6A semifinals

No. 4 Syracuse vs. No. 1 Lone Peak

No. 1 seed and defending 6A champion Lone Peak looks to continue its dominant season as it hosts No. 4 seed Syracuse in the semifinals on Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.

Lone Peak (18-0) cruised to a 2-0 victory over No. 9 seed Lehi in the quarterfinals, thanks to goals from Islay Smith and Samantha Sellers. The Knights have been a force to be reckoned with this season, outscoring opponents 98-7 while posting a perfect 10-0 record in Region 3 play. Lone Peak has averaged an impressive 5.4 goals per game while allowing just 0.4 goals per game.

The Knights’ high-powered offense is led by Bella Devey and Kate Fuller, who have each tallied 18 goals. Sellers has added 19 goals and eight assists, while Devey has dished out a team-high 13 assists. Goalkeeper Eliza Collings has recorded 13 shutouts.

Syracuse (16-3) advanced to the semifinals with a 3-0 victory over No. 5 seed Copper Hills in the quarterfinals, led by two goals from Abby Affleck. The Titans have outscored opponents 61-22 this season, averaging 3.2 goals per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Syracuse’s balanced attack is paced by Affleck, who has scored 23 goals and added three assists. Taylee Hughes has contributed 15 goals and 12 assists, while Talia Thompson has tallied nine goals and eight assists. Goalkeepers Madi Shillig, Erin Bott, and Taylor Sims have combined for six shutouts.

Last year, Lone Peak captured the 6A state title with a dominant playoff run, while Syracuse was eliminated in the second round by Layton. The Knights will look to defend their crown and take the next step towards a repeat, while the Titans aim to avenge last season’s early exit and continue their impressive playoff run.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of No. 3 seed Davis vs. No. 2 seed Mountain Ridge in the 6A championship game on Friday at 2 p.m. at Zions Bank Stadium.

No. 3 Davis vs. No. 2 Mountain Ridge

In a rematch of an intense preseason meeting, No. 3 seed Davis will face off against No. 2 seed Mountain Ridge in the 6A semifinals on Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.

Davis (16-3) advanced to the semifinals with a dramatic 2-1 double-overtime victory over No. 6 seed Corner Canyon in the quarterfinals. Simone Packer scored the golden goal in the 92nd minute, assisted by Brooklyn Phongsavath, who also set up Cadence Packer’s opening goal.

The Darts have outscored opponents 63-19 this season, averaging 3.3 goals per game while allowing just 1.0 goals per game. Davis’ attack is led by Simone Packer, who has tallied 21 goals and four assists. Kate Willard has added nine goals and four assists, while Brooklyn Phongsavath has contributed seven goals and a team-high 10 assists. Goalkeeper Lexie Lund has recorded 8.75 shutouts.

Mountain Ridge (17-1) eased to a 1-0 victory over No. 7 seed Skyridge in the quarterfinals, thanks to a first-half goal from Peytyn Bullard. The Sentinels have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 58-17 while posting an 11-1 record in Region 2 play.

Mountain Ridge has averaged 3.2 goals per game while allowing just 0.9 goals per game. The Sentinels’ balanced attack is paced by Kya Newton, who has scored 16 goals and dished out 11 assists. Jocelyn Wright has added 12 goals and seven assists, while Kaislee Johnson has contributed 11 goals and seven assists. Goalkeepers McKinley Stowell and Kayda Rowberry have combined for seven shutouts.

In their preseason meeting on Aug. 15, Mountain Ridge edged Davis 2-1 in overtime. The Sentinels rallied from a 1-0 deficit, with goals from Peytyn Bullard and Jocelyn Wright securing the victory.

In past year’s 6A playoffs, Davis was the top seed but was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 8 seed Skyridge, while Mountain Ridge fell to No. 5 seed American Fork in the quarterfinals. Both teams will look to avenge their losses from last season and take the next step in their pursuit of a state title.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of No. 1 seed Lone Peak vs. No. 4 seed Syracuse in the 6A championship game on Friday.

5A semfiinals

No. 4 Bountiful vs. No. 1 Olympus

In a semifinal matchup between two perennial powerhouses, No. 1 seed Olympus will face off against No. 4 seed Bountiful on Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium. This will be the first meeting between these programs since 2010.

Olympus (17-1) cruised to a 3-0 victory over No. 8 seed Clearfield in the quarterfinals, led by goals from Syrelle Taylor, Ella Schutjer and Hope Munson. The Titans have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 79-10 while posting an 11-1 record in Region 6 play.

Olympus has averaged an impressive 4.4 goals per game while allowing just 0.6 goals per game. The Titans’ high-powered offense is paced by Munson, who has tallied 23 goals and 15 assists. Hallie Hansen has added 11 goals and five assists, while Kiera Bradley has contributed 10 goals and seven assists. Goalkeeper Joss Baker has recorded eight shutouts.

Bountiful (16-3) advanced to the semifinals with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over No. 21 seed Springville in the quarterfinals, thanks to second-half goals from Myka Page and Alivia Roberts. The Redhawks have outscored opponents 73-19 this season, averaging 3.8 goals per game while allowing just 1.0 goals per game.

Bountiful’s attack is led by Belle Sorensen, who has scored 24 goals and dished out nine assists. Page has added 20 goals and a team-high 14 assists, while Izzy Hill has contributed seven goals. Goalkeeper Eliza Naegle has posted six clean sheets.

Last year, Olympus reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Maple Mountain in a penalty shootout, while Bountiful fell to Maple Mountain in the championship game, also in a penalty shootout. Both teams will look to avenge their losses from last season and take the next step in their pursuit of a state title.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Maple Mountain vs. Brighton in the 5A championship game on Friday at Zions Bank Stadium.

No. 3 Maple Mountain vs. No. 2 Brighton

Defending champion Maple Mountain needed penalties to advance out of the quarterfinals, and it will look to build on that momentum in a big semifinal clash against No. 2 seed Brighton on Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium. This will be the first meeting between these teams since a 2017 quarterfinal matchup, which Maple Mountain won 1-0.

Maple Mountain (14-4) advanced to the semifinals with a thrilling penalty kick victory over No. 6 seed Northridge after a 1-1 draw in regulation and overtime. Piper Hoyt scored the equalizer for the Golden Eagles in regulation, assisted by Vivian Bird.

Maple Mountain has outscored opponents 33-22 this season, averaging 1.8 goals per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game. The Golden Eagles’ balanced attack is led by Sierra Jacobson, who has tallied six goals and six assists. Bird and Kesley Jewkes have each added five goals, with Bird also contributing four assists. Goalkeepers Anya Gulley and London Webb have combined for six shutouts.

Brighton (17-1) cruised to a 2-0 victory over No. 7 seed Wasatch in the quarterfinals, thanks to goals from Jane Allen and Emry Stott. The Bengals have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 53-17 while posting an 11-1 record in Region 6 play.

Brighton has averaged 2.9 goals per game while allowing just 0.9 goals per game. The Bengals’ attack is paced by Paige Christensen, who has scored 13 goals and added one assist. Oakley Zenger has contributed 10 goals and two assists, while Allen has tallied six goals and three assists. Goalkeeper Lillah Slighting has recorded nine clean sheets.

Last year, Maple Mountain captured the 5A state title with a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Bountiful in the championship game, while Brighton was eliminated in the semifinals by Bountiful, also in a penalty shootout. The Golden Eagles will look to defend their crown and take the next step towards a repeat, while the Bengals aim to avenge last season’s heartbreaking loss and reach the championship game.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Olympus vs. Bountiful in the 5A championship game on Friday.

4A semifinals

No. 4 Green Canyon vs. No. 1 Mountain Crest

In a highly anticipated semifinal matchup between two Region 11 rivals, No. 1 seed Mountain Crest will face off against No. 4 seed Green Canyon on Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.

Mountain Crest (17-1) cruised to a 2-0 victory over No. 9 seed Mountain View in the quarterfinals, thanks to goals from Mylee Myers and their leading scorer, Hadli Barrera. The Mustangs have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 71-11 while posting a perfect 12-0 record in Region 11 play.

Mountain Crest has averaged 3.9 goals per game while allowing just 0.6 goals per game. In addition to Barrera, the Mustangs have received strong contributions from Miriam Young and Lily Smith. Goalkeeper Hadly Glenn has anchored a stingy defense, recording three shutouts.

Green Canyon (17-3) advanced to the semifinals with a 3-1 victory over No. 5 seed Park City in the quarterfinals, led by two second-half goals from Kyleigh Hastings. The Wolves have been impressive this season, outscoring opponents 97-26 while posting a 10-2 record in Region 11 play.

Green Canyon has averaged 4.9 goals per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game. The Wolves’ high-powered offense is paced by Hastings, who has tallied 30 goals and 11 assists. Chloe Sadler has added 21 goals and a team-high 19 assists, while Katelyn Jensen has contributed 11 goals and 16 assists. Goalkeeper Ruby Jewkes has recorded seven clean sheets.

In their regular season meetings, Mountain Crest defeated Green Canyon 3-1 on Sept. 26 along with 2-1 on Aug. 27.

Last year, Green Canyon captured the 4A state title with a 2-0 victory over Park City in the championship game, while Mountain Crest lost to Crimson Cliffs in the second round.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Snow Canyon vs. Timpanogos in the 4A championship game on Friday.

No. 3 Timpanogos vs. No. 2 Snow Canyon

In a semifinal matchup between two teams meeting for the first time since the 2022 preseason, No. 3 seed Timpanogos will face off against No. 2 seed Snow Canyon on Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium. In their previous meeting, Timpanogos emerged victorious with a 5-3 win.

Timpanogos (14-2) advanced to the semifinals with a 2-0 victory over No. 11 seed Ridgeline in the quarterfinals, thanks to second-half goals from Izzy Pierce and Malia Jessop. The Timberwolves have been impressive this season, outscoring opponents 51-13 while posting an 8-2 record in Region 8 play.

Timpanogos has averaged 3.2 goals per game while allowing just 0.8 goals per game. The Timberwolves’ attack is led by Haley Hutchins, who has tallied 11 goals and nine assists. Pierce has added 11 goals and four assists, while Jessop has contributed six goals and four assists. Goalkeeper Emily Begero has recorded 7.5 shutouts.

Snow Canyon (16-2) cruised to a 1-0 victory over No. 10 seed Crimson Cliffs in the quarterfinals, thanks to a second-half goal from Scarlet Losee. The Warriors have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 50-18 while posting an 11-1 record in Region 9 play. Snow Canyon has averaged 2.8 goals per game while allowing just 1.0 goals per game.

The Warriors’ balanced attack is paced by Lottie Smith, who has scored 13 goals and added five assists. Jolee Irvin has tallied 12 goals and a team-high eight assists, while Anna Monson has contributed seven goals and three assists. Goalkeeper Tori Martin has recorded eight clean sheets.

Last year, Timpanogos reached the quarterfinals before falling to eventual runner-up Ridgeline, while Snow Canyon was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Park City. Both teams will look to take the next step in their pursuit of a state title and reach the championship game.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Mountain Crest vs. Green Canyon in the 4A championship game on Friday.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.