Tyler Batty started in all 12 games of BYU’s debut season in the Big 12. He was on the field during the Cougars’ 5-2 start, and he was still out there as they finished the year with five consecutive defeats.

“We have high aspirations, and we want to perform at an extremely high level. If we can go 1-0 every week for the rest of the season, it will put is in a really good position.” — BYU defensive end Tyler Batty

The sting killed outside expectations for 2024, but it stirred a fire within the returning players, including the 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive end.

“I think it was more about proving ourselves right than it was about proving anybody wrong,” Batty told BYUtv’s “GameDay” pregame show about the Cougars hot start. “We felt we left a lot on the field last season. This offseason, we went to work to make sure that didn’t happen again.”

BYU burns brightly at 6-0 and ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25. The Cougars host Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium Friday night (8:15 p.m., ESPN). The Cowboys defeated BYU in last November’s regular-season finale to qualify for the Big 12 championship game.

Both teams are traveling different roads in 2024. Oklahoma State is 3-3 with three consecutive conference defeats. BYU remains one of 11 undefeated teams in the FBS and is now a popular pick to reach the College Football Playoff.

The delicate journey resumes after sundown Friday where BYU is 24-3 in their last 27 games under the lights.

“We have high aspirations, and we want to perform at an extremely high level,” Batty said. “If we can go 1-0 every week for the rest of the season, it will put is in a really good position.”

BYU’s defense is among the best in the country in allowing the fewest points (16.3) and forcing the most turnovers (14). As evidence of the Cougars’ aggressive nature, nine different players have recorded interceptions, and four different players have recovered fumbles.

Batty is convinced BYU’s best performances are ahead of them.

“There are ways to get better all over the place in every position group,” Batty said. “We want to play lights-out defense. That’s what we aspire to do.”

Batty has led the BYU defense the last two seasons in tackles for loss and quarterback hurries. His 16 career sacks are just one shy of joining the program’s top five since records started being kept in 2000. Against Arizona, the former Payson High star had a season-high six tackles.

“You can’t get caught up in trying to do more, you just have to keep doing the same stuff that has gotten you to where you are,” Batty said. “Just keep doing it better week after week.”

BYU defensive end Tyler Batty (92) takes down Southern Illinois tight end Ryan Schwendeman during game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Dave McCann is a sportswriter and columnist for the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+. He co-hosts “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com and is the author of the children’s book “C is for Cougar,” available at deseretbook.com.