Entering Wednesday night, there were two winless teams remaining in the NBA just over a week into the 2024-25 season — the Utah Jazz and the Detroit Pistons, who were both 0-4.

The Pistons beat the maligned Philadelphia 76ers, however, and with the Jazz having the night off Wednesday, Utah now holds the dubious honor of being the only winless team left.

Jazz fans on social media are quite happy about it for the most part, though.

Many have been critical of the team’s front office for not truly going all-in on a rebuild the past few seasons — ahem, tanking — and are pleased to see that the organization is following through on its plan to “completely throw our focus into our young guys and the best player on our roster, Lauri Markkanen,” as general Justin Zanik said at media day on Sept. 27.

The prize for tanking this season — the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft, in other words — is widely expected to be Duke freshman Cooper Flagg. As such, many fans have begun using the hashtag #CapturetheFlagg when posting on social media about the Jazz’s tanking efforts.

Here’s a look at some of what Jazz fans were saying on X Wednesday night after the Pistons won.

To be sure, though, there is a contingent of Jazz fans that doesn’t like the losing.

The Jazz will continue looking for their first win Thursday night when they face Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul and the rest of a San Antonio Spurs team that was expected to be much improved this season but is off to a 1-3 start.