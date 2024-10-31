The Utah Hockey Club and the Ottawa Senators play beneath an inaugural season logo during the third period of an NHL hockey game held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

The Utah Hockey Club knows how to party.

Everyone showed up to the team Halloween party dressed in costumes and ready to rock — though Maveric Lamoureux and Logan Cooley weren’t old enough to get into the bar where they held it.

“I just came there and then I just rolled on the electric scooter back to the hotel after,” Lamoureux told the Deseret News after practice Thursday. I tried everything, but it didn’t work.”

But Lamoureux didn’t seem too bothered.

“Next year,” he said with a smile.

Utah Hockey Club Halloween costumes

Who had the best costume? Here’s what the players had to say.

“Best costume had to go to (Robert) Bortuzzo,” said Liam O’Brien. “He dressed up as a speed skater and he wore the skates. Like, he was walking around in the skates. It was unbelievable.”

Bortuzzo said his costume was “in the conversation” for the best, but he wasn’t willing to accept the prize completely.

“I thought the Kid Rock costume was elite,” Bortuzzo said, referring to Nick Schmaltz. “He had the sickest wig. ... He nailed the Kid Rock, him and his girl.”

O’Brien and Lamoureux both mentioned Lawson Crouse’s costume as one of the best. He and his wife, Claire, dressed up as Tess and Anna, the mother and daughter on “Freaky Friday.”

Bortuzzo also gave props to Dylan Guenther and Jack McBain, who teamed up with the “Dumb and Dumber” suits and Nick Bjugstad, who went as Cousin Eddie from “Christmas Vacation.”

“It’s always a fun time of the year to get the guys together,” Bortuzzo said.