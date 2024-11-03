BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston, left, is tackled by Central Florida defenders during a game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Even though BYU was on a bye during Week 10 of the college football season, the Cougars are now in the top 10 in both national polls after several top 25 upsets during a chaotic week.

That sets the stage for the first College Football Playoff rankings, which will be released Tuesday.

The Cougars are 8-0 and sit alone atop the Big 12 standings with a 5-0 conference record as they prepare for the rivalry matchup with Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday (8:15 p.m. MT, ESPN).

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Where is BYU ranked in the latest Associated Press and coaches polls?

Following a weekend where four top 25 teams lost to unranked opponents, the Cougars stayed put at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll and moved up three spots to No. 9 in the US LBM Coaches poll.

Indiana jumped five spots to No. 8 ahead of the Cougars in the AP poll, while idle Notre Dame fell two spots and one place behind BYU at No. 10.

SMU, who the Cougars beat in Week 2, moved to 8-1 on the year and unbeaten in ACC play with a 48-25 win over previously unbeaten Pittsburgh, jumped seven spots to No. 13 in the AP poll and five spots to No. 15 in the coaches poll.

The College Football Playoff committee will release its first rankings of the season on Tuesday — the rankings will be announced on ESPN at 5 p.m. MT.

Which Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 25?

There are currently four Big 12 teams in the rankings, even after the top of the league standings were impacted by two upsets this past weekend — Texas Tech beating Iowa State 23-22, and Houston upsetting Kansas State 24-19.

Iowa State (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) fell six spots to No. 17 in the AP poll and eight spots to No. 18 in the coaches poll after entering the weekend as the only other Big 12 team besides BYU that was unbeaten.

Kansas State (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) fell five spots to No. 22 in the AP rankings and six spots to No. 21 in the coaches poll.

Colorado (6-2, 4-1 Big 12), which was idle this week, climbed two spots to No. 21 in the AP poll and entered the coaches poll at No. 24.

Arizona State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12), after beating Oklahoma State 42-21, is receiving votes in both polls, as is Texas Tech (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) after upsetting Iowa State.

How did the top of the AP and coaches polls shake up after Week 10?

Ohio State beating Penn State in a matchup of two top 5 teams caused some shakeup atop both polls.

In the AP poll, Oregon stayed at No. 1 and Georgia at No. 2, while Ohio State (No. 3), Miami (No. 4) and Texas (No. 5) all moved up one spot.

The same thing happened in the coaches poll, with Oregon at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Miami at No. 4 and Texas at No. 5.