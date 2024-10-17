BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco celebrates after leading BYU to a Holiday Bowl win with a gutsy effort. Ravell Call, Deseret News
Dick Harmon

By Dick Harmon

Editor’s note: Eighth in a series exploring BYU’s 1984 national football championship.

No way Robbie Bosco could let an injury keep him from finishing the biggest game of his life.

The setting was the 1984 Holiday Bowl, BYU vs. Michigan. Nobody else — not Washington, not Oklahoma — would take on the challenge of playing undefeated BYU, so 6-6 Michigan did.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None"
Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season.

“For those who’ve experienced it, the adrenaline kind of masks the pain and as long as we were playing, I didn’t feel it as much. But in between plays, I could feel it.”

—  BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco

The Cougars had come so far. A 13-0 record was in sight. Bosco had worked hard. His teammates had made sacrifices and, for a change, the team was healthy and in a groove heading into their bowl game. It wasn’t time to sit on the sidelines while the college football world tied itself in knots that an outsider dared take what the game’s blue bloods believed was their birthright.

But there he was, in the locker room in the first quarter, a high ankle sprain getting taped up by a trainer. It was a national championship event and he was a key player for No. 1-ranked BYU.

‘I couldn’t stand up’

Four decades later, the memory for Bosco is etched in stone.

A few minutes before being taken to the locker room, Bosco had completed a pass to Glen Kozlowski before a Michigan lineman rolled up on his leg. With his foot stuck on the ground, the tackler trapped Bosco’s ankle at an awkward angle, and then grabbed the leg and twisted and turned it as he rolled over on the grass. An excruciating pain shot up Bosco’s leg.

“I remember laying there and thinking, ‘Just get up, I’ll be OK. Everything will be fine,’ but I couldn’t get up. Then I said to myself, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. I can’t miss this game. Our players have played through pain all season, they’ve been hurt and still found a way to get on the field.’ But I couldn’t stand up.”

BYU’s medical staff carried Bosco off the field and to the locker room. They checked his knee for an ACL tear and Bosco told them he felt OK — not great, but not like he was helpless. He asked if he got back out and played, would it risk further damage? The answer was no.

“Tape it up,” Bosco said. “Tape it up as tight as you can and let’s go see what I can do.”

BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco is assisted from the field following a leg injury in first quarter of the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984.

Doctors asked if he wanted anything for the pain. He refused.

“I didn’t want to mess with that,” said Bosco.

He could hear the sounds of the game outside — the grind of two teams going at it. Nobody was scoring.

Outside the locker room, the stadium featured a long tunnel that led to the field. As Bosco gingerly walked down that long hallway lined with concrete walls, he saw his dad. Somehow his father had managed to talk his way onto the field, past the security personnel guarding the field exit and made it inside the tunnel.

Seeing his dad at that moment and that place hit Bosco with tremendous force.

“You just can’t believe how much that meant to me as a son that my dad was there for me and making sure I was OK.”

Related
1984 revisited: The unlikeliest of champions
1984 revisited: Negotiating the minefield

Bosco felt his confidence rise. Here was his father, who’d been by his side his entire life, supporting him in all his games, his wins and losses. “I told him I was going to try and play. People play hurt all the time.”

Buoyed up by that moment, Bosco stepped out of the tunnel and walked toward the playing field. As soon as he stepped under the lights, he heard a roar from the crowd. That reaction lifted Bosco in a way he’ll always remember.

“It was awesome,” he said.

Bosco felt a bolt of adrenalin shoot through his body. His competitive juices began to flow anew, but he knew he still had to see if he could move around.

“I started warming up, dropping back a little bit,” he said. The pain began shooting through his leg so intensely he was taken aback. “Man, this thing hurts more than I thought,” he said.

When he planted his foot to throw, he could feel his ankle slide to the side so, in his mind, he would need to adjust his passes by keeping his lower body going straight back and forward in his dropback move. There could be no side shuffles.

Bosco asked the trainer to tape his ankle even tighter for stabilization. It was double-taped as he walked up to quarterback coach Mike Holmgren and told him he was back. Holmgren had no idea Bosco had made it out of the locker room and back to the field.

“I’m ready,” said Bosco.

“No, you’re not,” said Holmgren. “Are you sure?”

“Yeah, I am.”

And with that, Bosco didn’t wait for approval. He just trotted onto the field.

Change of plans

When Bosco got to the huddle he told his teammates they would do something they’d never practiced before. They’d use their plays with him operating out of the shotgun. That meant Bosco and his center Trevor Matich would need to operate on the fly and execute this new ball exchange without a hitch or rehearsal.

Related
1984 revisited: LaVell Edwards’ family has fond memories of ‘magical’ 1984 season
1984 revisited: Mark Bellini was in right place at right time in ′84

Meanwhile, Michigan continued to pressure BYU’s offense. The Michigan defense had been hobbled with injuries most of the season; it was part of the reason they’d won just six games. But for this game Michigan was fully healthy and BYU was getting the full brunt of the Wolverines’ blitz and pressure packages.

Bosco would need to play the rest of the game with almost no mobility to elude the Michigan pressure.

After attempting a pass, Michigan came after him and hit him low. Going back to the huddle, Bosco pled for his teammates to protect him, to block better. They responded as if possessed for the rest of the game. They were not only effective, but dominated the line.

“They were amazing,” said Bosco.

Bosco then used the shotgun formation. The challenge was to somehow communicate the count to the rest of his team and the center out of the shotgun instead of with his hands under Matich. The first shotgun hike came in fast and hit Bosco right in the gut as he was trying to yell out the snap count. But he gathered in the ball and tossed it to running back Kelly Smith.

“Trevor just didn’t know what I was going to do with the count either. It was kind of a weird thing,” said Bosco.

Related
1984 revisited: A team led by warriors believed 1984 would be special before it began
1984 revisited: ‘Naive enough’ to believe

The play was a hot route to counter the Michigan blitz. Once BYU proved it could execute the hot route off blitzes, Michigan stopped bringing so much heat.

For Bosco, adrenaline took over.

Playing through pain

“For those who’ve experienced it, the adrenaline kind of masks the pain and as long as we were playing, I didn’t feel it as much. But in between plays, I could feel it.”

The game continued and Bosco confessed he did some dumb things, like fumble the ball in the end zone, costing the Cougars a potential touchdown and a three-TD lead. “We made some mistakes that made it a closer game than it should have been at 24-17. We should have beaten them by more.”

BYU vs Michigan - Holiday Bowl and National Championship, San Diego, California (CA). 6 Robbie Bosco. 50 Trevor Matich. 57 Robert Anae. | Mark Philbrick, BYU

As the game progressed BYU’s defense came up big and on the final BYU score, Bosco found Smith for the winning touchdown pass, the clincher.

“It had been a Cinderella story,” said Bosco. “Everybody in the country besides BYU fans probably didn’t think we deserved it, but we were ranked No. 1. LaVell Edwards had a lot of respect because of who he was and what he’d done and except for the ones who were ranked two or three, they wanted to see LaVell get a chance to win it all.”

And Bosco and company were obliged to deliver.

View Comments

His father Lou is 93 and Robbie can hardly get him to say anything anymore. “He’s just hanging on.”

But there was a day, a time, a moment, when his dad was there.

And the son hung on to finish what he started.

Big time.

1 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco celebrates with his team after winning the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
2 of 124
At left, Vai Sikahema of BYU makes a run during the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, December 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
3 of 124
Glen Kozlowski joins the crowd for "high fives" following a touchdown against UTEP. November 3, 1984, Provo, Utah. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
4 of 124
BYU football players and coaches react to the announcement of BYU's number 1 ranking on November 19, 1984 in Provo, Utah. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
5 of 124
l-r: BYU's Glen Kozlowski and Mark Bellini celebrate a TD reception by Bellini during the football game against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado. October 20, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
6 of 124
Robbie Bosco of BYU, at left, evades a tackler during a football game against UTEP, November 3, 1984 in Provo, Utah. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
7 of 124
BYU's Mark Allen (22) goes up against a UTEP player for the ball. November 3, 1984, Provo, Utah. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
8 of 124
BYU's Louis Wong, left, and Mark Bellini celebrate during a football game against UTEP, November 3, 1984 in Provo, Utah. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
9 of 124
Left to right; Tim Herrmann, Robbie Bosco, Kyle Morrell (seated) and Marv Allen, four members of the BYU 1984 National Championship football team. Thursday, July 2, 2009. | Stuart Johnson, Deseret News
10 of 124
BYU's Kelly Smith and teammates celebrate the win over Wyoming in NCAA football, October 13, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
11 of 124
Robbie Bosco of Brigham Young University throws a left-handed pass against Wyoming. Provo, Utah, October 13, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
12 of 124
BYU football players react to the anouncement of BYU's number 1 ranking on November 19, 1984 in Provo, Utah. l-r: Kelly Smith, Sam Oramas, Adam Haysbert, Scott Robinson, Mark Allen and Larry Hamilton. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
13 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco throws a pass during the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, December 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
14 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco celebrates after his team won the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, December 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
15 of 124
BYU Coach LaVell Edwards walks the sidelines during the football game against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado. October 20, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
16 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco, left, tries to evade an Air Force tackler during the football game against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado. October 20, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
17 of 124
BYU's Blaine Fowler makes a run during the Holiday Bowl. December 21, 1984, San Diego, California. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
18 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco celebrates after his team won the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, December 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
19 of 124
BYU coach LaVell Edwards watches from the sidelines during the Holiday Bowl. December 21, 1984, San Diego, California. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
20 of 124
l-r: BYU's Glen Kozlowski and Mark Bellini celebrate a TD reception by Bellini during the football game against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado. October 20, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
21 of 124
BYU Coach LaVell Edwards walks the sidelines during the football game against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado. October 20, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
22 of 124
Robbie Bosco evades a tackler from Air Force. October 20, 1984, Colorado Springs, Colorado. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
23 of 124
l-r: BYU players Rodney Thomas and David Neff celebrate during the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, December 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
24 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco, right, throws a pass in the snow during the football game against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado. October 20, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
25 of 124
The Y on the mountain east of Provo has a number 1 on it on November 19, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
26 of 124
BYU's Glen Kozlowski reacts to the announcement of BYU's number 1 ranking on November 19, 1984 in Provo, Utah. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
27 of 124
BYU coach LaVell Edwards watches from the sidelines during the Holiday Bowl. December 21, 1984, San Diego, California. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
28 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco is injured during the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, December 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
29 of 124
BYU Coach LaVell Edwards reacts to the announcement of BYU's number 1 ranking on November 19, 1984 in Provo, Utah. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
30 of 124
Assistant BYU coach Norm Chow looks on during Saturday's game against Washington at Cougar Stadium, Sept. 6, 1997. | Chuck Wing, Deseret News
31 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco, left, tries to evade an Air Force tackler during the football game against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado. October 20, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
32 of 124
BYU's Blaine Fowler makes a run during the Holiday Bowl. December 21, 1984, San Diego, California. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
33 of 124
Norm Chow a BYU football coach explains and answers questions about BYU football during a class at Education Week. | Stuart Johnson
34 of 124
BYU's Lakei Heimuli pushes for extra yardage against Wyoming. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
35 of 124
Leon White celebrates BYU's 24-17 victory over Michigan post-game in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
36 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco hands off to running back Lakei Heimuli in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
37 of 124
BYU wide receiver Glen Kozlowski goes up for a catch in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
38 of 124
LaVell Edwards holds the trophy in a post-game celebration with the team after BYU beat Michigan in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
39 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco goes back to pass in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
40 of 124
The scoreboard shows the final score in BYU's 24-17 win over Michigan in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
41 of 124
The BYU football team celebrates along with coach LaVell Edwards, center, after beating Michigan 24-17 in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick, BYU
42 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco walks off the field after the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
43 of 124
Craig Garrick was the captain of the 1984 BYU national championship team. | Johanna Kirk, Deseret News
44 of 124
BYU linebackers Kurt Gouveia (34) and Leon White (41) celebrate after the Cougars' 24-17 win over Michigan in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
45 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco sets to pass in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
46 of 124
Coach LaVell Edwards interviews with KSL News Radio 1160 in the post-game celebration after the Cougars defeated Michigan 24-17 in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
47 of 124
Craig Garrick was the captain of the 1984 BYU national championship team. | Johanna Kirk, Deseret News
48 of 124
BYU wide receiver Glen Kozlowski signals touchdown during the Cougars' 24-17 victory over Michigan in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
49 of 124
Brigham Young University football players celebrate their dramatic victory over Michigan in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, on Friday, night, Dec. 22, 1984. The 24-17 victory completed an unbeaten season and untied season and a probable national championship. | Reed Saxon, Associated Press
50 of 124
BYU players celebrate after beating Michigan 24-17 in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 21, 1984. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
51 of 124
Brigham Young University backup quarterback Blaine Fowler escapes an entanglement while trying to get a pass off during the first quarter of their Holiday Bowl game with the University of Michigan, Dec. 21, 1984 in San Diego. Fowler replaced starter Robbie Bosco who was injured in the first quarter. | Lenny Ignelzi, Associated Press
52 of 124
Robbie Bosco gets off a pass over the University of Utah during the 1984 NCAA championship season. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
53 of 124
Steve Young -BYU
54 of 124
Brigham Young University football coach LaVell Edwards carries the trophy as he is carried off the field following BYU's 24-17 victory over University of Michigan in the Holiday Bowl, Dec. 22, 1984 in San Diego. | Phillip Davies, Associated Press
55 of 124
BYU's Jim McMahon is ready to fire a pass against the University of Utah. | Deseret News Archive
56 of 124
BYU's Gary Sheide prepares to throw against Arizona State on Nov. 9, 1974. | Mark Philbrick/BYU athletic department
57 of 124
BYU's Jim McMahon is one of several Cougar QBs who got injured during their college career. | Mark A. Phibrick/BYU
58 of 124
BYU's Blaine Fowler tries to evade Michigan's Mike Hammerstein during the Holiday Bowl. December 21, 1984, San Diego, California. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
59 of 124
Jim McMahon was one of the top quarterbacks in BYU's history. | Kent Condon, Deseret News
60 of 124
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco celebrates after his team won the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, December 21, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
61 of 124
Brigham Young University quarterback Jim McMahon plays against the University of Utah in November 1981 in Salt Lake City. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
62 of 124
BYU Quarterbacks online photo gallery: Deseret News publisher Wendell Ashton presents BYU quarterback Marc Wilson with the Deseret News Athlete of the Year Award at halftime of a BYU-Wyoming basketball game on Jan. 19, 1980. Wilson received a five-minute standing ovation from the crowd of 22,218. | Paul Barker, Deseret News
63 of 124
BYU-Arizona State (Arizona State University). 12 Gary Sheide, November 9, 1974 | Mark A. Philbrick/BYU
64 of 124
BYU assistant coach Norm Chow, right, offers advice to quarterback Robbie Bosco. | Don Grayston, Deseret News
65 of 124
A wounded left knee forced All-American quarterback Gifford Nielsen from game on Oct. 10, 1977. | Deseret News Archives
66 of 124
In 1984, Robbie Bosco had more pass attempts, completions, yards and touchdowns than any quarterback in the country, a far cry from the offense employed by the Army Black Knights in 2017. | Don Grayston, Deseret News
67 of 124
Brigham Young University quarterback Gary Sheide. He is likely walking off the field after being injured during the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona, December 28, 1974. | Don Grayston, Deseret News
68 of 124
While healthy, BYU quarterback Gifford Nielsen was a solid Heisman Trophy bet. | Deseret News Archives
69 of 124
Gifford Nielsen was the leading passer in the nation before his injury. Nov. 19, 1977. | Deseret News Archives
70 of 124
BYU quarterback Marc Wilson in action during an East-West game played in Salt Lake City on Jan. 5, 1980. | Deseret News Archives
71 of 124
BYU quarterback Gifford Nielsen. | Paul C. Fletcher, Deseret News
72 of 124
BYU's Marc Wilson scrambles for yards as Indiana linebacker Craig Walls zeros in. | Deseret News Archives
73 of 124
Gifford Nielsen gives advice in passing to an upcoming Japanese signal-caller. Dec. 29.1977. | Lee Benson, Deseret News
74 of 124
BYU vs Arizona. 14 Gifford Nielsen Quarterback hand-off to 33 Todd Christensen. October 29, 1977 | Mark Philbrick/BYU
75 of 124
Gifford Nielsen talks strategy with receiver John VanDerWouden during a game against Utah State. Sept. 27, 1977. | Gerald W. Silver, Deseret News
76 of 124
Gary Sheide, probably about 1974. | Deseret News Archives
77 of 124
BYU quarterback Gifford Nielsen finished the regular season in style, completing 24 passes for 415 yard to rank No. 4 nationally in passing and No. 2 in total offense. Nov. 22, 1976. | Paul Fletcher, Deseret News
78 of 124
Teachers quorum gives rapt attention to their adviser and noted quarterback Gifford Nielsen. Dec. 11, 1976. | Deseret News Archives
79 of 124
Marc Wilson studies his receivers Dec. 8, 1979. | Deseret News Archives
80 of 124
BYU's Jim McMahon is ready to fire a pass to one of his many receivers as University of Utah player tries to maneuver past a defender for a sack. | BYU
81 of 124
BYU quarterback Jim McMahon was honored by the Deseret News during halftime of the BYU-Wyoming basketball game. McMahon was named Utah Athlete of the Year and was presented his award by Deseret News editor and general manager William B. Smart. The crowd of 22,983 eighth largest in Marriott Center history, gave McMahon a rousing standing ovation for his role in leading BYU to a 12-1 football record and Holiday Bowl victory. McMahon set or tied 27 NCAA individual records during the season. Search words: Brigham Young University | Mark Philbrick, BYU
82 of 124
Marc Wilson was honored as Utah Athlete of the year. | Gerald W. Silver, Deseret News
83 of 124
BYU's Gifford Nielsen, rated number 2 in the nation in total offense. Nov. 27, 1976. | Paul C. Fletcher, Deseret News
84 of 124
Gifford Nielsen, the nation's leading college passer, is shown in a game against Utah State in Logan. Oct. 4, 1977. | Associated Press
85 of 124
Jim McMahon says he's fully healthy and ready to play five more years. | AP Photo
86 of 124
All-American quarterback Marc Wilson is BYU's big weapon. | Don Grayston, Deseret News
87 of 124
Joe Montana (16) and Steve Bono, left, talk with offensive coordinator and QB coach mike Holmgren during a work out at training camp. | Associated Press
88 of 124
BYU's Marc Wilson scrambles for yards as Indiana linebacker Craig Walls zeros in.
89 of 124
Marc Wilson third-place finish in Heisman Trophy balloting announced Dec. 3, 1979, made him the biggest vote-getter in the history of Utah college football. | Deseret News Archives
90 of 124
Decked out on the sidelines before the BYU-Utah State game, Jim McMahon looked like he'd just walked out of either Gilly's Tavern or a rodeo. He had on straight-legged jeans, a big sheepskin coat and a brown felt, wide-rimmed cowboy hat. Search words: Brigham Young University | Gerald W. Silver, Deseret News
91 of 124
BYU quarterback Gifford Nielsen. | Deseret News Archives
92 of 124
Darrin Nelson, Left of Stanford University and Jim McMahon, from BYU hold the program of the 1981 NCAA-ABC football Promotional Tour at New York's Plaza Hotel. | AP Photo
93 of 124
Quarterback Robbie Bosco got BYU off and running to a national championship with a 20-14 victory over Pittsburgh in 1984. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
94 of 124
Jim McMahon Sr is all smiles, as his son, Jim McMahon, threw the game winning touchdown. | Deseret News Archive
95 of 124
BYU's Lakei Heimuli (center) is pulled down by a Michigan player during the Holiday Bowl. | O. Wallace Kasteler, Deseret News
96 of 124
Brigham Young University players celebrate after recovering a Michigan fumble in the second quarter of Holiday Bowl in San Diego, on Friday, Dec. 21, 1984. BYU players Kurt Gouveia (34), Kyle Morrell (5), and Larry Hamilton (79). | Associated Press
97 of 124
BYU vs Michigan - Holiday Bowl and National Championship, San Diego, California (CA). 6 Robbie Bosco. 50 Trevor Matich. 57 Robert Anae. | Mark Philbrick, BYU
98 of 124
BYU at Hawaii. 5 Kyle Morrell. | Mark Philbrick, BYU
99 of 124
BYU 1984 Football team | BYU
100 of 124
BYU at Hawaii. 7 Glen Kozlowski. | Mark Philbrick/BYU
101 of 124
Coach Mike Holmgren. Quarterback Coach (QB). August 11, 1984 | Mark Philbrick/BYU
102 of 124
BYU's Jim McMahon is ready to fire a pass against the University of Utah. | Deseret News Archive
103 of 124
Jim Mcmahon celebrates with his dad Jim Mcmahon Sr. at the Holiday bowl in 1980. | Deseret News Archive
104 of 124
BYU quarter back Steve Young responds to BYU fans as he departs the field after leading his team to a 37-35 victory over UCLA at the Pasadena Rose Bowl. (1983) | Doug Pizac, Associated Press
105 of 124
From left, BYU's Jim Herrmann, Robbie Boscoe and Kyle Morrell spend some time on the bench during the fourth quarter against Colorado State. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
106 of 124
Former BYU quarterback Gifford Nielsen is seen in this photo from the Deseret News archives. | Deseret News Archives
107 of 124
Kyle Morrell of BYU (left) breaks up a pass to Ronnie Kelley of Tulsa. | Gerald W. Silver, Deseret News
108 of 124
BYU fans at the Utah State game respond to comments that were made about their chances for a No. 1 ranking. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
109 of 124
Adam Haysbert and Glen Kozlowski mob Kelly Smith after he caught the game winning touchdown pass in the Holiday Bowl. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
110 of 124
With about 30 seconds to play, BYU's Steve Young takes a pass and heads for the goal line in the 1983 Holiday Bowl against Missouri. | Deseret Morning News Archives
111 of 124
BYU football coach LaVell Edwards walks off the field with the 1984 Holiday Bowl trophy. | O Wallace Kasteler, Deseret News
112 of 124
BYU head coach LaVell Edwards holds the 1984 Holiday Bowl trophy high. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
113 of 124
BYU defensive back Mark Allen sees no controversy in the No. 1 issue after the Holiday Bowl. Dec. 25, 1984. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
114 of 124
Steve Young and Great-great Grandfather Brigham Young ham it up on Steve's graduation from BYU law school. | Deseret News Archive
115 of 124
Dr. Brent Pratley, trainer Marv Robertson, and Dr. Marc Udall carry injured QB Robbie Boscoe off the field during the Holiday Bowl. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
116 of 124
BYU's Adam Haysbert – BYU vs Pitt - 1984 | Mark A. Philbrick/BYU
117 of 124
BYU's second TD came via this acrobatic grab by Glen Kozlowski. Dec. 22, 1984. Holiday Bowl. BYU 24, Michigan 17. | Deseret Morning News Archives
118 of 124
Kelly Smith of BYU walks off the field after scoring the winning touchdown against Michigan during the Holiday Bowl. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
119 of 124
BYU's Kelly Smith runs against Utah in the 1984 season game. | Tom Smart, Deseret News
120 of 124
Robbie Bosco, plays in the 1984 Holiday Bowl. The Brigham Young University Cougars won the bowl and later, the National Championship. | Ravell Call, Deseret News
121 of 124
1984 BYU National Championship commemorative coin. | Garry Bryant, Associated Press
122 of 124
BYU offensive coordinator Norm Chow (left) instructs players during a time-out during their game against Washington. | Gary M. McKellar, Deseret News
123 of 124
Jim McMahon BYU | Don Grayston, Deseret News
124 of 124
BYU quarterback Kevin Feterik celebrates the touchdown which put them ahead of Washington as Offensive coordinator Norm Chow signals that they will go for two. | Gary M. McKellar, Deseret News
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.