ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit and his dog Ben watch players warm up before the start of a game between Tennessee and Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark.

From Uga to Reveille, dogs are no stranger to the world of college football, but no dog has captured the nation’s attention — and hearts — like Kirk Herbstreit’s golden retriever, Ben.

Since October 2023, Ben has traveled with Herbstreit across the country for ESPN’s “College GameDay.” He was even the subject of a recent ESPN article, which featured his best moments and detailed how college football programs and fans have embraced him, including by giving him gifts.

But Ben’s future college football trips may be numbered.

What happened to Ben?

Ben missed Saturday’s “GameDay” in State College, Pennsylvania, and on Monday, Herbstreit revealed why on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 10-year-old golden retriever has been dealing with cancer and had a second chemo injection on Oct. 23, Herbstreit said.

“From that day (Ben) has been getting worse and worse. He has lost use of his back legs-almost like they’re paralyzed. He can barely walk. He hasn’t eaten in 3 days,” he wrote.

Herbstreit said Monday that he and Ben were meeting with a holistic doctor in Pennsylvania, who is administering “a 3 day Vitamin C IV hoping it will flush the toxics from his body and give him a chance.”

“The next 24-48 hours will tell us if he has a chance or not. I’m so thankful for ALL the love so many have shown him over the last couple years,” Herbstreit said.

The ESPN analyst described this experience as “one of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life.” He then asked for prayers for Ben.

“Ben is my best friend and companion. I love him with all of my heart. If you’re a spiritual person I’d love for you to pray for my boy. He’s currently in an ER hospital overnight and I’m picking him up tomorrow for another round of Vitamin C. Please pray for Ben and hope he pulls out of it,” he wrote.

When was Ben diagnosed with cancer?

Ben was diagnosed with leukemia in March, according to ESPN. He underwent surgery in July to remove cancerous masses on his spleen and intestine.

Leukemia is a type of blood cancer, which are sometimes called “silent killers” due to the difficulty of recognizing the symptoms before the cancer has become advanced in dogs, according to Animal Referral and Emergency Network.

Leukemia is also rare in dogs, only accounting for 10% of all blood cancers in dogs.