KANSAS CITY — The 2023-24 season was a learning experience for the BYU women’s basketball program, as it shifted from the West Coast Conference to the Big 12.

The Cougars ended the year with a 16-17 record, after losing in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament. BYU also went 6-12 in Big 12 play.

At times, there was growth. At other times, there were growing pains.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Even though the Cougars don’t return several key players from last season — chief among them star forward Lauren Gustin (graduation) and sharpshooting guard Kailey Woolston (currently on a church mission) — BYU hopes to be able to show growth in its second season in the league.

“You kind of learned the grind it is — obviously the travel, I mean, that’s gonna be there — but also, the grind of the type of teams that you’re playing,” BYU coach Amber Whiting told the Deseret News on Tuesday during Big 12 basketball media days, of playing in one of the toughest conferences in the sport. “I mean, you’re playing the best of the best every night out, so you cannot slip. You have to be 100% prepared.

“When you go on the road, like just know you’re not gonna get calls, and that’s OK, right? Play through everything, but teaching the girls to have that mental grind, mental toughness mentality when each time you step on the court, then they’ve got to bring it.”

Related How Big 12 will accommodate BYU if Cougars reach conference tourney championship game

The highlight of the conference season for the Cougars last year came on Feb. 7, when the Cougars upset No. 18 Baylor 78-66 at the Marriott Center.

That was BYU’s first victory over a ranked opponent since Nov. 27, 2021, and guard Amari Whiting, the coach’s daughter, nearly had a triple-double with 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Moments like that showed what the Cougars are capable of if they find greater consistency at a higher level of conference play.

That victory helped spark a three-game winning streak for BYU.

“Any given night, anyone can beat anyone,” Amari Whiting said, about what the team learned last season about competing in the league.

Her effort in the Cougars’ victory over Baylor was a prime example of that mentality.

“Us just showing up, ready to play, believing in ourselves, I think was first and foremost of hey, we can do this,” she said. “And I think we got a couple wins at the end that were, you know, just proof of that. I would just say that we kind of adapted, but it’s definitely a learning point.”

The outside expectations for BYU heading into its second season aren’t high — the Cougars are picked to finish 12th in the Big 12 in the league’s preseason coaches poll.

Amari Whiting, just a true sophomore, preached the belief that BYU can continue to adapt, learn from last season and make a bigger impact on the Big 12 race during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Cougars open the year Nov. 6 at home against Idaho, with their Big 12 opener on Dec. 21 at home against Arizona.

“Last year, I know a lot of times we started slow with games, so just making sure we’re there from the jump and being able to just do what we need to do. And like I said last year, believing in ourselves,” the guard said, about ways the team can be more competitive in the Big 12.

“I think that if we just really stay true to who we are and don’t let people speed us up or, you know, just kind of control the game and (we) play our pace that I think will be fine.”

The coach, too, has high expectations, and a belief, in her squad.

“Last year, the (Big 12) took seven to the (NCAA) tournament, and I believe they’ll take more this year, right? So I want to be in that top half for sure to be able to get to the tournament. Because once you’re in the tournament, anything can happen. And so for us, that’s the main goal, is just getting there this year,” she said.