone, Meyer — who, of course, was the head football coach at the University of Utah in the early 2000s — said he would offer a scholarship to Cosmo to play for him if he could.

“If I was coaching and I had a scholarship, I would seriously say I’m going to give you a tryout,” Meyer told Ingram and Stone. “His athleticism when he did the pushups, he was doing all that.”

Just prior to Meyer’s declaration, Stone said, “One last shout out to Provo. Legendary mascot Cosmo. Like, have we ever leaned on a mascot so much in the history of Big Noon Kickoff? Like, if Cosmo called in sick last Saturday, we would have had like an extra 20 to 30 minutes to fill on the show. The dude’s falling out of airplanes, he’s breakdancing, he’s jumping through fire. Dude did it all, man.”

After Meyer’s “scholarship” offer, Ingram — who has a Heisman Trophy and three Pro Bowl appearances on his resume — said, “He’s an elite athlete. Cosmo is an elite athlete.”

Stone concluded the conversation by saying, “Cosmo was an awesome get, man.”