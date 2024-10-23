New BYU Cougars men’s basketball coach Kevin Young is getting his first taste of preseason media days at the college level, as the Big 12 Conference is holding them in Kansas City this week ahead of the hoops season.

On Wednesday afternoon, Young fielded questions from media for about 10 minutes and spoke about Egor Demin, NIL and more. Here are some of the highlights of what he said.

On Demin, the Cougar freshman who could end up being an NBA lottery draft pick next June: “Just his overall feel for the game is really impressive. Guys like playing with him ‘cause he passes the ball. We’ll kind of use him all over the court, and I think he’ll be somebody that people really grow to enjoy watching play.”

On how his NBA experience has shaped his views of name, image and likeness: “The NIL space, it’s just a different word for kind of how things operate in the NBA. I find a lot of similarities there, and so quite frankly it’s been a real comfortable space for me to be in. I think we’ve got good people at BYU that have kind of helped manage that, navigate that, but it’s been more like the NBA than I thought it would be.”