When Rudy Gobert was traded by the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the summer of 2022, one of the talking points was how much money the French center would be making by the end of his contract — nearly $47 million in the 2025-26 season (assuming he exercised a player option), when he would be 33 years old.

Well, on Tuesday night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Gobert has agreed to a contract extension with the Timberwolves that, while it will reduce the amount he’ll make next season, will see him earn plenty of cash over the next few years.

Charania reported that the extension is a three-year deal worth $110 million. As part of the deal, Charania reported, Gobert is declining that $46.6 million player option for next season and the opportunity to become a free agent next summer in favor of getting more money over the next few years.

The math works out to Gobert making just shy of $37 million per year over the next three seasons, including his age 35 season, the 2027-28 campaign.

Charania reported that that final season will also be a player option for Gobert.

Gobert, now 32, is a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year award winner and three-time NBA All-Star.

In the short term, Charania observed, the renegotiation will free up some money next season for a Minnesota franchise that made the Western Conference Finals last season but traded four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks at the beginning of this month in what was essentially a cost-cutting move.