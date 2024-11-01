Davis’ Ethan Lockwood, flies over Cameron Beck, as they compete in high school football playoff action in Kaysville on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2024. Davis won 28-10.

6A Playoffs

Corner Canyon (10-1) dominated Westlake (3-9) with a resounding 56-0 victory to advance in the 6A state tournament. The Chargers displayed their offensive depth as Weston Briggs led the charge with three touchdowns, including a 35-yard pass from Bronson Evans in the first quarter. Evans continued to shine as he filled in for the injured Helaman Casuga, keeping the corner Canyon offense highly effective. The Chargers’ defense was equally formidable, highlighted by Keaton Adamson’s 10-yard fumble recovery touchdown in the second quarter. The defending champions will now face Weber in the quarterfinals.

Fremont (8-3) rallied in the fourth quarter to secure a 28-20 victory over Syracuse (5-6) in a 6A second-round playoff game. Trailing 20-13 early in the final quarter, the Silverwolves surged ahead with a pair of touchdowns, including a decisive 32-yard run by Cade Hadley with 4:13 remaining. Fremont’s Owen Simkins had put his team back in the running with a 1-yard touchdown run at the 6:02 mark. Syracuse’s offense was led by quarterback Ledger Wight, who threw a 6-yard touchdown pass and added a 1-yard rushing score. With the win, Fremont advances to face No. 3 Lone Peak in the quarterfinals.

Davis (8-3) advanced to the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament with a 28-10 victory over Mountain Ridge (5-6). The Darts controlled the game early, taking a 21-3 lead into halftime with a balanced attack. Tradon Bessinger connected with Cooper Harsin on a 1-yard pass and Tyson Baggett on a 40-yard strike, while also scoring on a 4-yard run. Owen Talbot added a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Mountain Ridge managed a late score with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Bingham to Grayden Dumas, but it wasn’t enough. Davis’ defense, featuring playmaker Bode Sparrow, maintained their stout performance, holding the Sentinels to just 10 points.

Lehi (8-2) showcased its offensive firepower and stout defense with a dominant 47-6 victory over Layton (4-7) in the second round of the 6A playoffs. The Pioneers jumped out to an early lead with three first-quarter touchdowns, including a pair of rushing scores from Devaughn Eka. Quarterback Jett Niu was instrumental in the win, connecting with Legend Glasker for an 81-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and later finding Mays Madsen and Eka for additional scores. The defense contributed as well, with Ezaiah Mama recovering a fumble for a 45-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Layton managed its only points late in the game on a 4-yard pass from Michael Marriott to Vann Sandoval. With the win, Lehi advances to face No. 12 seed American Fork in the quarterfinals.

Skyridge (9-2) narrowly advanced to the 6A state quarterfinals with a 21-17 victory over Riverton (4-8). Leading 14-7 at the half, Skyridge added crucial points in the third quarter when Iakopo Malufau caught a 5-yard pass from Kaneal Sweetwyne to push the lead to 21-17. Riverton’s notable plays included an 80-yard touchdown pass and a fumble recovery touchdown, but they couldn’t find a way to score after the second quarter. Sweetwyne’s dual-threat capability was on display with a touchdown pass and a robust ground game led by Zaeden Selu, who found the end zone on a 5-yard run in the first quarter. The Falcons’ defense, featuring Griffin Kunz and De’Shawn Toilolo, contained Riverton in the second half, securing their spot in the next round against No. 7 Davis.

Lone Peak (9-2) showcased a defensive masterclass, shutting out Herriman (3-8) with a 24-0 victory in the second round of the 6A playoffs. The Knights established dominance early, with Charles Wright’s 21-yard touchdown run at 10:10 in the first quarter setting the tone. Sean Tahi was the standout performer, breaking the game open in the third quarter with back-to-back long touchdown runs of 68 and 80 yards, sealing the win for Lone Peak. Lone Peak’s defense held Herriman scoreless, highlighted by strong performances from linebacker Cade Hanson and defensive end Junior Tahi. The Knights will advance to face Fremont in next week’s quarterfinals.

American Fork (4-6) overcame a third-quarter deficit to secure a 21-17 win over Farmington (5-5) in the second round of the 6A state playoffs. The Cavemen took control in the fourth quarter with Luke Broadbent’s decisive 1-yard touchdown run at the 7:32 mark. Earlier, Prince Afu broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to edge American Fork ahead after Farmington’s Jaxon Beynon had kicked a 21-yard field goal. Farmington’s Travis Hoopes scored a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7, but American Fork responded with a key defensive play; Gunner Michaelis returned a blocked kick 30 yards for a touchdown. Farmington’s Drew Love contributed with a 47-yard touchdown run early in the fourth, but it was not enough to rally his team. With the victory, American Fork advances to next week’s quarterfinals to face Lehi.

Weber (7-4) rallied to defeat Bingham (5-6) 27-14 in the second round of the 6A playoffs, moving on to face either No. 1 seed Corner Canyon or No. 16 seed Westlake in the quarterfinals. The Warriors scored the final 17 points of the game, beginning with a 96-yard kick return for a touchdown by Ian Elmore late in the second quarter, reducing Bingham’s lead to 14-10 at halftime. Brock Dean caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Crew Cacciacarne early in the fourth quarter, giving Weber their first lead at 24-14. Bingham’s early advantage came from a first-quarter run by Lincoln Tahi and a second-quarter score by Filisi Filipe. Defensively, Weber was bolstered by Tyler Payne’s standout performance, contributing to a shutout in the second half.

5A Playoffs

Bountiful (10-1) showcased a dominant performance with a 42-14 victory over Alta (5-7) in a decisive nonregion matchup. The Redhawks jumped to an early lead as Emerson Geilman raced 71 yards for a touchdown just over a minute into the first quarter and later added a 17-yard touchdown run. Siaki Fekitoa was instrumental, scoring three rushing touchdowns for Bountiful, including a 13-yard run in the third quarter. Alta’s offense, which scored twice in the first half, was unable to mount a comeback in the second half, remaining scoreless. The Redhawks’ defense kept the Hawks at bay, maintaining a firm grip on the game and cementing their 10th win of the season.

Viewmont (8-3) edged East (6-6) in a tight defensive battle, emerging with a 10-7 victory in the 5A second-round playoff matchup. The Vikings secured the win courtesy of Jayson Dunroe’s 28-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Titan Longson late in the second quarter, which extended their lead to 10-0. East narrowed the gap when John Amone powered into the end zone with a 4-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, but the Leopards couldn’t find an equalizer. Viewmont’s defense held strong, preventing any further scoring from East, and sealed the spot in the quarterfinals. The Vikings will face No. 1 Roy.

Maple Mountain (8-2) narrowly defeated Northridge (7-5) in a 24-21 victory during the 5A second-round playoff matchup. The Golden Eagles triumphantly returned from a three-week layoff, holding on after taking a 17-14 halftime lead. Eli Mauga opened the scoring for Maple Mountain with a 30-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. A critical 36-yard field goal by Fernando Banuelos with just 32 seconds left before halftime gave the Golden Eagles breathing room. Despite a 56-yard touchdown pass from Tre Nye to Jaxon Fresques putting Northridge back in contention in the fourth quarter, Maple Mountain’s defense sealed the win, advancing the team to the quarterfinals where they will face Bountiful.

Olympus (7-3) showcased its dominant passing attack to secure a commanding 49-21 victory over Woods Cross (7-5) in the 5A second-round playoff matchup. The Titans jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, with Max Rice connecting with Luke Campbell for touchdowns of 10 and 31 yards. Olympus continued to build its lead with Tommy Nelson’s 45-yard touchdown reception and Caden Lloyd’s 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter, heading into halftime with a 35-7 advantage. Viliami Tapa’atoutai, the Wildcats’ rushing leader, contributed two touchdowns in the loss, including a 1-yard score just before halftime. Olympus’s defense held strong in the second half, limiting Woods Cross to just 14 points while Nate Heugly added a 31-yard scoring run to seal the victory. The Titans advance to face Brighton in the quarterfinals.

Timpview (7-2) continued their dominance over Springville (6-6) with a decisive 59-24 victory in Friday’s second-round playoff matchup. The Thunderbirds, holding a potent offense, surged ahead with a rapid start, including a 90-yard touchdown run by Dennis Tua’one and a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jaron Pula in the first quarter. Despite a momentary push from the Red Devils, who closed the first half trailing 42-24 with standout passes from Easton Leavitt to Jack Pickering and Zack Henderson, Timpview maintained control throughout. Carson Rasmussen led the charge for the Thunderbirds with a commanding aerial attack, complemented by dynamic plays from receivers, including Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio. The victory propels the defending champions into the quarterfinals, where they will face either No. 5 Orem.

Orem (8-2) advanced to the 5A quarterfinals with a 35-27 victory over West (6-5) in a high-scoring second-round playoff matchup. The Tigers broke a 21-21 tie with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, highlighted by Feleti Iongi’s 44-yard touchdown reception from Tayden Ka’awa with 8:31 remaining. Ka’awa was instrumental, throwing for multiple touchdowns including a final 10-yard pass to Ryker Mikkelsen to seal the win. West’s Izaiah Holley, back from injury, put on an impressive performance with a rushing touchdown and a touchdown pass. The high-powered offenses were on full display with both teams trading scores, but Orem’s defense held strong in the closing minutes to secure the victory. The Tigers move on to face Timpview in the quarterfinals.

Brighton (10-1) continued its dominant season with a commanding 26-0 victory over Wasatch (3-8) in the 5A second-round playoff matchup. The Bengals’ defense, led by Ryan Williamsen, Beau La Fleur, and Kaleb Miller, recorded their fifth shutout of the season. Brighton’s offense was propelled by Mason Haertel, who scored two rushing touchdowns, including a 61-yard dash in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Sam Storrs filled in effectively, connecting with Slade Taylor for a 12-yard touchdown pass. The Bengals advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will face No. 6 Olympus.

Roy (9-1) cruised to a 45-28 victory over Granger (6-5) in the 5A second round, fueled by a prolific first half that saw them build a 31-7 lead. The Royals’ backfield tandem of Logan Cella and Robert Young proved too much for the Lancers, as Cella rushed for three touchdowns including a 50-yard burst, and Young hauled in a 52-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dru Gardner. Gardner was efficient, contributing with two touchdown passes. Granger’s Sunia Fifita attempted to rally his team with a 52-yard touchdown run, but the Lancers couldn’t close the gap. Roy advances to the quarterfinals, where they will face Viewmont.

4A Playoffs

Ridgeline (11-0) continued their dominant season with a 45-7 victory over Hurricane (5-7) in the 4A second-round playoff matchup. The RiverHawks jumped out to an early lead with Graham Livingston catching a 34-yard touchdown pass from Nate Dahle in the first quarter. Ridgeline poured it on in the second quarter with scoring strikes from Hunter Knighton and Livingston, along with a 52-yard touchdown run by JT White, extending the lead to 28-7 at halftime. Dahle threw three touchdown passes, and the Ridgeline defense, led by Krew Jones, Charlie Booth, and Cooper Clark, suffocated Hurricane’s offensive efforts, allowing just one score in the first half. Hurricane’s lone touchdown came from a 23-yard pass by Dylan Gabriel just before halftime. Ridgeline advances to the quarterfinals to face Stansbury.

Provo (8-2) overcame an early deficit to defeat Dixie (4-7) with a 34-13 victory in the second round of the 4A playoffs on Friday. Dixie jumped to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring on an 18-yard pass and a 1-yard run by Ran Sawyer. However, Provo responded with 20 unanswered points in the second quarter, highlighted by Oliver MacKay’s explosive 72-yard touchdown run. MacKay was instrumental, adding a total of four rushing touchdowns. Provo’s defense shut out Dixie in the final three quarters, advancing the Bulldogs to face No. 7 Sky View in the quarterfinals.

No. 5 Park City (10-1) advanced to the 4A quarterfinals with a dominant 33-0 victory over Bear River (4-8) in their second-round matchup. The Miners capitalized early, with quarterback Sebastian Bodily scoring twice in the first quarter on a 12-yard and a 2-yard run. Elijah Warner added to the lead with a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, contributing to Park City’s decisive 31-0 halftime advantage. Warner’s performance was supplemented by Bodily’s impressive 63-yard rushing touchdown midway through the second quarter. Park City’s defense, which allows only 10.9 points per game, held the Bears scoreless, showcasing their season-long suffocating presence. Park City will next face No. 4 Spanish Fork in the quarterfinals.

No. 8 Stansbury (8-3) edged out No. 9 Desert Hills (7-4) with a 33-27 victory in Friday’s 4A second-round playoff game. Stansbury’s Coleman Dearden connected with Lael Rhodes for a 6-yard touchdown pass with just 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter, giving the Stallions a 19-7 lead at halftime. Desert Hills attempted a comeback with a strong third quarter, narrowing the gap to 25-20, highlighted by a 21-yard touchdown pass from Gerritt Grondel to Austin Wintle. However, Stansbury’s Carter Petersen scored a crucial 7-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth, sealing their advance. Gerritt Grondel’s three total touchdowns were not enough to overcome Stansbury’s balanced offensive attack. The Stallions move on to face No. 1 Ridgeline in next week’s quarterfinals.

Sky View (7-4) secured a decisive 38-14 victory over Mountain Crest (7-4) in the 4A second-round playoff matchup, rallying from an early deficit. The Bobcats turned the tide in the second half, with Jack Clark connecting on key touchdown passes, including a 48-yard strike to Cooper Karren in the fourth quarter and two touchdowns to Liam Guthrie to seal the win. Mountain Crest initially led after a 40-yard touchdown pass from Brady Muir to Mikah Clements in the first quarter, followed by a 2-yard rushing score from Muir. However, Sky View’s offensive surge, particularly in the third quarter when they scored 18 points, and a strong defensive performance turned the game in their favor. With this win, Sky View advances to face No. 2 Provo.

Green Canyon (8-2) surged past Uintah (8-4) with a commanding 49-20 victory in the second round of the 4A state tournament. The Wolves broke open a tight game by scoring 35 points in the second quarter, capped by Colby Knight’s pair of 18-yard touchdown receptions from Payton Wilson. Wilson was instrumental, throwing for multiple touchdowns and adding a score on the ground. Uintah got off to a strong start with Kaysten Ussery’s 28-yard touchdown catch from JD Pickup, but the Utes were unable to keep pace. Green Canyon’s defense, led by Eli Wheatley and Shandon Thain, clamped down in the second half to secure the win. The Wolves advance to face Crimson Cliffs matchup.

Spanish Fork (8-2) surged past Salem Hills (6-4) with a decisive 56-35 victory in the 4A second-round playoff matchup. The Dons showcased their offensive prowess, led by Kaden Vest, who rushed for two touchdowns, including a pivotal 67-yard run at the start of the third quarter. McKay Smith was efficient through the air, connecting with Jacob Johnson and Nixon Warren for touchdown passes. Brock Jacobson contributed significantly with both rushing and receiving touchdowns, including a 63-yard run. Jedi Nelson shone for Salem Hills, throwing four touchdown passes and adding a spectacular 99-yard kick return by Treygan Fusselman, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Spanish Fork’s offensive onslaught. The win propels Spanish Fork into the quarterfinals against Park City.

Crimson Cliffs (9-2) solidified its dominance over Snow Canyon (4-8) with a 35-20 victory in the 4A second round, advancing to face Green Canyon. The Mustangs started strong and built a 14-7 halftime lead, largely thanks to Van Dailey’s explosive 49-yard run in the first quarter. Dailey struck again with a 50-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as Crimson Cliffs extended the lead. Quarterback Ryder Sherratt was efficient, throwing for three touchdowns, including a 5-yard score to Malakai Alofipo in the third quarter and a 15-yard strike to Caiden Garcia-Casey early in the fourth. Snow Canyon’s Brody Lounsbury showed some resilience, connecting on three touchdown passes, but it was not enough to keep pace with the Mustangs’ potent offense.

3A Playoffs

Manti (8-3) dominated Juab (6-5) with a decisive 28-0 victory in the 3A quarterfinals, exacting revenge for their earlier regular season loss. The Templars took control early, with Jaiden Henningson running for a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter and never looked back. Tala Taulapapa added a 2-yard rushing score in the second quarter, and Manti sealed the win with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including an 11-yard pass from Carter Mason to Ty Pringle. Manti’s defense was impregnable, shutting out Juab and halting any offensive momentum from the Wasps. The Templars advance to face top seed Morgan in the next round.

Richfield (11-0) held off a strong Juan Diego (8-4) performance to secure a 34-27 win in the 3A state quarterfinals. Juan Diego jumped to an early lead, with Corbin Buckley scoring three touchdowns in the second quarter, giving them a 20-14 advantage. Richfield responded with a dominant defensive and offensive effort in the second half, highlighted by an 18-yard touchdown run by Gage Yardley early in the fourth quarter that extended their lead. Quarterback Griffin Wayman showcased his versatility, connecting for a crucial 45-yard touchdown pass to Trey Yardley just before halftime and contributing with a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Despite Roman Rosano’s late 60-yard touchdown run for Juan Diego, Richfield’s balanced attack and solid defense, led by Malik Fautin, ensured their advance to the semifinals.

Morgan (10-1) dominated Canyon View (6-5) with a commanding 43-10 victory in their nonregion clash. The Trojans built momentum early, with Lincoln Gilson initiating the scoring on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Beck Sheffield in the first quarter. Gilson continued to shine in the third quarter, adding two rushing touchdowns, including a 45-yard run, ballooning Morgan’s lead. Drew Korth also contributed significantly with two rushing touchdowns and a 25-yard scoring reception. Despite a 75-yard touchdown pass from Canyon View’s Trenton Ludlow in the third quarter, the Falcons struggled to tame the Trojans’ relentless offense.

Grantsville (9-2) dominated Ogden (7-4) with a decisive 30-0 victory in the 3A state quarterfinals, repeating their earlier season shutout. The Cowboys’ balanced offense and stout defense were on full display as they controlled the game from the start. Dallan Van Vliet threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jaxxon Jensen early in the first quarter, setting the tone for Grantsville’s offensive assault. Jayden Atkinson was a standout with scoring runs of 50 and 20 yards. Defensively, Grantsville maintained their strong form, preventing Ogden from scoring throughout the contest. With this win, the Cowboys advance to the semifinals, where they will face No. 2 seed Richfield.

2A Playoffs

Top-seeded San Juan (9-2) defeated Judge Memorial (4-8) with a commanding 60-12 victory in the 2A state playoff quarterfinals. San Juan, showcasing their offensive firepower, set the tone early with a 21-point first quarter, led by touchdown passes from Easton Knight and rushing scores. Jaiten Knight had a prolific game, throwing multiple touchdowns, including an 8-yard pass to Owen Adams in the third quarter. The Broncos’ defense remained stout, limiting the Bulldogs to two late-game touchdowns from Adrian Palmer to King Long. San Juan will advance to pursue their fourth consecutive state title game.

Delta (4-6) avenged last year’s playoff defeat by overcoming South Summit (4-6) with a 28-17 victory in the 2A quarterfinals. Delta quarterback Hunt Robinson ignited the scoring with a 59-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter. Jett Rawlinson was instrumental in extending Delta’s lead, rushing for two touchdowns in the second quarter, leaving Delta ahead 21-3 at halftime. South Summit attempted a comeback with a 16-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and a late 17-yard touchdown pass by Brody Larsen in the fourth, but it was not enough to close the gap. Delta’s defense held strong, allowing them to secure a spot in the semifinals against Emery.

Emery (8-2) showcased their offensive firepower in a decisive 70-21 victory over American Leadership Academy (5-6) in the 2A state quarterfinals. The Spartans were unstoppable in the first half, racking up 56 points, including a 40-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Calvin Hadfield in the game’s opening minute. Emery’s quarterback, Treven Gilbert, shined with three passing touchdowns, two to Porter Hurdsman and one to Hayden Abrams, and added a 1-yard rushing score. Jaxon Johnson contributed significantly to Emery’s ground game with two rushing touchdowns, including a 45-yard breakaway. ALA’s efforts were led by Nico Marble, who threw two of his three touchdown passes to Kannon Huntsman. Emery will face Summit Academy in the semifinals.

Summit Academy (6-5) advanced to the 2A state semifinals with a 42-28 win over South Sevier (5-6), fueled by a dynamic offensive performance. Liam Larson set the tone early with a stunning 93-yard touchdown run just over a minute into the game, and later added another score with a 56-yard sprint in the third quarter. Preston Mackowiak connected with Kyle Lively for an 89-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, demonstrating Summit Academy’s big-play capability. Bronson Dixon contributed two short rushing scores to rock the Rams. South Sevier’s Kanyon Okerlund connected on four touchdown passes, but the Rams struggled to keep up with the Bears’ relentless offense. Summit Academy will face No. 2 Emery in the semifinals.

1A Playoffs

Milford (8-3) advanced in the 1A state quarterfinals with a 35-24 victory over Duchesne (7-4), avenging last year’s defeat. The Tigers broke a third-quarter tie and sealed the win with a pivotal 98-yard interception return by Griffin Walker with 5:43 remaining in the fourth. Duchesne initially led with a 7-0 first quarter, but Milford responded with two touchdowns in the second quarter, including a Kyzler Merryweather 10-yard run and a Colton Barnes 1-yard plunge to tie the game at halftime. Nashden Goodliffe’s efforts for Duchesne included a second-quarter 10-yard rushing score and a touchdown pass to Rhett Clayburn, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with Milford’s balanced attack. Kilo Tsosie led the Tigers’ offense with a third-quarter 15-yard touchdown pass to Sadler Barnes, while Colton Barnes added a crucial 3-yard touchdown run.

Kanab (8-3) advanced to the 1A state semifinals with a decisive 41-6 victory over Millard (4-7). The Cowboys set the tone early with Rider Allen’s and Hayden Gubler’s rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, before stretching their lead to 21-6 at halftime with Troy Federkeil’s 22-yard run. Kanab’s defense held the Eagles scoreless after a first-quarter kickoff return touchdown by Hunter Ashworth/Stott. In the fourth quarter, they sealed the game with 20 unanswered points, highlighted by Gubler’s second rushing score and Logan Veater’s receiving touchdown. The Cowboys’ defense, led by Cooper Anderson and Kolton Blomquist, kept the Eagles contained throughout the game, continuing their season-long defensive stoutness.

North Summit (11-0) continued their undefeated streak by overpowering North Sevier (5-7) with a 47-6 victory in the 1A state quarterfinals. The Braves took control early, scoring 20 points in the first quarter, including a 68-yard punt return by Austin Aven. Jake Smith led North Summit’s offensive charge with two touchdown runs, highlighting their dominant ground game. North Sevier’s lone score came in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard pass from Rylan Frischknecht to Hagan Olsen. The Braves’ combination of a high-powered offense and stifling defense proved too formidable for the Wolves.

No. 1 seed Beaver (10-1) dominated in the 1A state quarterfinals with a 35-0 shutout over No. 8 seed Enterprise (4-8), showcasing a strong defensive performance similar to their regular-season matchup. The game remained scoreless until Davin Orton broke through with a 5-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, setting the pace for Beaver’s decisive win. Deegan Blackner added a 45-yard rushing touchdown just before halftime to extend the lead to 22-0. Sawyer Hollingshead and Emmet Lurth added to the onslaught in the second half with a 27-yard rushing touchdown and a 25-yard field goal, respectively. Beaver’s defense, allowing just 8.2 points per game this season, held Enterprise scoreless for the second time this year, reinforcing their championship aspirations.

1A 8-player Playoffs

Rich (8-3) secured a dominant nonregion victory over Utah Military Camp Williams (2-7), winning 47-8. The Rebels exploded with 19 points in the first quarter, with touchdowns by Hudson Parry and Sam Leifson setting the tone early. Jett Holmes was effective in the air, throwing a 45-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Wasden and connecting with Jordan Johnson for a 2-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The Marauders managed their only score in the second quarter with a 1-yard run by James Sullivan. Rich’s defense held strong, shutting out the visitors in three of the four quarters to secure the blowout win.

Monticello (6-3) dominated Utah Military Hillfield (2-4) in a nonregion blowout, roaring to a 63-8 victory. The Buckaroos set the tone early, scoring a remarkable 47 points in the first quarter alone. John Leber was a standout, contributing a 27-yard fumble return and a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter. Jackson Keyes connected with Josh Morrison for a 34-yard touchdown pass, while Carter Rogers added on with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown. Monticello’s defense held firm after allowing a touchdown in the opening quarter, shutting down the Thunderbirds’ offense for the rest of the game.