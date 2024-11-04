Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

It has become a common sight at Kansas City Chiefs home games to see fans dressed up like the team’s leader, head coach Andy Reid, and on Monday night, the tradition got some up-close attention prior to the Chiefs’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Early Monday morning, a call was put out for fans to dress up like Reid and report to a certain area of Arrowhead Stadium, where ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown crew would determine who was the best doppleganger.

A man by the name of Chris Brown — whose getup included a headset and “championship rings — won the contest, and his prize was truly unique: some of Reid’s actual whiskers.

The prize came by way of Jason Kelce, the recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center who is now on the Countdown crew with Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears.

On the Countdown broadcast, Kelce said he contacted Reid with the whisker request.

“I had no idea what his answer would be, but the big man was all about it,” Kelce said as he reached for something in his suit coat pocket. “Ladies and gentlemen, may I present to you Big Red, The Walrus, Andy Reid’s whiskers.”

Kelce then showed to the camera a plastic baggie labeled with bright green tape “Andy’s whiskers” and began to laugh maniacally.

“Can you see ‘em? Can you see ‘em? This is one of a kind. One of a kind,” Kelce said.

Kelce then walked off the set and toward the stands, where he presented the baggie to Brown, saying, “You are now the official only person to own pieces of Andy Reid’s whiskers.”

The clip ended with Brown holding up the baggie to the camera and giving a thumbs up, with Kelce saying, “I’m jealous.”

Said Spears: “We just gave a man another man’s hair on TV, bro.”

Kelce’s reply: “Not just another man. One of the best Hall of Fame coaches of all time.”

Spears: “It’s gonna be worth a million dollars.”

And Clark: “We’re gonna win an award for that.”