Portland Thorns FC midfielder Olivia Moultrie during an NWSL soccer match against the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

Olivia Moultrie will return to the U.S. women’s national team this month.

Head coach Emma Hayes called 26 players up to play in the U.S. team’s three October friendlies against Iceland and Argentina — their first games since they won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 19-year-old Moultrie is the youngest player on this roster and one of three teenagers. This month’s games will be Moultrie’s first opportunity to play under Hayes, who coached her first U.S. games in June after leaving England’s Chelsea.

Olivia Moultrie’s history with the USWNT

Moultrie last played for the U.S. women’s national team in the beginning of March at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. She started her first national team game against the Dominican Republic in the group stage round.

In that game, she made history — three times.

Moultrie scored her first national team goal, making her the 33rd teenager and third-youngest player to score for the national team and the third-youngest player to score multiple games, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Related Olivia Moultrie scores twice and makes history in first USWNT start

She didn’t play in the U.S. team’s next three group stage matches but played in the quarterfinal match against Colombia, entering the match in the 71st minute.

She was then called up for the 2024 SheBelieves Cup but did not play.

Moultrie missed out on the 2024 Olympics. She also missed five NWSL games this summer while recovering from a knee injury.

Moultrie, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, made her return from injury and scored in front of family while in her home state of Utah in the Portland Thorns’ game against the Utah Royals.

“At the end of the day, I didn’t get to go (to Paris), but now I’m back on the field faster than anybody thought and back with my teammates and so, I get to find joy in those moments,” she told the Deseret News after the game.

Related How faith has influenced soccer trailblazer Olivia Moultrie

Who will the USWNT honor at October matches?

Three players will be honored at the U.S. women’s national team’s October matches.

Mallory Swanson will be honored for reaching 100 caps on Oct. 27 in Nashville against Iceland. Swanson’s 100th cap came in the Paris Olympics gold medal match. She will be honored before the match starts.

In that same game, the U.S. national team and its fans will say goodbye to a veteran. A retirement ceremony for Kelley O’Hara will be held at halftime on Oct. 27.

O’Hara, who once played for the Utah Royals, appeared in 160 games for the U.S. and was part of two World Cup squads.

Rose Lavelle will also be honored for her 100th cap. She’ll be recognized before the match on Oct. 30 in Louisville, Kentucky, against Argentina.

Who is on the USWNT’s October roster?

The squad for the October friendlies includes 18 players from the Paris Olympics team. Six players have yet to play for the U.S.

On Thursday, Hayes told reporters she was limited in how many players she could call up who weren’t on the Olympic team, per ESPN’s Jeff Kassouf.

With these three matches serving as the U.S. victory tour following their Olympic gold, all healthy and available Olympians must be called up under the terms of the national team’s CBA. This also means players will receive the highest possible compensation for friendlies with the matches being designated for the victory tour.

That leaves the door open for players in the national team pool, like Ashley Hatch, who haven’t been called up yet under Hayes, to earn a look at future camps.

Here are the 26 players who were called up for the October friendlies and victory tour.

Goalkeepers:

Jane Campbell

Casey Murphy

Alyssa Naeher

Defenders:

Emily Fox

Eva Gaetino

Naomi Girma

Casey Krueger

Hailie Mace

Alyssa Malonson

Jenna Nighswonger

Emily Sams

Emily Sonnett

Midfielders:

Korbin Albert

Sam Coffey

Hal Hershfelt

Lindsey Horan

Rose Lavelle

Olivia Moultrie

Ashley Sanchez

Forwards: