DALLAS — Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks was taken off the court on a stretcher Monday night after suffering a gruesome right leg injury.

With six minutes left to play in the third quarter of the Jazz’s first road game of the season, Hendricks’ leg seemed to buckle underneath him and twist in an unusual way. He went straight to the court and tried to scoot himself out of bounds before officials stopped the game. A stretcher was brought out in short order and he was taken off the court.

The severity of the injury was apparent to everyone in the building at the moment it happened. Before the game ended, the Jazz announced that preliminary imaging on Hendricks showed a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle. He will undergo further testing after returning to Utah with the Jazz on Tuesday.

Walker Kessler was the first teammate to notice Hendrick’s injury on the court and looked shocked and devastated. Keyonte George, who was drafted to the Jazz last year along with Hendricks had tears in his eyes watching as the medical staff took Hendricks off the floor.

