Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) catches a pass as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (2) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.

Puka Nacua made the most of his first game action since Week 1 as he returned to action for the Los Angeles Rams in their 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Nacua led the Rams with seven catches for 106 yards in front of the home SoFi Stadium crowd, with five of those receptions coming on touchdown-scoring drives.

The second-year pro out of BYU made his presence known early. After he couldn’t hold on to a pass on Los Angeles’ first play from scrimmage, quarterback Matthew Stafford went back to him on the next play and the pair connected for a 13-yard gain.

Later in that drive, Nacua caught a short pass and took it 21 yards, following his blockers before going down at the Vikings 17.

The drive ended with a Kyren Williams touchdown catch on third and goal, as the Rams tied the game at 7-7.

Nacua also had two catches on Los Angeles’ next drive — receptions of 16 and 14 yards — while adding a 7-yard run on an end around. Cooper Kupp, who was also making his return from injury, capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown catch.

In the second half, Nacua caught passes of 4 and 19 yards — the latter of which converted a third-down attempt — on the Rams’ first drive of the half.

He then caught a 19-yarder later in the third quarter, moving the ball to the Vikings’ 27, before Los Angeles took its first lead at 21-17 on a Demarcus Robinson 25-yard touchdown grab two plays after Nacua’s catch.

He also had two carries for 5 yards, in addition to the receiving yard totals.

Nacua had missed the Rams’ previous six games after he aggravated a knee injury he suffered during training camp.