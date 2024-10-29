Ridgeline quarterback Nathan Dahle (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against Green Canyon at Green Canyon High School in Logan on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

Undefeated Ridgeline (10-0) puts its perfect record on the line when it hosts Hurricane (5-6) in Friday’s 4A second-round playoff matchup.

The RiverHawks earned the top seed with a dominant regular season, winning by an average of 33.6 points. Hurricane, meanwhile, advanced by defeating Cedar City 37-14 in last week’s opening round.

Ridgeline’s high-powered offense flows through quarterback Nate Dahle, who has completed 140 of 211 passes for 2,564 yards with 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His favorite target Graham Livingston has 65 receptions for 1,378 yards and 12 scores, while JT White powers the ground game with 1,133 yards and 15 touchdowns on 136 carries.

The Tigers counter with their own dual-threat quarterback in Dylan Gabriel, who has thrown for 1,052 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 509 yards and six scores rushing. Austyn McRoberts leads a versatile attack with 30 catches for 589 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 425 yards and six touchdowns rushing.

Defensively, Ridgeline allows just 9.8 points per game behind Krew Jones (74 tackles, nine sacks), Charlie Booth (68 tackles, four sacks) and Cooper Clark (65 tackles, eight sacks). Hurricane’s defense features Jaxon Winegar (72 tackles, two sacks), Karston Walker (61 tackles) and Gage Huntsman (53 tackles).

The RiverHawks’ receiving corps extends beyond Livingston, with Hunter Knighton adding 19 catches for 371 yards and four touchdowns while Brady Cook has contributed 17 receptions for 248 yards and two scores. Hurricane’s ground game features multiple threats with Conner Clyde rushing for 369 yards and seven touchdowns alongside McRoberts and Gabriel.

These programs last met in the 2019 playoffs when Ridgeline won 48-13. The RiverHawks haven’t been seriously challenged this season, with their closest margin of victory being 17 points. The winner advances to face either No. 9 Desert Hills or No. 8 Stansbury in next week’s quarterfinals.

No. 9 Desert Hills (7-3) travels to face No. 8 Stansbury (7-3) in Friday’s 4A second-round playoff matchup.

Desert Hills advanced with a dominant 62-14 first-round victory over Jordan, setting a school record for points scored. The Thunder showcased their explosive offense as Tytan Mason rushed for two touchdowns and added a 7-yard touchdown reception from Gerritt Grondel. Stansbury enjoyed a first-round bye after winning Region 10 with a perfect 6-0 record.

The Thunder average 33.7 points while allowing 17.9 per game. Desert Hills’ offense features Mason, who has rushed for 908 yards and 18 touchdowns on 106 carries. Grondel has completed 113 of 180 passes for 1,553 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Austin Wintle leads the receivers with 32 catches for 535 yards and three scores.

Stansbury scores 32.3 points and gives up 14.8 per contest. The Stallions employ a balanced attack led by Tyson Ferry’s 758 yards and seven touchdowns on 131 carries. Quarterback Coleman Dearden has thrown for 1,252 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Luke Rich has 36 receptions for 674 yards and five scores.

Defensively, Desert Hills is anchored by Zackary Darger (54 tackles) and Beau Meredith (55 tackles, two sacks), while Broc Mooy has added 41 tackles and 12 sacks. Stansbury’s defense features Max Olson (79 tackles), Broncs Baker (66 tackles, two sacks) and Landon Wilson (52 tackles, eight sacks).

These programs haven’t met since Desert Hills’ 49-14 victory in the 2016 4A semifinals. The Thunder, who reached the quarterfinals last season, bring a five-game winning streak into the matchup, while Stansbury looks to advance past the second round after being eliminated at this stage last year. The winner advances to face either No. 1 Ridgeline or No. 16 Hurricane in next week’s quarterfinals.

Well-rested No. 4 seed Spanish Fork (8-2) hopes to replicate its dominant September performance when it hosts No. 13 Salem Hills (6-4) in Friday’s 4A second-round playoff matchup, with the winner advancing to face either No. 21 Bear River (4-7) or No. 5 Park City (9-1) in the quarterfinals.

The Dons, who earned a first-round bye, dominated the teams’ previous meeting in a 30-2 victory on Sept 20 behind three touchdowns from running back Kaden Vest.

Salem Hills enters riding a three-game winning streak after defeating No. 20 seed Tooele 38-7 in last week’s opening round of the 4A playoffs.

Spanish Fork averages 43.2 points while allowing 23.9 per game. The Dons’ offense is led by Vest, who has rushed for 1,922 yards and 23 touchdowns on 194 carries. Quarterback McKay Smith has completed 171 of 246 passes for 2,458 yards with 23 touchdowns and two interceptions. Brock Jacobson leads the receivers with 68 catches for 1,088 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Salem Hills averages 29.3 points and gives up 20.4 per contest. The Skyhawks feature a balanced offensive attack with quarterback Jedi Nelson throwing for 1,692 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 460 yards and seven scores rushing. Peyton Higginson is the top target with 41 receptions for 577 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, Salem Hills is anchored by Tate Allred (106 tackles, two sacks), Corbin Yoder (99 tackles) and Ryker Van Zyverden (94 tackles). Spanish Fork’s defense is led by Brock Jacobson (54 tackles) and Cael Cabreros (44 tackles, two sacks).

The Skyhawks have found success on the ground beyond Nelson’s contributions, with Tate Allred rushing for 537 yards and six touchdowns on 72 carries, while Treygan Fusselman has added 454 yards and three scores on 81 attempts. The diverse rushing attack has helped Salem Hills control tempo and complement Nelson’s passing game, which features four receivers with at least 15 receptions.

No. 21 Bear River (4-7) looks to build on its playoff momentum when it visits No. 5 Park City (9-1) in Friday’s 4A second-round matchup.

Bear River advanced with a 23-17 first-round upset at Timpanogos last week, as quarterback Jaxson Theurer connected with Korver Riley on a 37-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to take the lead. Park City enjoyed a first-round bye.

The Bears average 24.8 points while allowing 29.0 per game. Bear River’s offense features Theurer, who has completed 162 of 252 passes for 1,916 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Tatum Stephens leads the receivers with 60 catches for 685 yards and seven touchdowns, while Eli Braegger has added 55 receptions for 639 yards and five scores.

Park City scores 37.7 points and surrenders 10.9 per contest. The Miners are led by Elijah Warner’s 1,025 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing on 114 carries. Quarterback Sebastian Bodily has thrown for 1,231 yards and seven touchdowns, with Reece Smith hauling in 11 catches for 234 yards and three scores.

Defensively, Bear River is anchored by Tydon Jones (87 tackles, eight sacks), Quiad Murray (71 tackles) and Daxston Bingham (61 tackles, three sacks). Park City’s defense features Benjamin Souza (83 tackles, five sacks), Becker Ruzek (66 tackles, four sacks) and Alex Brannigan (59 tackles).

These programs haven’t met since Bear River’s 23-12 victory in 2016. The Bears enter on a two-game winning streak while Park City has won four straight since losing to Stansbury 14-10 back on Sept. 20. The winner advances to face either No. 13 Salem Hills or No. 4 Spanish Fork in next week’s quarterfinals.

Two of 4A’s hottest teams square off when No. 18 Dixie (4-6) travels to face No. 2 Provo (7-2) in Friday’s second-round playoff matchup.

Dixie advanced with a 48-35 first-round victory over Pine View, as Ran Sawyer rushed for 252 yards and five touchdowns, including a crucial 1-yard score late in the fourth quarter. Provo earned a first-round bye after winning its final seven games to claim the Region 8 championship.

The Flyers average 22.1 points while allowing 36.4 per game. Dixie’s offense is powered by Sawyer, who has rushed for 1,091 yards and 19 touchdowns on 130 carries. Quarterback Wyatt Truman has thrown for 537 yards and six touchdowns while adding 276 yards and three scores rushing. Dante Ochoa leads the receivers with 12 catches for 89 yards.

Provo scores 40.8 points and surrenders 27.0 per contest. The Bulldogs feature a dynamic duo in running back Oliver MacKay (1,401 yards, 21 TDs) and quarterback Gehrig Orchard (2,359 yards, 25 TDs). Griffin DeMartini leads a deep receiving corps with 37 catches for 680 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Bryant Larsen (36 catches, 625 yards, four TDs) and Crew DeMartini (21 catches, 388 yards, four TDs) provide additional threats.

Defensively, Dixie is led by Mason Schuman (74 tackles), Kolo Lynn (70 tackles) and Seth Morby (54 tackles). Provo’s defense features Hutch Fale (75 tackles), Mason Gregory (49 tackles, five sacks) and Griffin DeMartini (38 tackles, eight sacks).

These programs haven’t met since 2012, when Dixie won 55-14 in a preseason matchup. The Flyers have won three of their last four games, with their only loss being a one-point setback to Region 9 champion Crimson Cliffs. The winner advances to face either No. 10 Mountain Crest or No. 7 Sky View in next week’s quarterfinals.

Region 11 rivals meet for the second time this season when No. 10 Mountain Crest (7-3) visits No. 7 Sky View (6-4) in Friday’s 4A second-round playoff matchup.

Mountain Crest advanced with a 36-7 first-round victory over West Field last week, as Brady Muir connected with Mikah Clements for a 31-yard touchdown to spark the offense early. Sky View earned a first-round bye despite dropping its regular season finale to Green Canyon.

The Bobcats won the teams’ previous meeting 31-28 on Sept. 13, when Jack Clark’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Liam Guthrie with 5:07 remaining proved to be the difference.

The Mustangs average 25.2 points while allowing 19.2 per game. Mountain Crest’s offense is led by Preston Arambel, who has rushed for 992 yards and 11 touchdowns on 189 carries. Quarterback Brayden Larsen has thrown for 1,232 yards and 12 touchdowns, with Clements hauling in 47 receptions for 610 yards and six scores.

Sky View scores 31.2 points and surrenders 30.7 per contest. The Bobcats feature Xander Stokes (969 yards, 11 TDs rushing) and Clark (2,171 yards, 23 TDs passing). Guthrie leads all receivers with 58 catches for 936 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Lincoln Ballard adds 25 receptions for 479 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Mountain Crest is anchored by Carter Egbert (97 tackles, four sacks), Santiago Huerta (63 tackles, three sacks) and Thompson Flippence (50 tackles). Sky View’s defense features Skyler Murdock (100 tackles), Andrew Oxborrow (59 tackles) and Tyson Bradley (55 tackles, five sacks).

The winner advances to face either No. 2 Provo or No. 18 Dixie in next week’s quarterfinals.

Snow Canyon defensive coordinator Zach Tauteoli congratulates cornerback Karsten Stuart (8) after he intercepted a pass intended for a Murray receiver during a 4A first-round football game held at Murray High School in Murray on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

No. 3 seed Crimson Cliffs (8-2) looks to replicate its regular season dominance over No. 19 Snow Canyon (4-7) when the Region 9 rivals meet in Friday’s 4A second round matchup, with the winner advancing to face either No. 11 Uintah (8-3) or No. 6 Green Canyon (7-2).

The Mustangs, who earned a first-round bye, won convincingly 35-6 when the teams met Sept. 20. Snow Canyon advanced by defeating Murray 27-7 in last week’s opening round, highlighted by Cael Johnson’s 12-yard touchdown reception and Zach Condie’s 18-yard fumble return score.

Crimson Cliffs has won eight straight games while averaging 39.9 points and allowing 18.2 per contest. The Mustangs’ offense is powered by McCord Christiansen, who has rushed for 1,562 yards and 15 touchdowns on 240 carries. Quarterback Ryder Sherratt has thrown for 1,918 yards and 21 touchdowns, with Malakai Alofipo hauling in 51 receptions for 1,011 yards and 12 scores.

Snow Canyon averages 21.7 points while surrendering 24.5 per game. Two different QBs have started for Snow Canyon this year, with Brody Lounsbury leading the way lately with 597 yards and seven TDs. He passed for two TDs in the playoff win over Murray. JT Westbrook leads the receivers with 35 catches for 591 yards and six touchdowns.

Defensively, Crimson Cliffs is anchored by McKay Wright (122 tackles), Max Griffiths (102 tackles, seven sacks) and Josh Alvey (59 tackles). Snow Canyon’s defense features Max Reynolds (90 tackles), Karsten Stuart (61 tackles) and Calen Kelly (48 tackles, three sacks).

The Warriors have struggled to find consistency in the running game, with Lounsbury’s 399 yards and two touchdowns leading a committee approach that includes Joseph Smith (260 yards) and Cael Esplin (193 yards).

The Mustangs’ complementary receiving corps features Jaxson Holt (29 catches, 399 yards, 5 TDs) and Maddux Alofipo (27 catches, 195 yards, 2 TDs) alongside Malakai Alofipo. Van Dailey has added 324 yards and five touchdowns rushing as a change-of-pace back behind Christiansen’s workhorse role.

No. 6 seed Green Canyon (7-2) hopes to recapture the magic of last year’s run to the 4A championship game when it kicks off the playoffs against No. 11 Uintah (8-3) in Friday’s second-round game.

The Wolves, who earned a first-round bye, enter on a two-game winning streak after closing the regular season with victories over Bear River and Sky View. Uintah advanced by defeating Mountain View 45-14 in last week’s opening round behind multiple rushing touchdowns from both JD Pickup and Kaysten Ussery.

Green Canyon averages 30.1 points while allowing just 14.9 per game, including three shutouts. The Wolves’ offense is led by quarterback Payton Wilson, who has completed 147 of 201 passes for 1,916 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions while adding 548 yards and four scores rushing. Hayden Schramm leads the receivers with 68 catches for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Uintah averages 37.2 points and surrenders 23.5 per contest. The Utes feature a potent rushing attack led by Dace O’Bagy (20 TDs), JD Pickup (7 TDs) and Kaysten Ussery (7 TDs). Pickup has also thrown for 15 touchdown passes, spreading them among five different receivers.

Defensively, Green Canyon is anchored by Eli Wheatley (84 tackles, three sacks), Bryson Pabst (74 tackles, two interceptions) and Shandon Thain (61 tackles, two interceptions). Ben Wallis has added 60 tackles and two interceptions for a unit that has forced 15 turnovers.

The Wolves’ balanced offense features multiple weapons beyond Wilson and Schramm. Colby Knight (13 catches, 229 yards) and Parker Lowe (16 catches, 191 yards) provide additional receiving threats, while Micah Jenkins (264 yards, two TDs) and Shandon Thain (190 yards, two TDs) complement Wilson in the ground game.

This marks the first-ever meeting between these programs, with Uintah making the 300-mile trip from Vernal to North Logan. The winner advances to face the Snow Canyon-Crimson Cliffs winner.